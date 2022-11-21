Read full article on original website
mauinow.com
Flooding forces closure of Baldwin Beach Park; Staff shortages shut down three pools
Baldwin Beach Park is closed today because of flooding caused by heavy rains yesterday, and staff shortages are shutting down three Maui County pools, the Department of Parks and Recreation announced. The three pools closed today are: the Kōkua Pool, Coach Spencer Shiraishi Pool and New Wailuku Pool. The...
mauinow.com
Maui Obituaries: Week Ending Nov. 20, 2022
Maui Obituaries for the week ending Nov. 20, 2022. May they rest in peace. Mabel Domae, a resident of Kahului, passed away on Oct. 8, 2022 at home. She was born in Pāʻia, Maui, on Aug. 25, 1936. Mabel attended Pāʻia Elementary School, Maui High School, and The...
Suspected murder in the second degree on Moloka’i
Maui County Officials announced that Moloka'i Police Department received a 911 call at approximately 5:46 p.m. on Saturday, Nov, 19 regarding a possible murder.
hawaiinewsnow.com
FIRST ALERT: Tracking Thanksgiving cold front
FIRST ALERT: An aggressive and fairly vigorous cold front approaches the state from west to east. The timing of the front: Kauai and O'ahu tonight, Maui County early tomorrow morning and Hawaii Island will be sometime midday on Thanksgiving. The front will bring about a 6 to 8 hour window for rain ahead of the front (which is called prefrontal moisture), followed by rain right along the front behind the front. Widespread rain will occur where the front is located.The amount of rain highly depends on orographic lifting and how fast the front is moving from west to east. Right now, the front seems it will be coming in at a fairly fast rate so the window of opportunity for rain will likely fall in that 6 hour window or so for the state.
Lifeless body found, police return to find man in home
mauinow.com
Maui police identify Molokaʻi murder suspect and victim
Maui police have identified the suspect and victim in a murder investigation stemming from the discovery of a lifeless woman at a home on Molokaʻi over the weekend. The victim has been identified as 43-year-old female Amie Kaholoaa of Kaunakakai, Molokaʻi, who police say was the girlfriend of the suspect.
Rising Star: Waimea’s Robbie Correa and King Kekaulike’s Aali’i Valle
Waimea's Robbie Correa and King Kekaulike's Aali'i Valle are this week's Rising Stars.
