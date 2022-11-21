Read full article on original website
Should you buy a cellular Apple Watch? Here’s everything to consider
The Apple Watch lineup is available in a number of different options and configurations, ranging from different case materials, colors, sizes, and more. One of the most important things to consider, however, is whether or not you should buy an Apple Watch with cellular connectivity. An Apple Watch with LTE...
9to5Mac
M2 iPad Pro vs iPad Air: What’s the better holiday choice?
The 2022 iPad Air has the majority of features found in the 2021 iPad Pro like an M1 chip, ultra wide front camera with Center Stage, 5G connectivity, and more. However, the 2022 M2 iPad Pro brings the most advanced features and greatest performance in an iPad – but is it overkill? Follow along for a breakdown of all the similarities and differences between the 11″ M2 iPad Pro vs iPad Air to help you decide which is the best pick for you or a loved one.
Digital Trends
Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 just got a huge price cut for Black Friday
Black Friday is just around the corner, but if you’re too excited to wait for the Black Friday laptop deals on the shopping holiday itself, the good news is that retailers like Best Buy have already started slashing prices. One of the laptops that should be on your radar from the Best Buy Black Friday deals is the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5, which you can purchase at $300 off for a lowered price of $1,000, instead of its sticker price of $1,300. We’re not sure how much time you’ve got left to grab this offer though, so it’s highly recommended that you complete the transaction as fast as possible.
Best USB-C thumb drives 2022
Flash drives with USB-A are still the standard, but with USB-C, you can get a flash drive that works with your phone, and it’s also future proof as more laptops move to USB-C ports.
laptopmag.com
Black Friday laptop deals LIVE: $79 Chromebook, $799 MacBook Air and more
Live coverage of the best Black Friday laptop deals available right now!. We are stuffed with Black Friday laptop deals like a turkey on Thanksgiving, but we are here to help you sort through the sales and find the best values. Our live blog is covering all of the best deals on laptops, headphones, tablets, and more and we'll keep bringing you the very best sales we find live here through the end of November.
4 Apps Security Experts Say You Should Delete ASAP–They’re Putting Your Data At Risk!
There comes a time in the life of many smart phone users when deleting apps becomes a necessary exercise in order to free up precious storage space and help your battery run faster and more efficiently. During those times, you’ll have to make the difficult choice of which apps to keep and which you’re barely using and could easily part with. But sometimes it’s also a good idea to consider getting rid of a few apps that could put your phone — and you — at a great security risk.
Your smartphone camera is spying on you even when the screen is off – how to stop ‘selfie spies’
THE suspect ways that stalkers use phone cameras to spy on people have been revealed. A researcher has blogged about the ways his app can be use against those with smartphones. University student and researcher Syzmon Sidor said in a blog post that the Android app he has written uses...
Android Authority
How to tell if your phone has been cloned
With our ever-increasing reliance on smartphones, a lot of personal and private information is stored on them. From pictures and messages you don’t want others to see to important banking and other financial info, there isn’t much we don’t store on our phones. Keeping our devices safe and secure is essential, and while device makers have made it harder for malicious actors, vulnerabilities pop up surprisingly often. Here’s how to tell if your phone has been cloned.
Millions of Android users should check phone and delete these apps – or it could cost you
HAVING too many apps could inadvertently cost you more. Think about it, loads of apps means more storage space needed and therefore buying a smartphone with a higher spec or even spending money on cloud storage. Thankfully, Android has some useful tools that allow you to go beyond simply sifting...
Business Insider
6 signs your Android phone has a virus, and 5 ways to remove it
You can clean your Android phone of viruses and malware by deleting malicious software in safe mode, clearing the cache, or performing a factory reset. While there are no true computer viruses that can infect your Android phone, there's plenty of other malware. Signs of malware include pop-up ads, unexplained...
TechRadar
Best Windows laptop 2022: the top Windows 11 laptops money can buy
All the top choices for those wanting the best Windows laptop. Black Friday and Cyber Monday are already here, and we've already seen some big sales on the laptops in this list currently ongoing or expected to drop — especially the Surface Laptop 4, with its successor on the way.
4 dangerous Android malware apps discovered on Google Play
No matter how legitimate an app looks, there’s always a chance that it’s actually malicious. We see this time and time again on the Google Play store, and this week, yet another batch of malicious apps has been uncovered. Even worse, these apps are still active on Google’s app store at the time of writing, so be sure to avoid them at all costs.
laptopmag.com
3 Android apps are stealing banking info via screen recording — remove them ASAP before you're next
In case you missed it, cybersecurity firm ThreatFabric published a report last Friday regarding its discovery of five malicious Google Play apps masquerading as legitimate services, including finance tracking and calculating taxes. The quintet of apps fall under two relatively new malware families: Vultur and Sharkbot. And yes, they're every...
TechRadar
Samsung phones are being targeted by some seriously shady zero-days
Three Samsung smartphone (opens in new tab) models have been found carrying vulnerabilities that were allegedly abused by a commercial surveillance vendor to spy on people and probably steal their sensitive data. Researchers from Google's Project Zero security team said that the Samsung S10, A50, and A51 models were affected,...
Digital Trends
Get this Windows 11 laptop for less than $100 at Walmart today
The Gateway 14.1-inch Ultra Slim Notebook is down to an unbelievably low price of $99 from the Walmart Black Friday sale, following a $130 discount that more than halves its original price of $229, for one of the cheapest laptops that you can buy today. Taking advantage of early Black Friday deals will let you avoid the rush of the shopping holiday, so that’s one more reason for you to take advantage of this offer. You need to hurry though, because we’re not sure if it will still be online tomorrow.
itechpost.com
7 Tips to Boost Your Android Phone's Performance
If your phone's performance starts to get noticeably slow, your patience will definitely get tested. It could get quite irritating when your phone takes forever to load apps or even unlock when you type in your password. Here are some tips to boost your phone's performance. 1. Uninstall Unused Apps.
These Samsung Galaxy phones just got the free Android 13 update
Good news for owners of slightly older Samsungs: your update is on its way
I’m a tech expert – never ignore these Android ‘red flags’ or it could cost you
DON'T ignore the "red flags" that could save you from an Android cyber-catastrophe. Cyber-experts have revealed warning signs that Android phone owners need to be aware of when downloading apps. You might think it's safe to get apps from the Google Play store. But dodgy apps often make their way...
The Verge
How to record a phone conversation with an Android phone
There are a number of legitimate reasons that you’d want to record a phone call. For example, when you’re talking to a medical professional about, say, test results, you may want to make sure that you got all the information right. Or if you’re interviewing somebody for an article or for a job position, you may want to be able to make sure you remember the conversation accurately. Or if an older member of your family suddenly launches into a story about one of your grandparents, it might be nice to have a record of it.
Apple Insider
Best Black Friday Thunderbolt dock deals, save up to $100!
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — EveryMac owner needs more ports. The latest Black Friday deals include a slew of Thunderbolt docks on steep sale to suit everyone from light to heavy users. It's Black Friday weekend, devices are on...
