Bedford Fire Department Annual Toy Drive on Dec. 10 and 17
The Bedford Fire Department’s annual toy collection drive will take place in the rear parking lot of Bedford High School (the lot adjacent to Liljegren Way) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on two Saturdays, Dec. 10 and 17. People are invited to donate unwrapped toys for children. The...
Bedford Santa Will Return For the 77th Time on December 24
It’s a funny thing mentioning Bedford Santa in town, many people know the guy who started it way back when. And it’s never the same person. That’s likely because the Bedford Community Santa program has been going on for 76 years and the folks who volunteer for the program tend to stick around for decades.
New Chief of Police Cites Value of ‘Community Partners’
Bedford’s new chief of police says helping people is a top departmental priority. But he also is concerned about the welfare of his officers. “No police officer likes to see people in pain. We want to help people when we can get them help, and there are excellent community partners here – Bedford does a phenomenal job with this,” said John Fisher in a recent interview.
Mass DEP Awards Recycling Grant to Bedford
~ Submitted by Liz Antanavica, Bedford Refuse & Recycling Administrator. Bedford has been awarded $7,200 as part of the 2022 Sustainable Materials Recovery Program (SMRP), a grant program administered by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection and created under the Green Communities Act. The Baker-Polito Administration recently announced the award...
An Obituary: Christine A. (Puglielli) Portlock
Mrs. Christine A. (Puglielli) Portlock, 54, of Bedford died on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022 at Lahey Clinic in Burlington. She was the wife of Timothy M. Portlock. Calling hours at the Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main St. (Rte. 20) in Waltham, will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29 and at 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30 before the procession leaves for a 10 a.m. Funeral Mass at Saint Michael’s Church, 90 Concord Rd., Bedford.
From Bedford Student to Teacher to Principal to Community Volunteer, Ralph Hammond Is Driven to Serve
If you ask Ralph Hammond a simple question – like, “What’s up?” – be prepared for an answer that may warrant an intermission. It’s not so much that Hammond is verbose, though he certainly is effusive. It’s more about the resume, replete with commitments to Bedford and the world.
Board of Health Offers Tips for Preparing Turkey Safely
Whether you are preparing food for a crowd or yourself, remember to make food safety part of your holiday. Raw meats, such as turkey, can be contaminated with germs that can make you and your family sick. Raw turkey can contain Salmonella, Clostridium perfringens, Campylobacter, and other germs. Follow the tips below to avoid illness and prepare your turkey safely:
Chief Uses Chimney Fire as a Teaching Moment
Bedford firefighters extinguished a chimney fire in a residence on Appletree Lane late Thursday, and Fire Chief David Grunes used the incident to send a message to the community. “Cold weather is coming, so this is the time to not only have your chimney cleaned but also inspected,” the chief...
Ta Da! Arriving This Week: The Fourth Annual Edition of The Bedford Guide
The latest edition of The Bedford Guide will arrive in mailboxes this week and offers a look back at the past year and the events and people who stood out to help make our town such a lively and interesting place to live. We extend sincere thanks to the many loyal sponsors who support the publication of The Guide – you will find a complete list on page 2 and we encourage you to patronize them and extend your own thanks for all they do to support both The Guide and The Bedford Citizen itself.
St. Paul’s to hold Annual Advent Craft Fair
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church is preparing for its annual Advent Fair, to be held this year on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Fair features gifts, crafts, food, and holiday cheer for all ages with all proceeds benefitting the work and ministries of the church.
Superintendent’s Update – November 18
Superintendent Conrad’s weekly message for November 18, 2022, focuses on remembering Dorry O’Malley; Annual Bedford Fired Department Toy Collection; Native American Heritage Month; Davis Literary Event; Native American Heritage Month; ALICE in BPS and at BHS; COVID-19; Test kits for Holidays. Sad News. We learned this week that...
CSF, Flatbread Collaborate to Raise Funds
CSF Bedford Dollars for Scholars will collaborate with Flatbread Company at 213 Burlington Road for a fall fundraising event next Wednesday, Nov. 23 from 3 to 9 p.m. The restaurant will contribute a portion of the proceeds from all dine-in and take-out flatbread orders. The menu is available at http://www.flatbreadcompany.com.
Town Meeting Approves Overshadowed Articles
The Special Town Meeting on Nov. 14 was a record-breaker in attendance and length in response to intense public interest in the proposed Minuteman Bikeway extension and, to a lesser degree, petitioner articles challenging the site for a new firehouse. Voters also approved several other articles on the warrant that...
Baker’s Best! Jane’s Favorite Recipes: Tri-Level Brownies
Jane Taylor is excited to share her culinary sweet treat favorites with the Bedford Community. Baking is a favorite pastime. Her greatest joy is spending time with family (including two grandsons) and friends. Pursuing outdoor adventures such as hiking, biking, walking, pickleball, and singing in a local choral group keeps her active outside the kitchen. A Bedford resident for 42 years, Jane is a new contributor to The Bedford Citizen. She and her husband, Tim, raised their two sons, Jeff and Eric, here and are proud to call “Bedford” their home.
What Do They Do There Anyway – MITRE
MITRE, if there ever was a well-known company in Bedford, it’s MITRE. Everyone knows someone who works there or who knows someone who worked there. There are currently around 2,000 people who work at the Bedford facility, second only to Hanscom in terms of local employment. If you ask...
Preservationist Dates Building at Fire Station Site to Circa 1916
Patterns on wood from a saw. Spacing of wall studs. Types of nails. Clues such as these help Ryan Hayward identify the age of a building. So do maps, documents, and photographs. Hayward, president of the Preservation Collaborative, was engaged by the town to research the building at 139 The...
Human Service Providers Honor Longtime Group Home Staff Member
It’s easy for Bob Renois to explain why he has worked for 23 years at the Guild for Human Services. “The kids and the staff make me love the job,” he declared. “Because they love me, I love them, too.”. Renois, a residential assistant at the Guild’s...
Bedford Businesses in the News
Thermacell LIV Named to TIME’s List of the Best Inventions of 2022. BEDFORD, Mass., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Thermacell Repellents, Inc., the leading manufacturer of trusted and highly-effective area mosquito solutions, is proud to announce that its LIV Smart Mosquito Repellent System has been named one of TIME’s Best Inventions of 2022. TIME’s annual list features 200 extraordinary innovations that are changing our lives and were evaluated based on a number of key factors, including originality, efficacy, ambition, and impact.
Holiday Travel – Are You Outta Here?
Thanksgiving is here, and the news is filled with stories on how busy the roads and the airports are going to be this year. AAA’s annual Thanksgiving travel prediction forecasts that 54.6 million people will travel 50 miles or more for the holiday. The auto club said that represents 98% of pre-pandemic volumes.
Superintendent Search about to Reach for Community Input
The search for a new superintendent of Bedford schools will soon involve residents. Bedford School Committee Chair Brad Morrison said on Friday that the search subcommittee will distribute an online survey, probably before Dec. 1, “to try to gain input from the community and help shape the selection process.”
