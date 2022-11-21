Read full article on original website
Fan-Favorite CBS Series Reboot Now Streaming On Paramount+
Paramount+ is now streaming one CBS fan-favorite over the holiday weekend. Criminal Minds: Evolution got rolling on the platform and fans are discovering the continuing adventures of these crime-fighters. The first two entries are live with a new release every week. December 15th sees a mid-season finale and then things will pick back up on January 12, 2023. As the second half of the season unfolds, it will be interesting to see what the path looks like for Season 2. For now, Erica Messer will serve as showrunner as the new chapter begins.
Star Wars: Andor Showrunner Breaks Down Timeline of Season 2 Episodes
Star Wars: Andor showrunner Tony Gilroy has expressed on multiple occasions that his plans for Season 2 were to break the season into three-episode chunks, with each arc taking place a year apart in the life of Diego Luna's Cassian, though the filmmaker recently got much more specific about how much time each arc will cover. According to Gilroy, a majority of the episodes will unfold over just a few days, while one three-episode arc is set to chronicle multiple weeks, all leading up to the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Season 1 of Star Wars: Andor is now streaming in its entirety on Disney+ and Season 2 is currently in production.
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Reveals How Star-Lord Got His Iconic Weapons
Throughout his appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) has been equipped with a pair of blasters. His signature weapons throughout his time fighting crime amongst the stars, the question of how Star-Lord managed to get the guns has remained a mystery—until The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special gave them a heart-warming origin. Spoilers up ahead for the latest Guardians of the Galaxy project! Proceed with caution if you've yet to watch.
Marvel Studios Adds New Hero to Opening Logo With Guardians Holiday Special
Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is now in the books, with The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special debuting on Disney+ this weekend. The Special Presentation not only adds a lot of festive cheer to the overall franchise, but it provides some surprising and delightful connections to other movies and Disney+ television shows. As it turns out, that connectivity even stretched as far as the special's opening Marvel Studios fanfare, which brought one of the newest superheroes into the fold.
My Hero Academia Just Dealt One Hero a Brutal Injury
My Hero Academia Season 6 has gotten to a major new point in the fight against Tomura Shigaraki, and the newest episode made things even worse by dealing one of the heroes a brutal injury! It's been a pretty tough season for the heroes as a whole as following the initial raid on the Paranormal Liberation Front's bases to take them by surprise, things have turned sour with Shigaraki's full arrival on the scene. Shota Aizawa has been key in making sure the villain can't use the full slate of his abilities from All For One, but that's going to change.
Is Saturday Night Live New Tonight, November 26?
For the last time this month, Saturday Night Live is on break. That means tonight, November 26th, there will be no new episode airing live from 30 Rock. Instead, as with previous weeks, NBC will instead air two episodes. In an early slot, a condensed episode from 2019 featuring Will Ferrell and King Princess will be played, while Season 48's episode hosted by Jack Harlow (who also served as musical guest) will air in its entirety.
My Hero Academia Preview Video Explodes With Bakugo
My Hero Academia is continuing to highlight the terrifying moments in the Paranormal Liberation War, as the battle for the future of Hero Society has already consumed the lives of both heroes and villains alike. With the League of Villains losing Twice and the heroes losing some major crime fighters as a result of Shigaraki's awakening, Bakugo is set to take a lead role in the upcoming episode, which might spell trouble for the hot-headed young hero, especially considering the fact that he's currently on the front lines.
Star Trek 4: Chris Hemsworth Explains Why He Dropped Out
The next film in the Star Trek franchise, Star Trek 4, has been something of a long journey. The film, which would be the 14th in the overall franchise and the fourth in the reboot series, has been in development in one iteration or another since 2015 and while it seemed like we might be getting close to the film becoming reality when it was set for a December 2023 release date, Paramount removed the film from its release schedule earlier this year. But well before this point there were scrapped scripts and other ideas for Star Trek 4, including one that would have seen Chris Hemsworth return as George Kirk. Hemsworth ultimately dropped out of that project and now, he's opening up about why that version of things didn't work out.
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Begins Stone Ocean Finale Countdown With New Art
We're only a few days away from the anime following Jolyne Cujoh and her quest to save her father from the nefarious Pucci releasing its final episodes, and to get fans hyped for the grand finale, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has begun an artistic countdown sharing new art for the conclusion. Based on the wild previous episodes that followed the first female protagonist of the series, anime fans should buckle up for what is to come as this last batch of installments are some of the most unbelievable in the show to date.
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Confirms Major Mantis Theory
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is now on Disney+, bringing some delightful festive cheer into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Billed as an "epilogue" to the franchise's Phase 4, the Special Presentation delivered a lot of endearing moments, as well as some shocking connections to larger Marvel lore. Chief among these was a storyline involving Mantis (Pom Klementieff) — confirming a long-standing theory that fans have had since 2017's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Obviously, major spoilers for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special lurk below! Only look if you want to know!
My Hero Academia Creator Gets Emotional With New Deku and Bakugo Sketch
My Hero Academia's sixth season has tested Izuku Midoriya and Katsuki Bakugo more than ever before as the fight with Tomura Shigaraki continues, and the creator behind it all is getting emotional with a new sketch for the two young heroes after their big moment in the newest episode of the anime! Season 6 might have started out with the heroes having a major advantage, but it soon became clear that the villains were really the ones that had the edge as Shigaraki joined the fight. The heroes weren't prepare for everything, and it's been eye opening for the youngest heroes especially.
Indiana Jones Producer Admits Problems With That Sequel
Indiana Jones 5 is set to hit theaters next summer, but while fans of the franchise are looking forward to next installment, which will see Harrison Ford joined by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Boyd Holbrook, and more, fans still think about the fourth film in the franchise, 2008's Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull — but not necessarily in a positive way/ The film was largely panned by audiences with some elements, notably the moment Indy survives a nuclear blast in a refrigerator, being widely mocked. Now, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy is opening up about the sequel's problem: it's story.
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special: Chris Pratt Shares Behind-the-Scenes Content Featuring Kevin Bacon and More
The final MCU project of the year is finally here! The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special hit Disney+ yesterday, and it follows Mantis (Pom Klementieff) and Drax (Dave Bautista) as they decide to take a trip to Earth and kidnap Kevin Bacon as a present for Peter Quill (Chris Pratt). The new "Special Presentation" is up on Rotten Tomatoes with an 89% critics score and an 85% audience score. ComicBook.com's Nathaniel Brail gave the James Gunn-directed special a 4 out of 5 and called it "a good watch for the holidays." In honor of the special's release, Pratt took to social media to share some fun behind-the-scenes content.
Does the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Have a Post-Credits Scene?
Post-credit scenes have been a staple of the Marvel Cinematic Universe since its inception. When Werewolf by Night was released in October without a post-credits tidbit, however, fans were left wondering if Marvel Studios' Special Presentations on Disney+ would disband the tradition. Luckily for fans hoping for a quick glimpse at some kind of teaser, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special treated with a funny post-credits stinger only entries in the franchise could conjure. Light spoilers up ahead for the latest Marvel Studios release—proceed with caution if you've yet to see The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special!
Mark Hamill Responds to Guardians of the Galaxy Cameo Rumors
The second the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special debuted on Disney+, fans were quick to point out a cameo by an actor who appeared to look all too similar to Mark Hamill. After the moment went viral over the weekend, Hamill's son Nathan debunked any such notion, suggesting the actor in question was not, in fact, his father. Now, Mark himself is adding an additional layer of mystery to the situation.
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special: Marvel Releases New Poster Featuring Kevin Bacon
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is now streaming on Disney+, and it's been a hit with critics and audiences alike. Currently, Marvel's newest "Special Presentation" is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 93% critics score and an 89% audience score. ComicBook.com's Nathaniel Brail gave the James Gunn-directed special a 4 out of 5 and called it "a good watch for the holidays." The special follows Mantis (Pom Klementieff) and Drax (Dave Bautista) as they decide to take a trip to Earth and kidnap Kevin Bacon as a present for Peter Quill (Chris Pratt). When the trailer for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special was released last month, fans were delighted to learn that Bacon would be appearing as himself, and now there's a brand new poster featuring the Footloose star.
Deadpool 3: Fan-Favorite Actor Drops Major Hint at X-Men Character's Return In Marvel Sequel
One random X-Men might be making an appearance in Deadpool 3. On Twitter, Lewis Tan posted a tease with a bunch of emojis that sent the fandom into a frenzy. People remember his time as Shatterstar in Deadpool 2. That X-Force member was a surprise for a lot of viewers in the crowd. But, no one expected to see any of those random heroes in the MCU proper. The Multiverse Saga means that everything is on the board for the future of the franchise. After all, Hugh Jackman is coming back for Deadpool 3 as Wolverine. No one expected to see Logan again after James Mangold's emotional film. But, maybe antything is possible now. Check out the tweet for yourself.
The Witcher Reportedly Getting Another Netflix Spin-Off
Netflix's The Witcher is reportedly gearing up for yet another spin-off. Netflix struck gold with The Witcher, much to the surprise of many. While the show was always probably going to do well, it was a bit of a surprise to see it do so well. Fantasy is a pretty hard genre to break into given the bar is so high with things like Game of Thrones and Lord of the Rings, but when done well, it can attract a massive audience. Thanks to the success of the games and the casting of Henry Cavill, it likely gave the Netflix series a big boost before it spread to people who weren't familiar with the books or games.
New Star Wars Movie May Begin Work Soon According to Latest Rumor
The future of Star Wars on the big screen has been unclear ever since Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was released in 2020. Part of that is because the COVID-19 pandemic forced every studio to shuffle their plans and release calendar, but in that same time Lucasfilm has released three different live-action Star Wars TV shows with plans for many, many more. Reports have popped up in recent months about projects that are both in development and no longer happening, and a new rumor may point to when the next movie in the franchise could finally get going.
Marvel's Avengers Insider Shares Worrying Update About Future
It sounds like Marvel's Avengers' time on earth is coming to an end soon. There's no one who will deny that the Avengers game has not gone to plan for Crystal Dynamics. And there are a variety of reasons why the game has failed to live up to expectations. For one, it's not very good. Two, its post-launch support has been fairly lackluster and often too slow-moving. And three it also just missed out on peak Avengers hype both in timing and by distancing itself from the MCU as much as possible. It's unclear how many still play the game, but Crystal Dynamics continues to support it. Again, this support isn't the most robust post-launch support, but it's something. That said, it sounds like even this is coming to an end.
