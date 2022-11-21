ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Strong voter turnout in Allegheny County and lower turnout in Philadelphia raises questions

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Despite fewer registered voters, Allegheny County out-voted Philadelphia County in this year's general election.Voters in Allegheny County turned out to vote, while those in Philadelphia County were just so-so, which meant Allegheny outvoted its bigger brother by 67,000 votes."That is really going to translate into greater political influence," Democratic political strategist J.J. Balaban of Philadelphia said. "People around the state are paying attention to that sort of thing."Balaban said Allegheny County's strength helps in Democratic primaries but the surrounding counties have lost influence in Democratic contests. "The challenge is the whole Pittsburgh region as a whole has...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Letter to the editor: Can't fix stupid

What happened on Nov. 8 makes me ashamed to be from Pennsylvania. Our state is the laughingstock of the country. Only fools would vote for more inflation, more crime, unsecure borders, sanctuary cities, drugs, critical race theory, racism and socialism. We now have to suffer because of the uneducated voters who made this happen, and those who would vote for a person just because of the color of their skin. But as the saying goes, “you can’t fix stupid.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Tribune-Review

Police say bar fight in Greensburg's Rialto spilled outside, led to stabbing

A fight between two men inside a Greensburg bar spilled into the street Thursday when one was stabbed and the other arrested, according to police. Anthony J. Sharp, 21, of Jeannette admitted to stabbing the man after getting into an altercation with him inside Rialto Bar & Bistro, investigators said in court papers and Greensburg Police Detective Sgt. Charles Irvin told a reporter Friday.
GREENSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

News from Fox Chapel Area schools

Hartwood Elementary School fourth-grader Charlene “Cici” Xu was recently won the Allegheny County Sumdog contest, which is an online math quiz students take on their own time. Cici took the online test in November and answered 991 out of 1,000 questions correctly, more than any other participating student in the county.
FOX CHAPEL, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Butler County man accused of assaulting pregnant woman

BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) — A Butler County man is accused of hitting and strangling a pregnant woman twice in one day.Butler City police said officers responded to a domestic dispute on Kaufman Drive on Thursday around 2:30 a.m. Police talked to the victim, who said Jamel Barnes assaulted her. The man was taken to Butler County Prison and charged with strangulation, simple assault and resisting arrest. After he was arraigned, he was released with an unsecured bond. Police said he returned to the home on Kaufman Drive, forced his way inside, hit the woman — who is nine months pregnant — in the face and strangled her. Police said while attacking the woman, he said, "I'm gonna kill you," and "I hope you and the baby die." The woman escaped the home and went to the police station. Later, Barnes was arrested again. He is now charged with burglary, strangulation, intimidation of a witness, simple assault, and terroristic threats. He is back in the prison. 
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Joseph Sabino Mistick: Giving thanks for our 'exceeding blessings'

On Nov. 12, 1945, just seven months after the death of Franklin Delano Roosevelt, President Harry S. Truman issued a proclamation to mark the first Thanksgiving since the end of World War II. “We give thanks with the humility of free men, each knowing it was the might of no...
BRADDOCK, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Allegheny County Sheriffs arrest two men on weapons charges

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Allegheny County Sheriff's Deputies arrested two men on weapons charges during a traffic stop. According to Sheriff Kevin Kraus, deputies pulled over a vehicle after the driver failed to stop at two stop signs in Hazelwood. The driver had claimed to be a ride-share driver and gave consent for officers to search the vehicle. One of the passengers, 21-year-old, Dijuan Taylor tried to run from deputies during the stop and a gun fell from his possession onto the street. He had several warrants out for his arrest, including one for a robbery in September. "There's a lot of guns out there with extended magazines and other customizations and certainly when they're deemed illegal, we want to do everything we can to get them out of the hands of criminals and we did so last night," Kraus said. Another passenger, 20-year-old Preston Hemingway also claimed he had a gun and should go to jail. Officers did find a gun on Hemingway. Neither of the two suspects had concealed carry permits. 
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Arrest warrant issued for man accused of fleeing police, hitting person with car in Squirrel Hill

PITTSBURGH — State police are looking for a man they said hit a pedestrian with his car and ran from troopers in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood. According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers were monitoring traffic at around 9:40 a.m. on Friday when a white Ford Focus stopped on the on-ramp from Forward Avenue to Interstate 376, turned around and drove the wrong way back up the ramp.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Officer fired gun in morning Penn Hills incident

No one was hit when a Penn Hills officer fired his gun during an incident in the 100 block of Veronica Drive in Penn Hills. No one else fired, according to police. Officers were called around 5 a.m. for unknown reasons. Allegheny County police are investigating and are still at the scene.
PENN HILLS, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy