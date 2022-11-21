ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 12

Scholar Athlete: Christian Jones

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qmoiw_0jJ7Rhhd00

Christian Jones and five of his teammates received Division 1 basketball scholarships, joining a long line of academically gifted basketball players from Our Savior Lutheran who went on to play in college.

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

Police probe 2 shooting incidents in Poughkeepsie

Police are investigating two recent shooting incidents in Poughkeepsie. The first took place just after 8 a.m. Wednesday on Lent Street, according to authorities. The second was reported Thursday just before 10 a.m. on Harrison Street. Police say both cases involved shots being fired into homes. However, no one was...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
News 12

NYPD: 2 deceased children found with stab wounds, mother in custody

NYPD detectives say a mother is in custody after two deceased children were found with stab wounds in Mount Hope Saturday night. Police say the victims were a 3-year-old boy and an 11-month-old boy. During a news conference late Saturday, investigators said the children’s mother is in police custody.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

Nassau police: Inmate who died from overdose identified as Brooklyn man

Police identified the inmate who officials say died at the Nassau County Correctional Center as Nikita Pertsev, of Brooklyn. On Wednesday, the 29-year-old inmate at the East Meadow facility suffered a medical emergency brought on by an overdose of an unknown substance. Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman released a statement...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
News 12

News 12

121K+
Followers
41K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy