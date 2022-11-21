ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 245 ‘Colts Lose Heartbreaker to Philly’

By Joe Hopkins
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01Ab3X_0jJ7R5RO00

NDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts ran out of gas down the stretch and let a win over the Philadelphia Eagles slip away.

On the latest episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell and Joe Hopkins begin the show by recapping the game.

They then discuss takeaways (21:20) and take a look at where the Colts stand in the AFC playoff picture, as well as draft position (34:17).

Follow the podcast on Twitter @ColtsBluezone for all things Colts, and subscribe to the podcast through your favorite app so new episodes go directly to your listening device.

Click here for iTunes

Click here for Spotify

Click here for YouTube

Click here for Stitcher

Click here for Google Podcasts

Be sure to join us Wednesday as the Blue Zone crew previews Indy’s Monday night matchup with the Steelers.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEHT/WTVW

Prosecutor claims ‘very solid case’ against Delphi suspect Richard Allen

DELPHI, Ind. – While defense attorneys for the man charged in the Delphi murders maintain their client’s innocence, prosecutors claim they have a “very solid case” against Richard Allen. Both sides appeared in court Tuesday for a hearing to determine if court records related to the case would remain sealed. Defense attorney Andrew Baldwin suggested […]
DELPHI, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville woman’s sentencing delayed in fentanyl case

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – An Evansville woman will have to wait to learn her sentence in connection with her three-year-old daughter’s fatal fentanyl overdose. Makaylee Opperman’s sentencing was delayed because her attorney is sick. Opperman previously pleaded guilty to Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Death, and conspiracy to deal in a narcotic after three-year […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Victim seriously injured in attack, Tell City Police say

TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say an arrest was made after a 54-year-old Tell City man was seriously injured in an attack. Tell City Police arrested Michael T. Valconey, 47, after an alleged early morning attack on November 18. He is accused by police of battery resulting in serious bodily injury Investigation into the […]
TELL CITY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Indiana man dies in tree stand accident

SCOTT COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a fatal tree stand fall that occurred Tuesday in Scott County. According to a release from DNR, Donald Cass, 94, of Scottsburg, was deer hunting from a homemade elevated stand when it collapsed. Officials say Cass was not wearing a full body safety harness and […]
SCOTT COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Pilot deploys parachute to land disabled plane in Indiana

MOUNT COMFORT, Ind. (AP) — The pilot of a small plane escaped injury Friday when the aircraft made an emergency landing using a large parachute to descend before landing in a suburban Indianapolis pond, police said. The plane landed Friday morning along the edge of a pond near the Indianapolis Regional Airport in Hancock County, […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Names revealed in deadly Posey County crash

POSEY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — The Posey County Sheriff has revealed new details and the names of the victims killed in a fatal accident late Tuesday night. Sheriff Tom Latham confirms the passing of Christopher M. Wagner and Justus Avery Ricketts in the crash. We’re told Daniel L. Powell survived the crash, but had to […]
POSEY COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Police: Two shot at one another on Clay Street

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A shooting occurred at the 600 block of Clay Street on Friday night. Henderson Police say Issac Beck,18, and Davion Hannah, 21, were arrested. Police say the two were shooting at each other, but no one was hurt. Beck was charged with: Assault, 1st degree Wanton Endangerment-1st degree Hannah was charged […]
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Missing Providence juvenile found

PROVIDENCE, Ky. (WEHT) – A Tri-State family tells us a teenage boy is back home after his disappearance. The family of 16-year old Graham Watson of Providence previously told us they hadn’t seen or heard from him since Tuesday. Watson’s mother told us he needed to come home so he can go to rehab. She […]
PROVIDENCE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Driver dies after train strikes her car in Indiana

COLUMBUS, Ind. – A 26-year-old woman died after a train hit her car in Columbus Monday night. The crash was reported around 5 p.m. at Indianapolis Road and Long Road. Investigators said a train was heading south along the tracks on Indianapolis Road when it hit a Ford Explorer heading westbound on Long Road. The […]
COLUMBUS, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Republican House majority climbs to 220 with win in California

Republicans’ House majority in the next Congress climbed to 220 on Tuesday, when Republican Kevin Kiley defeated his Democratic opponent, Kermit Jones, in the tight race for California’s 3rd Congressional District. The Associated Press called the race for Kiley on Tuesday afternoon, two weeks after voters headed to the polls to cast their ballots in […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Dollar General in Newburgh closed by health department

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – A Dollar General store in Newburgh remained closed Wednesday night. The Warrick County Health Department says on Monday they ordered the store on State Road 662 to close until the violations were corrected. The health department did not say what the violations are, but did say they “constitute a danger to […]
NEWBURGH, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Body found near Eureka

EUREKA, Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana State Police (ISP) confirms a death investigation is ongoing after a body was reported near Eureka. ISP says its investigators left the scene around 12:12 p.m., and the autopsy is set for this weekend. This is a developing story and we’ll bring you more information as it becomes available.
WEHT/WTVW

More information on shooting reported on Garfield Avenue

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – We’ve received more information on the shooting reported to have happened at the 1600 block of Garfield Avenue. Police tell us the victim claimed to be shot when on Maple Street. Officers say the victim was shot twice, but they are expected to be ok. Officials say still no arrests have […]
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

37K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy