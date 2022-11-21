Best Buy is offering deals on the Theragun Elite, Theragun mini and more during their Black Friday 2022 sale

Save on this Reviewed-approved theragun during the Best Buy Black Friday 2022 sale. Best Buy/Reviewed, McKenna Harmony

Best Buy is offering exclusive discounts on popular Therabody products.

Our testers love the Therabody Theragun Elite , and right now it's over $100 off.

Taking care of your body is important, but the price of massage therapy is often pretty steep. Luckily, Best Buy is offering an exclusive deal on the Theragun Elite and other Therabody products all Cyber Week long. Therefore, you can target those sore muscles without spending too much money.

Right now, you can buy the Theragun Elite for just $298.99 today—$101 off the $399.99 list price. Act fast though because this deal is only valid from Sunday, November 20 to Monday, November 28. You will also get free shipping with your purchase.

The reason why our in-house testers at Reviewed say that this massage gun is better than the rest is because of its five speeds and attachments that target different muscle groups, triangular-shaped ergonomic handle, and especially its bluetooth capability. This massage gun can connect to the Therabody app that allows you to choose which warm-up or recovery treatment you prefer, as well as pick specific treatments based on which muscles are bothering you the most.

If you're in need of loosening up tight muscles, whether you workout a lot or suffer from a tight back, then this is your chance to grab a top-notch massage tool at a discounted rate. Plus, you'll have an extra $101 in your pocket.

