County Executive Latimer kicks off Holidays on the Hill Train Show in Katonah

Westchester County Executive George Latimer flipped the switch for the annual Holidays on the Hill Train Show at Lasdon Park in Katonah.

The park has more than 5,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor exhibit space to explore.

The conservatory has trains along 12 multilevel tracks that travel over bridges, through tunnels and under waterfalls.

There are also visits from Santa and his reindeer.

