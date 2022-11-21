ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katonah, NY

County Executive Latimer kicks off Holidays on the Hill Train Show in Katonah

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pvElU_0jJ7TQrQ00

Westchester County Executive George Latimer flipped the switch for the annual Holidays on the Hill Train Show at Lasdon Park in Katonah.

GUIDE: Tree Lightings & Holiday events in the Hudson Valley

The park has more than 5,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor exhibit space to explore.

The conservatory has trains along 12 multilevel tracks that travel over bridges, through tunnels and under waterfalls.

There are also visits from Santa and his reindeer.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hudsonvalleypost.com

Shocking Death of Upstate New York Superintendent In Hudson Valley

A father with ties to the Catskills, Poughkeepsie and Newburgh lost his life in the lower Hudson Valley. Police from Westchester County, New York responded to a one-car crash off the Cross County Parkway in Yonkers. Newburgh, New York Father Killed In Yonkers, New York Crash. Dr. Ronel Cook died...
YONKERS, NY
News 12

News 12

121K+
Followers
41K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy