Knoxville, TN

Crews work house fire in Grainger County

BEAN STATION, Tenn. (WATE) — Crews with the Bean Station Volunteer Fire Department and assisting agencies worked a house fire Thanksgiving night. According to the nonprofit agency, responding firefighters arrived to the home and found the garage at the back of the house “fully involved.” Photos shared from the incident show flames and smoke rising […]
GRAINGER COUNTY, TN
Emergency crews work Loudon County crash on Thanksgiving

The Loudon County Sheriff's Office and other agencies worked a multivehicle rollover crash on southbound Interstate 75 Thanksgiving afternoon. WATE Good Morning Tennessee. Emergency crews work Loudon County crash on Thanksgiving. The Loudon County Sheriff's Office and other agencies worked a multivehicle rollover crash on southbound Interstate 75 Thanksgiving afternoon....
LOUDON COUNTY, TN
LGBTQIA+ Event Bombarding by Protestors

Protestors attempted to dissuade attendees of an LGBTQIA event that hosted a toy drive at a Maryville book store. Protestors attempted to dissuade attendees of an LGBTQIA event that hosted a toy drive at a Maryville book store. Veteran’s Truck Reported Stolen on Thanksgiving Morning. A Morristown Marine found...
MARYVILLE, TN
Morristown veteran’s truck reported stolen Thanksgiving morning

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — A Morristown veteran woke up Thanksgiving morning to devastation. The Marine told 6 News her truck was stolen on the holiday as she and her daughter slept at a hotel. “I just literally cannot take care of my family without that truck,” Shannon Toombs said. Right now, Toombs is searching for […]
MORRISTOWN, TN
Alcoa, Anderson County and West advance to state in football

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Alcoa, Anderson County and West punched their tickets to the TSSAA State Football Tournament on Friday night. West won a thriller over Powell to advance to its third state title game in program history and first since 2014. The Rebels and Panthers battled back and forth, but West’s Carson Jessie hit R.J. […]
ALCOA, TN
No. 22 Tennessee routes No. 3 Kansas, wins Battle 4 Atlantis title

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Tennessee’s players proved to be determined defenders and relentless rebounders, along with having the kind of toughness to ensure the reigning national champions would have little chance to get comfortable. It was all enough to give the 22nd-ranked Volunteers a title of their own, along with the blueprint that coach […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
Tennessee takes down Trojans in OT

BAHAMAS (WATE) – A down-to-the-wire battle with USC saw the Tennessee men’s basketball team pull away in overtime, scoring a thrilling 73-66 victory.  Julian Phillips was an absolute animal on the court; the freshman continues to show his abilities to show what he can do, racking up 25 points, good for a game high.  Tennessee […]
KNOXVILLE, TN

