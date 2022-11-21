SALT LAKE CITY (KTVX) – A mom-to-be in Utah managed to get Carrie Underwood to help with a surprise reveal earlier this month at a concert in Salt Lake City. Sydni Ledbetter had planned to “ask” Carrie Underwood for her help during her Nov. 17 tour stop at the Vivint Arena. She even made a sign to hold up during the show, reading, “Carrie, help me announce my gender reveal.”

