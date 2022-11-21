Man killed from head-on collision on US 12 in Nez Perce County

NEZ PERCE COUNTY, ID. — A man involved in a head-on crash on US 12 in Nez Perce County on Monday died.

A 26-year-old man was heading westbound on US 12 in a 2006 Kenworth log truck when he crossed over to the eastbound lane, colliding head-on with a 2016 Freightliner. The Kenworth log truck turned over, blocking both lanes of the highway.

The driver of the log truck was pronounced dead at the scene. The 50-year-old man driving the Freightliner, along with a 32-year-old male passenger, were taken to the hospital.

The next of kin have been notified. Idaho State Police is investigating the fatal collision.

