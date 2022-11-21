Read full article on original website
Cadillac Williams 'thankful' for stint as interim Auburn coach
Cadillac Williams said he was "thankful and honored" to serve as Auburn's interim coach despite his uncertain future.
USC, Michigan deliver big with emphatic Week 13 wins
USC's hire of Lincoln Riley is immediately paying off, Michigan showed it's not a one-trick pony as rivalry week delivered across the board.
Regis Prograis stops Jose Zepeda to win vacant WBC crown
Regis Prograis stopped Jose Zepeda in brutal fashion in Round 11 on Saturday in Carson, Calif., to capture the vacant WBC junior welterweight title.
