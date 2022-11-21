ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

West-central Montana hunter check station totals up

By MTN News
KPAX
KPAX
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RdqV2_0jJ7VMVK00

MISSOULA – West-central Montana hunter check stations are reporting a harvest ahead of last year for deer and elk going into the final week of the general season.

According to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP), hunter traffic through the stations slowed a bit during the fourth week of the season as bitter cold temperatures impacted much of the region.

Despite the cold, hunters that did pass through the four FWP hunter check stations had a bit higher success than last year.

Check stations in west-central Montana are reporting 8,205 hunter stops with 274 total elk, 95 mule deer and 421 white-tailed deer compared to 167 elk, 94 mule deer and 381 white-tailed deer at this point in the 2021 season.

At the hunter check station just outside of Bonner, harvests of elk, mule deer and white-tailed deer are all up from last year.

The check station near Darby is up from last season in all categories except mule deer harvest, which is just slightly under 2021 but just above the five-year average.

The check stations near Anaconda and in the Fish Creek area near Alberton both reported their slowest weekend of the season, but overall totals are in line with this point last year.

The Fish Creek station saw 15 white-tailed bucks over the weekend.

Hunters have just under a week left of general deer and elk hunting opportunities and a forecast that offers slightly milder hunting conditions.

FWP notes that the snow that has been on the ground all season in most places, combined with extra wildlife movement in the later part of the season, should continue to boost hunter success.

The general deer and elk rifle season continues through, Sunday, Nov. 27.

Comments / 0

Related
Alt 95.7

The Epic Addition That Montana Ski Mountains Need

This winter activity is fun, fast, and a great experience for people of all ages. So why don't we see it more often?. Montana's ski areas have slowly been opening up for the 2022-2023 winter season, and of course everyone is excited. Whether you enjoy small ski mountains or big resorts, Montana has winter fun for everyone. But what if we could make our ski areas even more fun?
MONTANA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Memoir by early Montana game warden highlights dangers, oddities

The bullet blasted through the front of the car’s windshield only inches from Gene Tierney’s head, showering his face in shards of glass. It was a stormy day in November 1957 when the shot was fired from a nearby ridge as Tierney drove up the West Fork of Careless Creek in the Big Snowy Mountains.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Early-bird winner selected for $100k Montana Millionaire prize

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Lottery officials drew an early-bird winner for the Montana Millionaire contest on Friday. The ticket-holder of No. 080647 will take home a $100,000 prize. This year's Montana Millionaire tickets sold out in just over 24 hours. Two winners will be drawn for grand prizes of...
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Montana team takes a national win at FFA convention

Sporting traditional blue jackets and winning medals, Shaun Billingsley and Gus Turner of Missoula County Public Schools got a round of applause this month for bringing home a first place award from the national FFA convention — a first for the Missoula FFA team and first Montana win in more than a decade, according to […] The post Montana team takes a national win at FFA convention appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MISSOULA, MT
Alina Andras

5 Great Steakhouses in Montana

Steak dinnerPhoto byPhoto by Max Kleinen on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Montana and you like to try new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses in Montana that are highly praised for their delicious food and amazing service. Are you curious to see if your favourite restaurants made it on the list? Continue to read to find out.
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Montana AG warning of holiday scams

HELENA – Attorney General Austin Knudsen is reminding Montanans to be aware of common scams, which tend to increase during the holiday season, as they begin Christmas shopping. “Scammers are out this Christmas looking to take advantage of unsuspecting Montanans, so be on high alert and be cautious as...
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

Car Drives Through Montana Storefront

It seems like every year, a car somehow accidentally drives into a storefront. During the winter, vehicles end up sliding into ditches, crashing into dividers, or sliding into other cars. Driving in Montana during the winter can be a bit hazardous; but how do you drive a car into a storefront? Something isn't adding up.
HAMILTON, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Thanksgiving Travel Trouble in Southwest Montana: Snow, Wind, Ice

Traveling by car may pose challenges to Montanans ahead of Thanksgiving. Lots of mountain snow along with melting then freezing road conditions are in the forecast. Travelers in the Helena, Bozeman, and Big Sky areas should allow for extra time and make sure their vehicle is in good shape for the drive. Snow, very gusty winds and some freezing roads are all possibilities through Wednesday evening.
MONTANA STATE
Flathead Beacon

Tamale Season Arrives in the Flathead

Thomas Taber is familiar with the memes (captioned jokes shared widely on social media) when it comes to tamale season. And in his eyes, they’re basically true. “Tamales start in November, and really don’t end until the middle of January,” Taber said. “You know, it’s tamales for breakfast, tamales for lunch.”
KALISPELL, MT
KPAX

KPAX

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Missoula, Montana news and weather from KPAX, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy