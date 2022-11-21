FIRST ALERT: An aggressive and fairly vigorous cold front approaches the state from west to east. The timing of the front: Kauai and O'ahu tonight, Maui County early tomorrow morning and Hawaii Island will be sometime midday on Thanksgiving. The front will bring about a 6 to 8 hour window for rain ahead of the front (which is called prefrontal moisture), followed by rain right along the front behind the front. Widespread rain will occur where the front is located.The amount of rain highly depends on orographic lifting and how fast the front is moving from west to east. Right now, the front seems it will be coming in at a fairly fast rate so the window of opportunity for rain will likely fall in that 6 hour window or so for the state.

HAWAII STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO