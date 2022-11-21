ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC announces first-of-its-kind minimum wage for app-based delivery drivers; some say it’s not enough

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WlBIt_0jJ7SZcu00

New York City has announced a unique minimum wage for delivery drivers on apps such as Uber Eats, Doordash, and GrubHub.

The new wage, set at $23.82, is the first of its kind, but delivery drivers rallied outside City Hall on Monday saying the wage should be even higher.

“$23.82 is the bare minimum of what we need,” said Joshua Wood, one of many app-based delivery drivers outside City Hall.

Wood and other delivery drivers say that the wage does not include how much the drivers do to successfully do their jobs, citing costs that aren’t included like motorcycle insurance, license plates and vehicle fees, and other expenses.

The drivers outside City Hall are part of Los Deliveristas Unidos, an organization that lobbies for the rights of these delivery workers.

They are urging the city’s Department of Consumer and Worker Protections to adjust the proposal, which currently includes $19.86 for workers to pocket hourly while the remaining $2.26 is for job-related expenses – a number drivers want to see increased to $5.

“By not accounting for these expenses, the minimum paid proposal in the city is penalizing the workers who are doing the right thing,” said Maria Figueroa, dean of labor studies at SUNY Empire State College.

The Department of Consumer and Worker Protections made its calculations based on those who use e-bikes, but some drivers use motorbikes, which they say helps for longer-distance deliveries.

With temperatures dropping citywide, drivers are worried about winter gear and staying warm bringing additional costs to their line of work.

The department says it's accepting comments from the public on this wage proposal until Dec. 16, when it will hold a public hearing.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
philanthropynewsdigest.org

SNAP enrollment fell, food pantry use rose for non-citizen New Yorkers

The use of food pantries among non-U.S. citizens in New York City increased amid Trump-era immigration rule changes, while Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) usage decreased, a report from Robin Hood finds. Released in collaboration with Columbia University’s Center on Poverty and Social Policy, the report, Spotlight on Food Assistance...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wrrv.com

The Largest Landowner in NY Isn’t Who You’d Think

New York is one of the most diverse states in the country. From Niagara Falls down to New York City, the landscape is constantly changing from farmland and mountains to highways and cities. It's also huge, at almost 55,000 square miles. But who owns the most of it?. Let's start...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
evgrieve.com

Distributing free turkeys to local residents ahead of Thanksgiving

On Tuesday, community members came together to distribute 120 turkeys to area residents who might need a little help this holiday season during these financially challenging times. The giveaway occurred at the CLLCTV.NYC art space on Third Street just east of Avenue B. As in previous years, the sponsors included...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

News 12

121K+
Followers
41K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy