FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Axe game: Badgers fall to Minnesota 23-16
MADISON, Wis. - Athan Kaliakmanis connected with Le’Meke Brockington on a tiebreaking 45-yard touchdown with 3:40 remaining and Minnesota barely hung on in the final minute to beat Wisconsin 23-16 on Saturday. After an injury knocked Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz out of the game on the Badgers’ final series,...
Battle 4 Atlantis: Badgers fall to No. 3 Kansas
PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas - Kansas' Bobby Pettiford Jr. stood all the way out near midcourt, almost on the Battle 4 Atlantis logo, when he saw his teammate launch a shot for the lead with only a few seconds left in overtime. "I mean, I normally don’t crash but that’s the...
Dodge County fatal crash; driver strikes ditch
DODGE COUNTY, Wis. - One person is dead following a crash in the township of Chester on Saturday, Nov. 26. According to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, around 10 a.m., they received a report of a subject found deceased in a vehicle on Shamrock Road near East Waupun Road in the township of Chester, approximately 2 miles east of Waupun.
Dodge County fatal crash; driver struck tree while fleeing from deputy
DODGE COUNTY, Wis. - A 21-year-old man is dead following a crash in Dodge County Thursday morning, Nov. 24. It happened around 1:20 a.m. According to Dodge County Sheriff Office, a deputy attempted to stop a speeding car on County Highway (CTH C) near US Highway (USH) 151 in the Township of Trenton, approximately 3-4 miles south of Waupun.
