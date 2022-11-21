ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 245 ‘Colts Lose Heartbreaker to Philly’

By Joe Hopkins
 5 days ago

NDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts ran out of gas down the stretch and let a win over the Philadelphia Eagles slip away.

On the latest episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell and Joe Hopkins begin the show by recapping the game.

They then discuss takeaways (21:20) and take a look at where the Colts stand in the AFC playoff picture, as well as draft position (34:17).

Be sure to join us Wednesday as the Blue Zone crew previews Indy’s Monday night matchup with the Steelers.

