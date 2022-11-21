Read full article on original website
Crews work house fire in Grainger County
BEAN STATION, Tenn. (WATE) — Crews with the Bean Station Volunteer Fire Department and assisting agencies worked a house fire Thanksgiving night. According to the nonprofit agency, responding firefighters arrived to the home and found the garage at the back of the house “fully involved.” Photos shared from the incident show flames and smoke rising […]
WATE
Emergency crews work Loudon County crash on Thanksgiving
The Loudon County Sheriff's Office and other agencies worked a multivehicle rollover crash on southbound Interstate 75 Thanksgiving afternoon. WATE Good Morning Tennessee. Emergency crews work Loudon County crash on Thanksgiving. The Loudon County Sheriff's Office and other agencies worked a multivehicle rollover crash on southbound Interstate 75 Thanksgiving afternoon....
WATE
Family Searching for Answers in East TN Man's Mysterious Death
A Monroe County family is mourning and searching for answers after a skull found was identified as a man who had been missing for around 3 years. Family Searching for Answers in East TN Man’s Mysterious …. A Monroe County family is mourning and searching for answers after a...
WATE
LGBTQIA+ Event Bombarding by Protestors
Protestors attempted to dissuade attendees of an LGBTQIA event that hosted a toy drive at a Maryville book store. Protestors attempted to dissuade attendees of an LGBTQIA event that hosted a toy drive at a Maryville book store. Veteran’s Truck Reported Stolen on Thanksgiving Morning. A Morristown Marine found...
WATE
Food For Thought: 60 pounds of chicken thrown away at Morristown restaurant
The restaurant with the low grade is in Hamblen County, where 60 pounds of chicken had to be thrown away WATE 6 On Your Side News at 4. Food For Thought: 60 pounds of chicken thrown away …. The restaurant with the low grade is in Hamblen County, where 60...
Morristown veteran’s truck reported stolen Thanksgiving morning
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — A Morristown veteran woke up Thanksgiving morning to devastation. The Marine told 6 News her truck was stolen on the holiday as she and her daughter slept at a hotel. “I just literally cannot take care of my family without that truck,” Shannon Toombs said. Right now, Toombs is searching for […]
WATE
Knox County 911 receives free Thanksgiving feast as staff works the holiday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The most recent data shows about two-thirds of Americans are off work Thursday for Thanksgiving. But that is not the case for thousands of first responders nationwide. It’s busy as usual at the Knox County 911 center during the holiday as staff makes sure everybody...
Operation Thunder Chicken leads to 13 arrested in Anderson Co.
Thirteen people were arrested in a warrant roundup in Anderson County, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Loudon County rollover crash blocks I-75 lanes on Thanksgiving
A multivehicle rollover crash on I-75 in Loudon County on Thanksgiving caused hours of delays as crews worked the scene.
Knoxville small businesses prepare for “Small Business Saturday”
The holiday season is officially upon us and businesses are seeing an increase in store visits as we get closer and closer to Christmas.
‘We know that he’s with God’ Family mourning loss after remains identified as missing man
Dozens of questions remain unanswered for an East Tennessee family. Just last week, remains found in Monroe County were identified as a beloved father and brother who had been missing for several years.
KPD: 1 injured in Lonsdale shooting
The Knoxville Police Department is investigating the shooting that left one person injured Friday afternoon.
Man found shot to death in car on McConnell Street
A man was found shot to death in a car on McConnell Street.
Black Friday sales draw crowd at Tanger Outlets in Sevierville
Tanger Outlets was pretty busy Friday as people were shopping for some Black Friday deals.
Alcoa, Anderson County and West advance to state in football
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Alcoa, Anderson County and West punched their tickets to the TSSAA State Football Tournament on Friday night. West won a thriller over Powell to advance to its third state title game in program history and first since 2014. The Rebels and Panthers battled back and forth, but West’s Carson Jessie hit R.J. […]
No. 22 Tennessee routes No. 3 Kansas, wins Battle 4 Atlantis title
PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Tennessee’s players proved to be determined defenders and relentless rebounders, along with having the kind of toughness to ensure the reigning national champions would have little chance to get comfortable. It was all enough to give the 22nd-ranked Volunteers a title of their own, along with the blueprint that coach […]
Tennessee takes down Trojans in OT
BAHAMAS (WATE) – A down-to-the-wire battle with USC saw the Tennessee men’s basketball team pull away in overtime, scoring a thrilling 73-66 victory. Julian Phillips was an absolute animal on the court; the freshman continues to show his abilities to show what he can do, racking up 25 points, good for a game high. Tennessee […]
