ComicBook
My Hero Academia Just Dealt One Hero a Brutal Injury
My Hero Academia Season 6 has gotten to a major new point in the fight against Tomura Shigaraki, and the newest episode made things even worse by dealing one of the heroes a brutal injury! It's been a pretty tough season for the heroes as a whole as following the initial raid on the Paranormal Liberation Front's bases to take them by surprise, things have turned sour with Shigaraki's full arrival on the scene. Shota Aizawa has been key in making sure the villain can't use the full slate of his abilities from All For One, but that's going to change.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Preview Video Explodes With Bakugo
My Hero Academia is continuing to highlight the terrifying moments in the Paranormal Liberation War, as the battle for the future of Hero Society has already consumed the lives of both heroes and villains alike. With the League of Villains losing Twice and the heroes losing some major crime fighters as a result of Shigaraki's awakening, Bakugo is set to take a lead role in the upcoming episode, which might spell trouble for the hot-headed young hero, especially considering the fact that he's currently on the front lines.
ComicBook
Marvel Studios Adds New Hero to Opening Logo With Guardians Holiday Special
Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is now in the books, with The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special debuting on Disney+ this weekend. The Special Presentation not only adds a lot of festive cheer to the overall franchise, but it provides some surprising and delightful connections to other movies and Disney+ television shows. As it turns out, that connectivity even stretched as far as the special's opening Marvel Studios fanfare, which brought one of the newest superheroes into the fold.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Creator Gets Emotional With New Deku and Bakugo Sketch
My Hero Academia's sixth season has tested Izuku Midoriya and Katsuki Bakugo more than ever before as the fight with Tomura Shigaraki continues, and the creator behind it all is getting emotional with a new sketch for the two young heroes after their big moment in the newest episode of the anime! Season 6 might have started out with the heroes having a major advantage, but it soon became clear that the villains were really the ones that had the edge as Shigaraki joined the fight. The heroes weren't prepare for everything, and it's been eye opening for the youngest heroes especially.
ComicBook
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Promo Art Reveals First Look at Maximals in Beast Mode
Originally scheduled to be released this summer, the upcoming Transformers: Rise of the Beasts was pushed to 2023, giving fans an even longer time to wait for the next entry in the franchise. As the title implies, the new movie in the live-action franchise will bring in some fan-favorite Transformers, specifically characters from the Beast Wars spin-off. Some previous photos from the set of the movie showed off the cars that would appear in the sequel but now a first look at some of the Maximals (the animal equivalent of the Autobots) prior to their robot transformations. Check them out for yourself below!
ComicBook
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Reveals How Star-Lord Got His Iconic Weapons
Throughout his appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) has been equipped with a pair of blasters. His signature weapons throughout his time fighting crime amongst the stars, the question of how Star-Lord managed to get the guns has remained a mystery—until The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special gave them a heart-warming origin. Spoilers up ahead for the latest Guardians of the Galaxy project! Proceed with caution if you've yet to watch.
ComicBook
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special: Marvel Releases New Poster Featuring Kevin Bacon
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is now streaming on Disney+, and it's been a hit with critics and audiences alike. Currently, Marvel's newest "Special Presentation" is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 93% critics score and an 89% audience score. ComicBook.com's Nathaniel Brail gave the James Gunn-directed special a 4 out of 5 and called it "a good watch for the holidays." The special follows Mantis (Pom Klementieff) and Drax (Dave Bautista) as they decide to take a trip to Earth and kidnap Kevin Bacon as a present for Peter Quill (Chris Pratt). When the trailer for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special was released last month, fans were delighted to learn that Bacon would be appearing as himself, and now there's a brand new poster featuring the Footloose star.
ComicBook
Does the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Have a Post-Credits Scene?
Post-credit scenes have been a staple of the Marvel Cinematic Universe since its inception. When Werewolf by Night was released in October without a post-credits tidbit, however, fans were left wondering if Marvel Studios' Special Presentations on Disney+ would disband the tradition. Luckily for fans hoping for a quick glimpse at some kind of teaser, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special treated with a funny post-credits stinger only entries in the franchise could conjure. Light spoilers up ahead for the latest Marvel Studios release—proceed with caution if you've yet to see The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special!
ComicBook
New Disney Movie Bombs at the Box Office
The holiday movie season is officially here with the Thanksgiving weekend seeing people head to theaters, but while Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is continuing to dominate at the box office, Disney's latest film, Strange World, can't say the same. The new film from Disney Animation, which was projected for a 5-day opening of $30 million brought in a mere $11.2 million between Wednesday and Friday, according to The Wrap. That's currently less than a previous Disney film that bombed at the box office over Thanksgiving in 2002, Treasure Planet which eared $16.6 million during its Thanksgiving opening. Strange World reportedly had budget of $120-130 million.
ComicBook
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Begins Stone Ocean Finale Countdown With New Art
We're only a few days away from the anime following Jolyne Cujoh and her quest to save her father from the nefarious Pucci releasing its final episodes, and to get fans hyped for the grand finale, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has begun an artistic countdown sharing new art for the conclusion. Based on the wild previous episodes that followed the first female protagonist of the series, anime fans should buckle up for what is to come as this last batch of installments are some of the most unbelievable in the show to date.
ComicBook
Mass Effect 3's Hilarious Alternate Ending Revealed by Ex-BioWare Dev
Mass Effect 3 has a pretty hilarious alternate ending and it's finally been shared with world. Mass Effect is one of the most renowned franchises in gaming, particularly when it comes to the RPG genre. It told the tale of Commander Shepherd and his elite group of allies as they worked to destroy the Reapers, an alien force that put the entire galaxy at risk. It's a pretty serious, heavy story that many were incredibly moved and riveted by. However, when Mass Effect 3 concluded that story, there was a lot of backlash. The ending left a bad taste in people's mouths and really hurt an otherwise rock-solid game, even prompting BioWare to make changes to the ending after the fact.
ComicBook
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special: Chris Pratt Shares Behind-the-Scenes Content Featuring Kevin Bacon and More
The final MCU project of the year is finally here! The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special hit Disney+ yesterday, and it follows Mantis (Pom Klementieff) and Drax (Dave Bautista) as they decide to take a trip to Earth and kidnap Kevin Bacon as a present for Peter Quill (Chris Pratt). The new "Special Presentation" is up on Rotten Tomatoes with an 89% critics score and an 85% audience score. ComicBook.com's Nathaniel Brail gave the James Gunn-directed special a 4 out of 5 and called it "a good watch for the holidays." In honor of the special's release, Pratt took to social media to share some fun behind-the-scenes content.
ComicBook
Deadpool 3: Fan-Favorite Actor Drops Major Hint at X-Men Character's Return In Marvel Sequel
One random X-Men might be making an appearance in Deadpool 3. On Twitter, Lewis Tan posted a tease with a bunch of emojis that sent the fandom into a frenzy. People remember his time as Shatterstar in Deadpool 2. That X-Force member was a surprise for a lot of viewers in the crowd. But, no one expected to see any of those random heroes in the MCU proper. The Multiverse Saga means that everything is on the board for the future of the franchise. After all, Hugh Jackman is coming back for Deadpool 3 as Wolverine. No one expected to see Logan again after James Mangold's emotional film. But, maybe antything is possible now. Check out the tweet for yourself.
ComicBook
New Avatar: The Way of Water Footage Shows Epic War on Pandora
New Avatar: The Way of Water footage has been released, just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday. The latest look at Avatar 2 comes with the thematic tagline tease of "Our home. Our family. Our fortress." It teases the core themes of James Cameron's Avatar movie series, which is built on the story of Jake Sully's (Sam Worthington) transformation into one of the Na'vi people of the Planet Pandora. This time around, Jake and his Na'vi soulmate Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) have a lot more to lose, as they have created an entire family for themselves in the years since the first film. And when the human militaristic force known as the RDA returns, Jake and Neytiri indeed might lose their world, literally and figuratively.
ComicBook
Marvel Fans Will Be Waiting a While for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Disney+ Debut
In what shouldn't be a huge surprise, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's streaming debut on Disney+ may not be for a while. Deadline brings word that the box office success for the Marvel sequel has nearly guaranteed the film won't debut on the streamer before the end of the year. According to the trade the sequel has "robust theatrical window" meaning it will be exclusive to movie theaters for at least 45 days. On the flip side the recent Walt Disney Animation release Strange World is flopping at the box office, meaning it could very well debut on Disney+ in time for Christmas.
ComicBook
Heavenly Delusion Releases First Trailer
Heavenly Delusion will be making its first dive into the world of anime next year, and the series has given fans the first look at what to expect from it in motion with its first teaser trailer! Masakazu Ishiguro's original manga has been a quiet hit with fans ever since it hit the pages of Kodansha's Monthly Afternoon magazine a few years ago, and soon the series will be reaching a whole new realm of fans with the debut of its official anime adaptation now in the works for a release next year. But there are still plenty of questions about its production.
ComicBook
Bleach Creator Addresses Their Role in Thousand-Year Blood War Anime
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has kicked off its new anime with some big changes from how the manga's version of the events had unfolded, and the original creator has addressed their role on the production of the new anime as a result. It's been over ten decades since the original anime run was cancelled, and thus it has been just as long since fans have been waiting to see how the final arc of the manga could look in motion. At the same time, it turns out someone included in that is the original creator, Tite Kubo, himself too.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Returns to Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade With Super Saiyan Blunder
Dragon Ball is back in the sky today, and we have the team behind Toei Animation to thank. After all, the studio came together to help Son Goku into the air ahead of Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. As the event got underway in New York City, all eyes were on Manhattan as dozens of floats made their way downtown, and it seems Goku prompted some pronunciation woes for news anchors nationwide.
ComicBook
Marvel Fans Think They Spotted Mark Hamill in the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special
The Marvel Cinematic Universe got a lot more festive on Friday, with the launch of The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special on Disney+. The standalone Special Presentation follows the beloved team of cosmic weirdos on a bizarre adventure, one that had been previously teased to be unlike anything the franchise had seen before. In the lead-up to the special's debut, there were a lot of prevailing theories about what surprises and connections it could have to larger MCU, including whether or not iconic actor Mark Hamill might be involved in the project. Given how the special carries the proverbial torch of the infamous Star Wars Holiday Special, many had wondered if Hamill could appear in the Guardians special as well — and some fans believe that he might have. Obviously, major spoilers for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special lurk below! Only look if you want to know!
ComicBook
Kevin Bacon Describes "Out of Body Experience" Watching Original Guardians of the Galaxy
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special was released on Disney+ yesterday, and it follows Mantis (Pom Klementieff) and Drax (Dave Bautista) as they decide to take a trip to Earth and kidnap Kevin Bacon as a present for Peter Quill (Chris Pratt). Of course, Bacon has been mentioned multiple times throughout the MCU due to Peter's love of Footloose. Turns out, Bacon had no idea he was going to be referenced in the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie and recently talked to Marvel.com about the experience.
