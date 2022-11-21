Read full article on original website
Editor's note: This article was originally published on November 25, 2021. It has since been updated. Most people first hear the story of Thanksgiving as children. Or rather, they hear a certain version of the events that inspired the holiday. As they grow up, Thanksgiving Day becomes synonymous with good food, expressing gratitude, spending time with family, and the beginning of the fall-winter holiday season. However, for some, the generally popular holiday is a reminder of pain, injustice, and loss. And since most of America seemed more than happy to leave the dark and gruesome parts out of history books, a few years ago, six Native American girls took it upon themselves to set the record straight on the untold story of the national holiday.
Thanksgiving picturePhoto byFreepik via Freepik.com (licensed) Today is November 24th - Thanksgiving Day! Happy Thanksgiving, everyone. It's not only the amazing time when families gather together and say what they are thankful for, but also a number one favorite holiday among Americans, with Christmas coming a close second. And, naturally, it's that day of the year when you can stuff yourself with turkey and cranberry sauce without regret until you can no longer breeze - although this is not recommended.
It's no secret that everybody is gearing up for Thanksgiving Day this Thursday, but did you know there are certain offerings that will NOT be found on your guest's dinner plate and here in Massachusetts, the least popular side dish is (drum roll, please!) Cranberry Sauce. YES, according to Twitter data, Massachusetts and our neighbors in New York and Connecticut along with Vermont, Rhode Island, New Hampshire and Maine join 18 other states in this poll in forgoing this particular addition to their turkey dinner with 13 states (mainly in the heartland) agreeing that green bean casserole will be avoided once everybody sits down for dinner or a late lunch, whichever you prefer. Times will vary in each household.
When it comes to Thanksgiving, the turkey may take center stage, but it’s the supporting side dishes that really make the show, and one of the most iconic is cranberries. Newsy caught up with Nodji Van Wychen, who is a third generation cranberry farmer in Warrens, Wisconsin and the president of Wetherby Cranberry Company.
The country’s biggest cities may host some of the most iconic Christmas experiences, like ice skating at New York City’s Rockefeller Center or the festive holiday storefronts along the Magnificent Mile in Chicago. But don’t overlook the small towns, where holiday fun snowballs with charming festivals, made-for-Hallmark traditions, and, often, more Christmas lights than residents. Some of the best Christmas towns are wintery snow globes; others are warm-weather destinations with boat parades and twinkling palm trees. Ahead, 15 U.S. towns that may be small in size but are big on holiday cheer.
I was able to leave the former Soviet Union and I am especially thankful for the freedoms America gives me and my family on this Thanksgiving day. Every day I thank God I am here.
To help you brush up on the holiday basics, here are some tips to keep everyone safe, healthy and sane.
This Thanksgiving, as homes across America fill with laughter, favorite family foods, and the joy of friends and relatives reuniting, we give thanks for everything that is good in our lives and reflect on the many blessings of our Nation. This American spirit of gratitude dates back to our earliest...
WILMINGTON - It will be a taste of home on Thanksgiving as rice, meat and vegetables are rolled into leaves for a traditional Ukrainian meal, and a taste of a new home in the United States experiencing cranberry sauce for the first time. "In Ukraine I only hear about Thanksgiving Day. I say 'hmmmm' interesting," said Tanya Bondar. With her two children she arrived to family in Wilmington from Ukraine back in March. They're now coming to understand the American Thanksgiving after spending months learning how to cope in a new place far from their war-torn country. ...
Even as many people return to normal, some families are shaping their holiday 2022 plans around avoiding COVID-19.
While on Christmas Eve, many children will be going to bed hoping to be on Santa’s nice list and looking forward to waking up the next morning to loads of gifts underneath the Christmas tree, this tradition is not so strong in countries where the "Three Wise Men" are more celebrated than Father Christmas.
Family time eluded me for much of 2010. As my unit prepared to join the ever-growing number of U.S. troops in Afghanistan, the Marine Corps kept us busy training in North Carolina and Arizona. When the Thanksgiving holiday rolled around, I was grateful to head home to Columbus, Ohio, to...
