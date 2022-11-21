ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Canaveral, FL

Composite materials have made Artemis possible. Here’s how innovation is transforming America’s aviation industry

By Carmelo Lo Faro
Fortune
Fortune
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bzVnC_0jJ7VQn000

People watch as the Artemis I unmanned lunar rocket lifts off from the launch pad at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Nov. 16.

The Artemis I rocket, NASA’s redesigned aircraft built for a new age of spaceflight, has successfully taken off. It’s the beginning of a new era for space exploration.

Artemis follows a long tradition of bringing science, engineering, and creativity together to push the limits of what mankind believes is possible.

For hundreds of years, we’ve looked to the skies for inspiration–and it has led to world-changing breakthroughs. The Wright brothers first flew in 1903. The first passenger aircraft flew in 1914. The first satellite was launched in 1957. Today, Artemis, the James Webb Telescope, hypersonic maneuverable missiles, and delivery drones are inspiring a new generation of aviation innovators.

No matter how old you get or how many years you work in the aviation industry, you never stop marveling at the science behind flight. There’s something magical about seeing an object weighing 1,265,000 pounds and loaded with passengers fly through the air. Magical as that may be, the mathematical equations needed to generate enough lift for that much weight limit what is possible.

However, the widespread adoption of composite materials (made to be much stronger and considerably lighter than metals) and specialty polymers with a unique set of properties fundamentally changes the equation.

First used on the heat shield that helped Apollo missions re-enter the Earth’s atmosphere, the previously fledgling composites industry has expanded widely over the past five decades. Composites now make up dozens of components ranging from the lighter weight, stronger joints that hold the spacecraft together as it hurdles away from Earth to the space suits the astronauts of Artemis 3 will wear when they set foot on the moon.

These same technologies are also poised to change flight back here on Earth. What if aircraft weighed substantially less than they do now? Could they take on new shapes that are more energy efficient? Could they go faster? Travel further?

With aviation fuel costs hitting an eight-year record high this year and new efficiency standards as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, composite materials aren’t some futuristic concept–they have become a manufacturing imperative. As much as we marvel at the speed and power of jets, engines and rockets, from a scientific perspective, advanced materials are what is unlocking the next generation of flight.

Composite materials have transformed what’s possible in aviation. As aircraft get incrementally lighter and lighter, impacts on the industry become exponential. A hyperloop airplane/train hybrid? Why not? Flying taxis? Absolutely. Solar-powered aircraft? We’ve already done it.

As someone who has spent his entire career in the aviation industry, I’m proud to be part of this future. I’ve seen the rapid growth of composites through mass implementation on the Boeing 787 and the Airbus A350.

Composite materials can be molded and shaped in infinite ways. That means less weight and better aerodynamics, which in turn drives lower fuel costs and a smaller carbon footprint. We are now driving advances in commercial aviation and unmanned flight that were unimaginable only a few years ago.

Imagine the possibilities if aircraft were cheaper, faster, and lighter. We could replace fossil-fuel-powered trucks and ships with flying machines powered by clean energy. We could reduce traffic on the roads and lower greenhouse gas emissions. We could make travel and tourism more accessible. We could create global redundancies in our supply chains, preventing a repeat of the supply issues that have been plaguing us. Advanced materials change the equation, allowing the impossible to become possible.

The future of aviation can be found in Wichita, Kansas. Last month, Textron Aviation announced a new 180,000-square-foot expansion of its Wichita distribution center, citing the increased popularity of its smaller, nimbler aircraft.

Partnerships between researchers and industry experts are critical for the growth of the industry. Within just over a year, Wichita State’s National Institute for Aviation Research (NIAR) has opened two joint prototyping facilities with industry partners.

NIAR is partnering with Spirit Aerosystems to launch the National Defense Prototype Center, which will expand Kansas’s foothold into the space manufacturing market. At the same time, Solvay is working with NIAR to push domestic aviation innovation to new heights at the SolvayNIAR Manufacturing Innovation Center, building and testing entire aircraft structures, including wings and fuselages.

The future of flight may well involve some of the technologies we’ve seen in the movies, but the reality is that the advancement of composites and specialty polymers has unlocked possibilities we hadn’t even dreamt of yet.

By bringing together the brightest minds in the industry with shared resources, we can go further, faster, and safer than we ever have before.

Carmelo Lo Faro is the president of the materials segment at Solvay and an executive committee member of the Aerospace Industries Association.

The opinions expressed in Fortune.com commentary pieces are solely the views of their authors and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and beliefs of Fortune.

More must-read commentary published by Fortune:

Our new weekly Impact Report newsletter will examine how ESG news and trends are shaping the roles and responsibilities of today’s executives—and how they can best navigate those challenges. Subscribe here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fortune

Ken Griffin warns U.S. faces ‘immediate Great Depression’ if China seizes Taiwan’s semiconductor industry

Citadel CEO Ken Griffin at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum on Tuesday in Singapore, where he addressed Taiwan and U.S-China tensions over semiconductors. Citadel CEO Ken Griffin worries about America’s dependence on Taiwan’s semiconductor industry and that U.S. restrictions on selling advanced computer chips to China could make invading Taiwan more tempting to Beijing.
OHIO STATE
Fortune

Putin ‘destroyed’ most of Russia’s economy to double down on oil, the White House says, just as other experts say its energy power is past its peak

The war in Ukraine and multiple waves of Western sanctions have left Russia’s economy hanging by a thread. But how big a thread?. The West’s response to the war has left Russia’s economy in tatters. Imports to Russia had halved between when the war broke out and last summer, with Russian companies unable to source critical items including semiconductor chips and auto and plane parts. The bulk of government spending has gone toward the war effort, and a lack of key components has left industrial activity in the country at a standstill. Many foreign companies from carmakers to restaurant chains have long since packed up their bags, and Russian average incomes have already fallen to their lowest level in two decades.
Fortune

‘It’s going to be pretty bad’: This part of the US is hurtling towards a winter heating crisis and consumers could pay the highest prices in decades

Freezing woman at home wears sweater and tries to raise the temperature on thermostat while energy crisis hits Europe in the winter. In the most densely populated corner of the US, temperatures are about to drop after a stretch of unusually warm weather. And the signs of a winter crisis are already multiplying.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

A Mars Probe Spotted Something Weird During a Dust Storm

The European Space Agency just spotted some Earth-like clouds more than 53 million miles away from our planet.In a study published on Nov. 15 in the journal Icarus, the ESA’s Mars Express probe observed two 2019 dust storms on the Red Planet that produced cloud patterns eerily reminiscent of those on Earth. Despite the fact that the two planets have incredibly different atmospheres—Mars being dry and cold while Earth is dense, wet, and warm—the dust clouds would spiral and move much like those during extratropical cyclones on Earth.The observation gives researchers more insight into the natural processes of cloud formation,...
msn.com

31 breathtaking NASA photos you have to see to believe

Slide 1 of 32: On July 11, 2022, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) released the first image captured by the James Webb Space Telescope, which shows the universe as it has never been seen before. President Joe Biden released the first photo in a live event streamed on NASA TV. Prior to the reveal, the image and four others captured by the James Webb Space Telescope were only shared with a small group of scientists from around the world who were astounded and almost moved to tears. These groundbreaking images are only the start of the Webb Telescope pioneering the next era in space photography and digital exploration. NASA officially began operations on Oct. 1, 1958, as the primary organization for U.S. civil aerospace research and development. Just 11 years later, NASA landed the first human on the moon in 1969. In the 1970s, the focus shifted to developing a space station. Skylab was launched, unmanned, in May 1973. Three crewed missions followed during the next seven months to repair the station and conduct experiments. The first international space station partnership was the Apollo-Soyuz Test Project in 1975, which brought American and Soviet crews together. The space shuttle program became fully realized in April 1981 with the manned launch of the Columbia. In 135 missions flown with five shuttles, there were two catastrophic accidents—Challenger and Columbia. Discovery delivered the Hubble Space Telescope into orbit. The 30-year shuttle program was significant in setting the foundation for future Earth-to-orbit transportation and sustained space stays. Shuttle technology led to the construction of the International Space Station, the largest structure humans have put into space. As of May 2022, 258 astronauts from 20 countries have lived there, conducting experiments and documenting life in space since 2000. In 2017, NASA opened the digital doors to its image and video library website, allowing the public to access more than 140,000 images, videos, and audio files. The collection provides unprecedented views of space. Stacker reviewed the collection to select 31 of the most breathtaking images, including the first from the James Webb Space Telescope. Keep reading to see these stunning images, curated with further information about the captured scenes. You may also like: Space discoveries that will blow your mind.
Gizmodo

After 3 Months in Space, China's Mysterious Spaceplane Ejects Unknown Object

The saga of China’s spaceplane continues as the experimental vehicle just released a mystery object that’s now closely trailing behind in low Earth orbit. On Monday, the United States Space Force’s 18th Space Defense Squadron tracked an object in a similar orbit to the spaceplane, SpaceNews first reported. The object appeared to be very close to the spaceplane. So close, in fact, that the Space Force unit had to make sure it was a separate object before it was entered into the database as such. The object may have been ejected earlier from the spaceplane, perhaps between October 24 to 30, but it got added to the database on October 31, according to a tweet by Robert Christy from Orbital Focus.
iheart.com

Enormous Asteroid Headed Toward Earth

A gigantic, "potentially hazardous" asteroid is expected to within a stone's throw of Earth next week -- at least in space terms. The 2,400-foot asteroid -- known as 2022 RM4 -- will come as close as 1.5 million miles from the planet when it zips by at 52,500 miles per hour on November 1st, NASA reports. Astronomers consider any space object that comes within 120 million miles of the planet a "near-Earth object." And any large space rock that comes within 4.6 million miles of Earth is deemed a "potentially hazardous asteroid."
Mashed

Food Shortages That May Happen In 2023

In a lot of ways, modern U.S. consumers are spectacularly spoiled. We don't mean to be critical, since the ability to obtain virtually anything you want at any time is fairly great. But the widespread, constant availability of so many products and services has led to an expectation that those items will always be available. As a result, even a minor inconvenience can lead to stress and panic sometimes — particularly when it comes to our food.
Maya Devi

A 1973 computer that made chillingly accurate apocalyptic predictions claims ‘civilization could cease to exist by 2050’

A computer from 1973 accurately predicted an apocalypse and showed that the civilization we know might cease to exist by 2050. Professors at MIT University made a strangely precise model to predict how human civilization would be by 2060, and their findings are accurate! The program, which is called ‘World One’, models how long humans can sustain its then growth trajectory.
Interesting Engineering

We might be alone in the universe and a new NASA theory explains why

Alien civilizations may have slowly wiped themselves out due to climate catastrophes on their home planets. In a new paper published in the pre-print server ArXiv, a group of NASA scientists analyzed the 'Great Filter' theory, which posits that ancient alien civilizations may have wiped themselves out before they had any chance of making contact with humanity.
Maya Devi

Child claims he was sent from Mars to save world from nuclear war

A child claims that he belongs to mars and has been sent to Earth to save people from nuclear annihilation. Boris Kipriyanovich was born on January 11, 1996, in Russia. His mother revealed that she felt no pain while she was giving birth to him. She also claimed that when Boris first saw her, he looked at her with the eyes of an adult. As a doctor, she was aware that a newborn's eyes can’t focus on objects but her child looked at her with big brown eyes.
Fortune

Fortune

246K+
Followers
10K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy