Read full article on original website
Related
Strong voter turnout in Allegheny County and lower turnout in Philadelphia raises questions
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Despite fewer registered voters, Allegheny County out-voted Philadelphia County in this year's general election.Voters in Allegheny County turned out to vote, while those in Philadelphia County were just so-so, which meant Allegheny outvoted its bigger brother by 67,000 votes."That is really going to translate into greater political influence," Democratic political strategist J.J. Balaban of Philadelphia said. "People around the state are paying attention to that sort of thing."Balaban said Allegheny County's strength helps in Democratic primaries but the surrounding counties have lost influence in Democratic contests. "The challenge is the whole Pittsburgh region as a whole has...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: Can't fix stupid
What happened on Nov. 8 makes me ashamed to be from Pennsylvania. Our state is the laughingstock of the country. Only fools would vote for more inflation, more crime, unsecure borders, sanctuary cities, drugs, critical race theory, racism and socialism. We now have to suffer because of the uneducated voters who made this happen, and those who would vote for a person just because of the color of their skin. But as the saying goes, “you can’t fix stupid.”
Absent victim prompts request to drop charges
Prosecutors filed a motion Wednesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court asking to dismiss charges of felonious assault against a Youngstown man because the victim refuses to show up in court.
Greensburg nurse sentenced to probation for writing fraudulent prescriptions
A Greensburg woman is prohibited from holding duties as a certified registered nurse practitioner while she serves three years on probation for writing fraudulent prescriptions for thousands of pills. Judge Christopher Feliciani ordered that Kari A. Halaut, 55, continue with drug and alcohol treatment during the probationary period. Halaut pleaded...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Man who killed 3 people in 2016 Thanksgiving crash must serve life in prison
Citing the “clear and unambiguous language” of the statute, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that a man responsible for killing a family of three in a fiery Thanksgiving Day crash in 2016 must serve a mandatory term of life in prison. Demetrius Coleman, 28, of Homewood,...
Death of an Allegheny County infant ruled a homicide
The Allegheny County medical examiner has ruled the death of a 5-month-old boy a homicide. Michael Chanings Barber Jr. from McKeesport died from abusive head
Local officials put out warning against DUI ahead of Blackout Wednesday
PITTSBURGH — The night before Thanksgiving is known as one of the biggest party days of the year. Blackout Wednesday or Drinksgiving is also one of the deadliest days on the roads. “When you see the signs, DUI you can’t afford it,” said Pam Wahal with Allegheny County Pre-Trial...
Police say bar fight in Greensburg's Rialto spilled outside, led to stabbing
A fight between two men inside a Greensburg bar spilled into the street Thursday when one was stabbed and the other arrested, according to police. Anthony J. Sharp, 21, of Jeannette admitted to stabbing the man after getting into an altercation with him inside Rialto Bar & Bistro, investigators said in court papers and Greensburg Police Detective Sgt. Charles Irvin told a reporter Friday.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
News from Fox Chapel Area schools
Hartwood Elementary School fourth-grader Charlene “Cici” Xu was recently won the Allegheny County Sumdog contest, which is an online math quiz students take on their own time. Cici took the online test in November and answered 991 out of 1,000 questions correctly, more than any other participating student in the county.
12 properties set to be demolished in Westmoreland County, with sights set on many more
Leaders in Jeannette have ordered 12 properties to be demolished after the city determined them to be a threat to public safety. The 12 homes on the list plus eight already approved for demolition are all
Police: Clairton man sold drugs while working at Cricket Wireless in Rostraver
A Clairton man is in the Westmoreland County Prison after police said he was selling drugs during his work hours at a Rostraver store. Melvin T. Payne, 42, was jailed Thursday on $250,000 bail after police reported making two drug purchases through a confidential informant this month. He is facing...
Butler County man accused of assaulting pregnant woman
BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) — A Butler County man is accused of hitting and strangling a pregnant woman twice in one day.Butler City police said officers responded to a domestic dispute on Kaufman Drive on Thursday around 2:30 a.m. Police talked to the victim, who said Jamel Barnes assaulted her. The man was taken to Butler County Prison and charged with strangulation, simple assault and resisting arrest. After he was arraigned, he was released with an unsecured bond. Police said he returned to the home on Kaufman Drive, forced his way inside, hit the woman — who is nine months pregnant — in the face and strangled her. Police said while attacking the woman, he said, "I'm gonna kill you," and "I hope you and the baby die." The woman escaped the home and went to the police station. Later, Barnes was arrested again. He is now charged with burglary, strangulation, intimidation of a witness, simple assault, and terroristic threats. He is back in the prison.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Joseph Sabino Mistick: Giving thanks for our 'exceeding blessings'
On Nov. 12, 1945, just seven months after the death of Franklin Delano Roosevelt, President Harry S. Truman issued a proclamation to mark the first Thanksgiving since the end of World War II. “We give thanks with the humility of free men, each knowing it was the might of no...
Westmoreland County Prison guards injured, inmate from Irwin charged
A man being held at the Westmoreland County Prison was arraigned Monday on aggravated assault and terroristic threats charges after authorities said he injured three guards, according to court papers. Carl A. Jones, 33, of Irwin, is accused in the Oct. 31 incident at the Hempfield jail. Westmoreland County detectives...
Allegheny County Sheriffs arrest two men on weapons charges
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Allegheny County Sheriff's Deputies arrested two men on weapons charges during a traffic stop. According to Sheriff Kevin Kraus, deputies pulled over a vehicle after the driver failed to stop at two stop signs in Hazelwood. The driver had claimed to be a ride-share driver and gave consent for officers to search the vehicle. One of the passengers, 21-year-old, Dijuan Taylor tried to run from deputies during the stop and a gun fell from his possession onto the street. He had several warrants out for his arrest, including one for a robbery in September. "There's a lot of guns out there with extended magazines and other customizations and certainly when they're deemed illegal, we want to do everything we can to get them out of the hands of criminals and we did so last night," Kraus said. Another passenger, 20-year-old Preston Hemingway also claimed he had a gun and should go to jail. Officers did find a gun on Hemingway. Neither of the two suspects had concealed carry permits.
Teens arrested after police pursuit in Beaver County
Two teens were arrested in Hopewell Township, Beaver County, after a police pursuit Monday. State police said they saw a stolen vehicle in the area of 3220 Green Garden Road just before noon and attempted a traffic stop. The vehicle was stopped after a pursuit and the occupants, a 16-year-old...
Arrest warrant issued for man accused of fleeing police, hitting person with car in Squirrel Hill
PITTSBURGH — State police are looking for a man they said hit a pedestrian with his car and ran from troopers in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood. According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers were monitoring traffic at around 9:40 a.m. on Friday when a white Ford Focus stopped on the on-ramp from Forward Avenue to Interstate 376, turned around and drove the wrong way back up the ramp.
Jitney passengers face gun charges following Hazelwood traffic stop
Two Hazelwood jitney passengers face gun charges following a traffic stop Monday by Allegheny County Sheriff’s deputies. Dijuan Taylor, 21, and Preston Hemingway, 20, were among four passengers in a vehicle stopped for ignoring two stop signs just before 9 p.m. A news release from Sheriff Kevin Kraus’ office...
Officer fired gun in morning Penn Hills incident
No one was hit when a Penn Hills officer fired his gun during an incident in the 100 block of Veronica Drive in Penn Hills. No one else fired, according to police. Officers were called around 5 a.m. for unknown reasons. Allegheny County police are investigating and are still at the scene.
1 person hospitalized after stabbing at Rialto in Greensburg
One person is in the hospital after being stabbed early Thursday morning at The Rialto Bar & Bistro in downtown Greensburg. The stabbing happened about 1:40 a.m. at the tavern at the intersection of West Otterman Street and North Pennsylvania Avenue, Greensburg police said. Police did not release further details...
Comments / 0