BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - THE NEXT 24 HOURS: The good news is the break in the wet weather will continue for the remainder of the day and tonight. If you plan on attending a High School Playoff Game, you can expect kickoff temperatures in the 50s. There will also be some fog development later tonight. Tomorrow will start off dry, but the next rainmaker will be approaching the area. Showers could reach western areas as early as 3PM, with rain increasing in coverage during the evening and overnight. A few storms are possible, but the risk of seeing anything severe is very low.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO