ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Bucs’ Rachaad White is running angry but still smiling

By Rick Stroud
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qCcO5_0jJ7V7Lg00
Bucs rookie Rachaad White had a breakout game against the Seahawks in Germany. [ MARCEL ENGELBRECHT | ZUMAPRESS.com ]

TAMPA — Rachaad White was supposed to look angry. Perhaps irate. Heck, they may have settled for slightly irritated.

The Bucs running back was making an acceptance video and taking photos after receiving a scepter for being the winner of Angry Runs from the NFL Network’s Good Morning Football. The accolade came after his intimidating stiff-arm of Seattle defensive back Quandre Diggs during the 21-16 win in Germany.

“They told me like, ‘You’ve got to put a serious face on,’” White said Monday. “Some of the pictures they posted you could see it was kind of forced. You can see like a little smirk coming out. ... I just play football hard. Somebody asked me, ‘Do you see yourself being an angry runner?’ I said, ‘I run hard, so I guess that makes me an angry runner.’”

The way things are going for White, it’s easy to see why the smile can’t be wiped from his face.

The rookie from Arizona State, who made the first start of his career against the Seahawks in Munich, responded with 105 yards rushing on 22 carries.

Perhaps just as important, he demonstrated the skillset that could make him the Bucs’ primary ballcarrier the remainder of the season.

White was explosive, ripping off a 29-yard run. He was powerful, going 3-for-3 in third-and-1 situations. Finally, when the Bucs needed to elapse the final 3:58 off the clock while protecting a five-point lead, White enabled them to do so by rushing three times for 33 yards.

“I’d say I’m very comfortable,” White said. “Obviously, my confidence is at an all-time high but it just comes along with it. Knowing your job, doing your job. ... I just will keep learning as I go. But the things I can control is my attitude and my effort.”

White’s start in Germany may have been due to Leonard Fournette’s missing passport as much as anything.

Fournette eventually secured a replacement only hours before the Bucs’ flight to Germany. But however it happened, White had become a major part of the game plan for an offense that entered the matchup ranked last in the league in rushing.

Fournette did his part as well. He rushed for 57 yards on 14 carries and a touchdown before leaving the game with a hip pointer. Fournette’s availability for Sunday’s game at Cleveland is unknown but the Bucs have options. On Monday, they recalled running back Giovani Bernard from injured reserve and can activate him anytime during his 21-day workout period.

“You see systems in the league where they have two good backs,” White said. “They compete and go at it and they both piggyback off each other. That’s just what we’re looking forward to. I’m pretty sure they’ll be getting Ke’Shawn (Vaughn) more involved. That’s how it goes. You keep guys fresh and keep defenses on their heels.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s6sOP_0jJ7V7Lg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pGPYy_0jJ7V7Lg00
Rachaad White fends off Seattle's Jordyn Brooks at the end of a run during the game in Munich. [ DAVID BITZAN | ZUMAPRESS.com ]

The question now is whether the Bucs can keep the run game going. The Browns average 150.9 rushing yards per game, which ranks fifth in the NFL. Credit Bucs offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich for calling more running plays, a season-high 44 against Seattle.

What was the difference?

“I just thought we were all on the same page,” White said. “You could see, we were all in synch with one another. We barely had any hiccups as an offense, as a whole. When it comes to getting a good gain or only getting to the line of scrimmage or somebody getting into the backfield, it just seemed like everybody getting on the same page and just coming together.”

White’s stiff-arm, which sent Diggs flying for 5 yards, might have been the culmination of a lot of frustration that had built inside the 23-year-old. White has been known as a notorious late bloomer and his road to the NFL is one seldom traveled. The Kansas City native played football at Nebraska-Kearney before transferring to Mt. San Antonio College, then Arizona State.

“I’m a very even-keel guy, my impression was it was just a play to me,” White said. “But then everybody was excited and it was a good way to get the team kind of rallied up and fired up as I could see from my teammates’ and guys’ reaction. So it was pretty smooth.”

Kyle Brandt, the host of Good Morning Football’s Angry Runs, described it this way: “Guys, this is not a stiff arm. This is a right cross.”

But looking cross proved to be more difficult for White after receiving the scepter.

After trying to feign anger, he picked up daughter Nevaeh and gave a humble acceptance speech.

“Thank God I had an opportunity so that’s kind of what I focused on,” he said. “When opportunities come, I’ve just got to make the best of them. It’s up to me to make them. I’ve got a lot of great guys, great people in my corner. ... Life is about opportunities, when you get your shot, it’s about what you make of it.”

• • •

Sign up for the Bucs RedZone newsletter to get updates and analysis on the latest team and NFL news from Bucs beat writer Joey Knight.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tampa Bay Times

Jesuit overwhelms short-handed Largo in second half

TAMPA — Largo put a scare into the Jesuit fans to start the second half on Friday night. After holding Tigers — the top seed in Class 3M, Region 2 — to a field goal at intermission, the second-seeded Packers threatened to take the lead with a time-consuming 7 1/2-minute drive to begin the third quarter.
LARGO, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Vita Vea returns to Bucs practice after 2-day absence

TAMPA — The chances of Bucs nose tackle Vita Vea playing Sunday in Cleveland appeared to improve late Friday morning, when the 347-pound Pro Bowler made his first practice appearance of the week. Vea, absent the previous two days, has been nursing an unspecified foot injury. Coach Todd Bowles...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Florida doctor uses laughing gas, sedatives to rape women during procedures, police say

Two women have come forward accusing a Florida cosmetic doctor of sexually battering them while they were sedated in a medical spa, authorities say. Dr. Eric Andrew Salata is facing two counts of sexual battery to a physically helpless person, according to jail records. The 55-year-old physician, who’s worked in the medical field for nearly 30 years, was arrested Monday night at the Pura Vida Medical Spa. He remains in the Collier County Jail as of Tuesday evening.
NAPLES, FL
Tampa Bay Times

No. 16 FSU Seminoles, Jordan Travis beat Florida Gators

TALLAHASSEE — Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis entered Friday night’s game against the Gators as one of the nation’s most underappreciated players. Not anymore. With the Black Friday schedule all to himself, Travis rushed for a pair of first-half touchdowns and made multiple Houdini-like escapes to lead No. 16 FSU to a wild 45-38 win over Florida. The Seminoles (9-3) snapped a three-game losing streak and kept their Orange Bowl chances alive when Trey Benson rushed for his third touchdown of the night —a game-winner with 4:06 left.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tampa Bay Times

College Football Playoff rankings show FSU football’s Orange Bowl path

The College Football Playoff’s latest rankings reveal a narrow but feasible path for Florida State to make it to the Orange Bowl. By coming in 16th in the rankings released Tuesday by the selection committee, FSU moved one notch ahead of North Carolina to become the second-best ACC team, creating a potential way for the Seminoles to earn their first trip to a prestigious New Year’s Six bowl game since 2016.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Sorry Manchester United, we kinda like the Glazers

TAMPA — Even a continent away, the unrest in Manchester looks vaguely familiar. A beloved sports franchise run by unpopular and tone-deaf owners? Been there, booed that. There may not be another sports market in the world that has seen cheaper (CULVERHOUSE!), less fan-friendly (NAIMOLI!), more clueless (KOULES!) franchise owners than Tampa Bay.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Byron Leftwich is tuning out everyone calling for his job

TAMPA — Considering the Bucs had only played one good quarter of football on offense in nearly two months before beating Seattle 21-16, Byron Leftwich could have returned from Germany sitting in a very hot airplane seat. But the offensive coordinator managed to turn it around by calling 44...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

UCF Knights outlast USF Bulls in ‘War on I-4′ thriller

TAMPA — No. 25 UCF scored a miraculous, one-handed touchdown catch with 20 seconds remaining to beat USF 46-39 Saturday at Raymond James Stadium. Mikey Keene’s 14-yard touchdown pass to Alec Holler negated the Bulls’ remarkable rally and capped a frantic finish. When the last scheduled “War...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
85K+
Followers
27K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy