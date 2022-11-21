Read full article on original website
IMF says Africa's burgeoning crypto market poses risks, needs regulation
"Regulating a highly volatile and decentralized system remains a challenge for most governments, requiring a balance between minimizing...
Real estate stocks power Europe's STOXX 600 to fresh three-month high
Nov 24 (Reuters) - Europe's STOXX 600 index closed at a fresh three-month high on Thursday led by gains in real estate stocks after minutes from the Federal Reserve's November meeting signalled a slowdown in the pace of interest rate hikes. The pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) rose 0.5% to...
UK stocks track gains in Europe, Dr. Martens sinks on profit warning
Nov 24 (Reuters) - UK's main stock indexes rose on Thursday on signs that the U.S. Federal Reserve might ease its aggressive stance on interest rate hikes, while Dr. Martens tumbled after the bootmaker warned of weaker demand ahead of busy Christmas season. The blue-chip FTSE 100 (.FTSE) rose 0.3%...
Dollar edges up in range-bound holiday markets
NEW YORK, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The dollar edged higher across the board on Friday in a quiet session following the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday but remained near multi-month lows as the prospect of the Federal Reserve moderating the pace of its policy tightening weighed on the U.S. currency. "Today has...
Crypto winter highlights gold's warming qualities
LONDON, Nov 25 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The crypto winter is bitterly cold. The frost set in earlier this year with the collapse of Terra, a digital token supposedly pegged to the U.S. dollar. The recent failure of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX exchange has further lowered the temperature. The aggregate market capitalisation of cryptocurrencies has shrunk by more than $2 trillion, a fall of some 70% from the peak, according to CoinMarketCap.com. As institutional investors run for the hills, financial regulators are closing in. The inevitable question arises: do cryptocurrencies have a future? To which the answer is: not under anything resembling normal circumstances.
FTSE 100 ends flat as ex-dividend trades weigh; Dr. Martens slumps on margin warning
Nov 24 (Reuters) - London's blue-chip FTSE 100 index was subdued on Thursday as gains in miners were offset by losses in shares trading ex-dividend, while bootmaker Dr. Martens tumbled to the bottom of midcap index after warning of a sharp hit to profit margins. The FTSE 100 (.FTSE) ended...
Billionaire investor Ackman bets Hong Kong dollar peg can break
SINGAPORE, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Billionaire investor Bill Ackman said he's betting the Hong Kong dollar will fall and that its peg to the U.S. dollar can break, the latest big money manager to take a public short bet as U.S. rate hikes turn the blowtorch on Hong Kong's currency system.
Bitcoin Nov. 25 daily chart alert - Sideways grind slightly favors bulls
Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are near steady in early U.S. trading Friday. While prices Monday dropped...
Mathematical model predicts Bitcoin will hit a bottom of $14,500 - Daniele Bernardi
(Kitco News) - Bitcoin's price has fallen 65 percent over the year, amidst a broader Crypto Winter which has seen price collapses in various cryptocurrencies, as well as the failure of firms like FTX and Celsius. Bitcoin is currently trading around $16,500, but Daniele Bernardi, CTO of Digital Wealth, said that the price will go even lower.
FOMC minutes reveal hikes will continue with smaller rate increases
Today the Federal Reserve released the minutes from the November FOMC meeting. The majority of Fed officials agreed that it is better to raise interest rates in smaller increments than the last four rate hikes. There are two primary techniques or tools they use to achieve their goal of reducing...
Stagflation: the worse for us, the better for gold
Stagflation is coming – and it could make the 1970s look like a walk in the park. As you've probably noticed, I expect a recession next year, and I'm not alone, as this has become the baseline scenario for many financial institutions and analysts. Even the DSGE model used by the New York Fed shows an 80% probability of a hard landing (defined as four-quarter GDP growth dipping below -1%) over the next ten quarters. Reasons? Inflation and the Fed's tightening cycle. The history is clear: whenever inflation has been above 5%, the Fed's hikes in interest rates have always resulted in an economic downturn. The key yield curve has recently inverted, which means that the most reliable recessionary indicator has started to flash red light.
Consumer inflation in Japan's capital rises at fastest pace in 40 years
TOKYO, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Core consumer prices in Japan's capital, a leading indicator of nationwide trends, rose at their fastest annual pace in 40 years in November and exceeded the central bank's 2% target for a sixth straight month, signalling broadening inflationary pressure. The increase, driven mostly by food...
Royal Canadian Mint sees gold bullion volumes increase 14% YoY in Q3 2022
Gold bullion volumes increased by 43.9 thousand ounces to 354.3 thousand ounces from the previous year's 310.4 thousand...
"Dirty old whales" move hacked Mt. Gox bitcoins after 7 years
Yesterday, approximately 10,000 BTC from the wallet worth $166 million at current prices was moved to two unidentified...
Neuberger Berman gets Chinese regulatory approval to conduct mutual fund business
BEIJING, Nov 25 (Reuters) - U.S. asset manager Neuberger Berman's Chinese unit said on Friday it has been granted a license by the Chinese securities regulator to conduct mutual fund business. It officially becomes the second wholly foreign-owned fund management company allowed to conduct mutual fund business in the country,...
SocGen looks for bonds to outperform equities as Fed pivots in Q2; gold remains a risk hedge
The French bank said Thursday that it was making some significant changes to its multi-asset portfolio ahead of...
NFTRH 732 excerpt on Bonds & Gold
NFTRH 732 excerpt discusses bonds and bond market indicators with respect to the gold price. For someone who uses the bond markets as important indicators to the macro analysis, I am the furthest thing from an astute bond trader and am certainly not a bond investor. This probably owes to the fact that my earliest (gold bug) training in the markets was with an eye toward the dangers of debt in a fiat driven system.
Pivoting from inflation fears to recession fears
Worries about inflation appear to be supplanted by fears about a recession, noted mining audiences manager Michael McCrae. On Friday McCrae recorded Kitco Roundtable with correspondent Paul Harris. The Federal Reserve started raising interest rates in the summer to fight inflation. There are signs the medicine is taking hold. Consumer...
Dollar holds losses as Fed minutes signal slower rate hikes
LONDON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar held onto losses on Thursday after the minutes from the Federal Reserve's November meeting supported the view that the central bank would downshift and raise rates in smaller steps from its December meeting. The eagerly awaited readout of the Nov. 1-2 meeting...
Thanksgiving online sales jump to record $5.3 bln amid inflation gloom- report
Nov 25 (Reuters) - U.S. shoppers spent nearly 3% more online on Thanksgiving Day this year, a report showed, as consumers kicked off the year's biggest shopping event on a strong note and eased worries of a lackluster holiday season. Thanksgiving sales hit a record $5.29 billion, according to data...
