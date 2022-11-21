Read full article on original website
Alabama earns statement win against Auburn in regular season finale
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Having no control over their own destiny, the seventh ranked Crimson Tide made a statement win Saturday against in-state rival Auburn, beating the Tigers 49-27. After both teams traded punts to start the game, it was unranked Auburn who drew blood first. Robby Ashford ran for 25 yards to put the Tigers near midfield. Three plays later, a pass interference against ‘Bama gave Auburn possession at the 26-yard-line. Ashford capped off the drive by weaving through traffic and stretching out into the endzone to go up 7-0.
UAB announces bowl game destination
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With Saturday’s 37-27 win over LA Tech, UAB improves to 6-6 on the season and is bowl eligible. The Blazers’ didn’t have to wait long to find out where they will be playing during bowl season. UAB (6-6, 4-4) will travel to Nassau,...
RVers roll in days before 87th Iron Bowl in Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) -Thanksgiving weekend means a lot more than leftovers. The 87th Iron Bowl is on November 26. The Crimson Tide plays host to Auburn at Bryant-Denny Stadium this year. Ericka Bator drove 12 hours in her 40 footer and found her spot in the vast RV parking lot...
United Methodist split update: Clearbranch votes to go; Trinity Homewood stays
Clearbranch United Methodist Church in Trussville voted Monday to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church, joining 158 other North Alabama churches that have lined up asking to leave. Several more churches will likely vote to disaffiliate before a Dec. 10 meeting of the North Alabama Conference of the United Methodist...
This Is The Best Cheeseburger In Alabama
Love Food compiled a list of the best cheeseburgers in every US state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
Birmingham City Schools to participate in new math training program
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham City School (BCS) teachers will soon participate in a new program to help improve students’ math scores. It comes after the state department released the failing schools list just a few weeks ago. 13 schools within the BCS district were on the list, but it’s less than in years past.
Academy Sports and Outdoors offering deep discounts on Black Friday
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Stores reopened this morning to begin those Black Friday sales after Thanksgiving. In Tuscaloosa, Kelvin Reynolds found one store that is expecting to be busy today. Academy Sports and Outdoors opened its doors at 5 a.m. If you’re looking for great deals today, some exercise equipment...
Gus Pappas, owner of Norton’s Florist, passes away
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Longtime Birmingham-area businessman and florist Gus Pappas has died. Pappas’s family confirmed the news on November 25. Pappas owned several businesses before buying Norton’s Florist in 2001. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email...
WBRC FOX6 News welcomes meteorologist Tonia Michele to the First Alert Weather Team
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC FOX6 News, the Gray Television station serving Central Alabama, announced today that Tonia Michele will join the WBRC FOX6 News team as a Meteorologist starting November 26, 2022. Tonia was born in Virginia and raised in Georgia before moving to Mississippi to attend Mississippi State...
UAB patient receives a ‘million-dollar’ surprise following treatment
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Members of the Million Dollar Band took a break from Iron Bowl prep Tuesday to surprise a superfan. Britney Thomas is from Huntsville but has been traveling to Birmingham to UAB Hospital for medical treatments. She survived two strokes, four years ago at the age of 14, which left her unable […]
As Alabama daycare closes in wake of controversy, mom reflects on ‘Hot Sauce Summer’
HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Heather Willoughby said she had spent months trying to unburden herself from the drama of “Hot Sauce Summer.” Then, the letter came. The letter, announcing the permanent closure of the Hoover First United Methodist Church Day School, told parents of children who’d attended the daycare that church officials would “miss being […]
Body found in Birmingham driveway
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The body of a man was found in a Birmingham driveway just before 7 p.m. on Saturday. Birmingham police said the body was found on the 2800 Block of 29th Street Southwest. Authorities say that a family member was the first person to find the victim,...
Man sheds tears over old Birmingham restaurant
Today’s guest columnist is Terry Barr. In my adopted hometown of Greenville, we have two synagogues and one Jewish deli. I am not a member of either religious house because long ago I distanced myself from organized practice, except of the yoga, or writing, kind. And while my gluten...
FIRST ALERT: A First Alert for more rain and storms late tomorrow, possible severe risk by the middle of next week
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - THE NEXT 24 HOURS: The good news is the break in the wet weather will continue for the remainder of the day and tonight. If you plan on attending a High School Playoff Game, you can expect kickoff temperatures in the 50s. There will also be some fog development later tonight. Tomorrow will start off dry, but the next rainmaker will be approaching the area. Showers could reach western areas as early as 3PM, with rain increasing in coverage during the evening and overnight. A few storms are possible, but the risk of seeing anything severe is very low.
Birmingham man killed in hit-and-run
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 24-year-old Birmingham man was struck and killed by a vehicle over the weekend. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Anthony Thomas Hudson was struck by a vehicle on the 6500 block of Aaron Aronov Drive in Fairfield. Hudson was pronounced dead at 1:45 a.m. at the scene of the […]
2 in custody following police chase that spanned several counties
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people are in custody following a police chase on I-65 South Monday morning. According to Clay Hammac with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, the chase started in Vestavia Hills and ended in Jemison. Several area police departments assisted in the chase. No other information is available at this time. […]
Birmingham police investigating shooting on Springville Rd.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are investigating a Thanksgiving day shooting that took place on Springville Road. One person was shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. No one is currently in custody. The shooting took place on Thursday at 5:20 p.m. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and...
Body found near road in Fairfield
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A body was discovered near a roadway in Fairfield Saturday morning. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, an off-duty deputy found debris in the roadway around 1:45 a.m. while in the 6500 block of Aaron Aranov Drive. After further investigation, the deputy discovered the body of a male victim. […]
Woman charged after stabbing in Tuscaloosa left one person injured
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is investigating after one person was stabbed on November 25, 2022. Jamira Pope, 32, has been charged with second degree domestic violence with a $10,000 bond. This happened at Mimosa Gardens Circle. Authorities say the victim has non-life-threatening injuries. Get news...
Birmingham City Schools working to implement conflict resolution curriculum
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - City officials in Birmingham now making a concerted effort to make the Magic City safer for you. Their latest focus? Giving the younger generations conflict resolution skills. The Birmingham City Council has now approved funds for a conflict resolution curriculum in Birmingham City Schools. Councilman Hunter...
