Weekend Forecast: Mild Saturday, Cooler Sunday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Saturday should be similar to Friday with a cold start and then a mild afternoon. The second half of the weekend will be cooler thanks to a cold front moving through the area Saturday afternoon and evening. The start of next week will be seasonably mild, then much colder Tuesday and Wednesday.
Nebraska reports 13th case of avian influenza in flock of 1.8M birds
DIXON COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - The state has reported another case of avian flu in a commercial flock. According to the Nebraska Department of Agriculture and the United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, Nebraska’s 13th case of highly pathogenic avian influenza has been reported in Dixon County.
Hundreds of Nebraskans shop Black Friday deals in south Lincoln
Waverly unveils designs for a new, joint city and volunteer fire building. The new building would combine city offices and the volunteer fire department into one location, which would be across the street from Waverly High School. Updated: 6 hours ago. Foodie Friday: Using your Thanksgiving leftovers Find recipes at...
