Tahlequah Police arrest 18-year-old for rape of a 12-year-old in a public park bathroom

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Timythy Summers was arrested on Sunday night for allegedly raping a 12-year-old female in a Norris Park bathroom in Tahlequah, according to the Tahlequah Police Department. Summers is currently booked into the Cherokee County Detention Center on a 100K bond.

The mother of the 12-year-old couldn’t get ahold of her daughter on Sunday, so she called the police.

Law enforcement searched for the girl who was eventually located in the Norris Park bathroom.

“I received a call from patrol officers,“ Detective Cody Warren said. “They said they had walked in on an 18-year-old and a 12-year-old in the bathrooms at Norris park having sexual intercourse.”

Summer reportedly was taken to the ground when the police were attempting to arrest him and he resisted by yelling and refusing to stand up.

Angela Sexton, a witness to the arrest and a mother of two girls, said she was devastated and surprised by this incident.

“Not much goes on in this town, it’s really quiet, laid back,” Sexton said. “For stuff like this to be happening is really crazy.”

Summers is currently booked in for first degree rape, lewd or indecent acts or proposals to a child and soliciting sexual conduct or communication with a minor by use of technology.

The two had been talking through social media for some time and Summer reportedly knew she was 12.

“There are plenty of apps out there that you can use to track your children’s activity and as a parent I track my kid’s activities,” Warren said. “It would be smart to do the same because you never know what kind of predator is out there waiting for your child.”

Police say it is unclear whether the act was consensual or not. Either way, Summer will still be facing charges, as the victim was a minor.

“With her being 12 and him being 18, either way it goes, it’s statutory rape,” Warren said. “Since it’s a statutory rape, I’m going to contact the FBI and see if they want to take on the charges.”

Tahlequah Police will be referring the case to the FBI due to the seriousness of the crime.

Summers is Tribal and has been arrested before for using a stolen credit card, according to Tahlequah Police.

This isn’t the first time a crime has been investigated at a Norris Park bathroom. In Dec. 2021, FOX23 reported that Tahlequah Police, assisted by Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI worked a case when the body of a 21-year-old man was found in a public restroom at the same park.

