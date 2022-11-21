Read full article on original website
Arizona becomes epicenter of GOP challenges to 2022 election
Arizona is now ground zero for GOP efforts to challenge the 2022 midterm results as the party seizes on allegations of voter disenfranchisement. On Tuesday, Republican attorney general candidate Abe Hamadeh took the latest step by filing a lawsuit challenging the results of his race, in which his Democratic rival leads by 510 votes out […]
Woman smuggled cocaine into Texas to repay drug debt after boyfriend’s arrest, records show
A woman who admitted to smuggling cocaine into Texas to repay a debt was sentenced to prison, federal documents state.
Workforce crisis plagues Texas nursing homes
Long term care facilities are still facing a staffing crisis amidst this holiday season, and likely will continue for months to come.
Texas Parks and Wildlife looking to bolster drone fleet
Just this month, the Texas Game Warden Search and Rescue Drone Program has helped locate two missing people and track down a violent crime suspect.
Gov. Abbott joins Meals on Wheels delivery for Thanksgiving
Gov. Abbott, First Lady Cecilia Abbott, and their daughter, Audrey Abbott, volunteered to deliver meals on Thanksgiving Day to elderly people in need.
Refugee Services of Texas serves up global recipes, stories in new cookbook
Just in time for the holidays, refugees and asylum seekers from around the world are sharing their favorite recipes in a new cookbook by Refugee Services of Texas.
Supply issues and inflation pose challenges for those helping others this Thanksgiving
Supply chain problems and inflation are even taking a toll on Meals on Wheels of Central Texas.
Most popular Thanksgiving side in Texas?
DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of Thanksgiving, you may think of a turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, some greens, casseroles, biscuits or rolls, and every dessert imaginable. There are so many sides battling for the top spot on your plate, but which one emerged as the superior...
