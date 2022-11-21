ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC12

Hopewell man arrested after hours-long barricade situation

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - A Hopewell man is in police custody after a barricade situation early Friday morning. Officers responded to the 300 block of South 14th Avenue for reports of a man with a gun at around 4:17 a.m. Police say that man barricaded himself inside his home with two children and another adult.
HOPEWELL, VA
NBC12

Motorcyclist killed in multi vehicle crash in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A motorcyclist was killed in a multi-vehicle crash going northbound on I-95 in Chesterfield. At approximately 8:53 a.m. Monday, Nov. 21 Virginia State Police responded to reports of a crash at mile marker 54 Temple road. Police say A motorcyclist drove off of the exit ramp...
CHESTERFIELD, VA
NBC12

Fairyland Christmas holiday home celebrates final season

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Like millions of twinkling stars in the night sky, the Fairyland Christmas display on Wistar Court has served as a beacon drawing in thousands to the spirit of Christmas for decades. But the true legacy of Fairyland runs longer than the over four miles of wires...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Black Friday shopping around Metro Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Parking lots were empty and long lines outside of stores were nonexistent on Thanksgiving but shoppers will be out in full force on one of the busiest shopping days of the year. The National Retail Federation predicts this weekend will break records with more than 166...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Forecast: Rain likely and breezy Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Rain likely Sunday and again Wednesday. Chillier temperatures return at the end of the workweek. Saturday Evening: Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. Sunday: Morning rain, scattered afternoon showers with an isolated thunderstorm possible. Breezy south wind at 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph....
RICHMOND, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy