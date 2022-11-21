ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Maui Obituaries: Week Ending Nov. 20, 2022

Maui Obituaries for the week ending Nov. 20, 2022. May they rest in peace. Mabel Domae, a resident of Kahului, passed away on Oct. 8, 2022 at home. She was born in Pāʻia, Maui, on Aug. 25, 1936. Mabel attended Pāʻia Elementary School, Maui High School, and The...
KAHULUI, HI
FIRST ALERT: Tracking Thanksgiving cold front

FIRST ALERT: An aggressive and fairly vigorous cold front approaches the state from west to east. The timing of the front: Kauai and O'ahu tonight, Maui County early tomorrow morning and Hawaii Island will be sometime midday on Thanksgiving. The front will bring about a 6 to 8 hour window for rain ahead of the front (which is called prefrontal moisture), followed by rain right along the front behind the front. Widespread rain will occur where the front is located.The amount of rain highly depends on orographic lifting and how fast the front is moving from west to east. Right now, the front seems it will be coming in at a fairly fast rate so the window of opportunity for rain will likely fall in that 6 hour window or so for the state.
HAWAII STATE
Maui police identify Molokaʻi murder suspect and victim

Maui police have identified the suspect and victim in a murder investigation stemming from the discovery of a lifeless woman at a home on Molokaʻi over the weekend. The victim has been identified as 43-year-old female Amie Kaholoaa of Kaunakakai, Molokaʻi, who police say was the girlfriend of the suspect.
KAUNAKAKAI, HI

