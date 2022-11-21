One dead, one arrested in Monday afternoon shooting in Kansas City, Kansas: Police

One person was killed and another was arrested Monday afternoon in connection with a Kansas City, Kansas shooting, police said.

Police officers were dispatched to the reported shooting around 12:19 p.m. in the 1600 block of S. 50th Terrace, Marshee London, a department spokeswoman, said in a statement. The officers found one person dead of a gunshot wound after they arrived, London said.

London said the suspected shooter fled the crime scene but was taken into police custody soon after.

Detectives with the KCKPD Major Case Unit continued to investigate the killing on Monday afternoon. Further information was not immediately available from police.

Police were asking that anyone with information about Monday’s shooting call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.