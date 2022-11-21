Read full article on original website
Hochul Signs Historic Anti-Hate Crime LegislationJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Linguine’s, A Paradise of PastaJ.M. LesinskiBowmansville, NY
Visit the Magical Christmas Tree Forest in Upstate New YorkTravel MavenHamburg, NY
Western New York received nearly 6 feet of snow the weekend before Thanksgiving, causing road closuresZoran BogdanovicBuffalo, NY
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in New York StateKristen WaltersBuffalo, NY
GI Town Board approves detailed site plan, PUD for Radisson
Board adjusts rec fee, notes planned amenities; town to discuss adding sidewalks with county. The Grand Island Town Board signed off on an amended version of Local Law No. 7 at its work session last week. The measure allows for board approval of a detailed site plan and Planned Unit Development designation for the Radisson Hotel Niagara Falls-Grand Island complex at Whitehaven and east River roads.
American Diabetes Association: Tour de Cure 2023 rides in Finger Lakes & Capital regions
Two in-person events planned in response to enthusiastic participation. Riders from across upstate New York will reunite for the 2023 American Diabetes Association (ADA) Tour de Cure next June. The ADA has announced that two full-scale, in-person events are scheduled, based on enthusiasm from current and projected participants. The ADA...
All-WNY Christmas Tree 'Untrim the Tree' project raising funds for Roswell Park patients, 'Ride for Roswell'
You might not think that the beginning of November is too early for holiday music, but is setting up the Christmas tree that early a little too soon? One Western New York couple thinks it's never too early to deck the halls if it's for a good cause. What is...
'Holiday Happenings at the NACC'
On Saturdays, Dec. 3-17, the Niagara Arts and Cultural Center will hold “Holiday Happenings,” a free event with vendors, art, music, performances, crafts, food and a basket auction at 1201 Pine Ave., Niagara Falls. Extra-special events include:. √ Dec. 3 (Santa’s arrival and tree-lighting ceremony) √ Dec....
Celebrate local with Small Business Saturday
Submitted by the Niagara River Region Chamber of Commerce. The Niagara River Region Chamber of Commerce is celebrating Small Business Saturday on Nov. 26 to remind our neighbors how important their support is to local businesses this holiday season. The Chamber has compiled a listing of member businesses that will...
Small Business Saturday 2022 profile: Queen B's Cottage
Shop Small: Niagara County businesses ready for Thanksgiving weekend. American Express created the template for Small Business Saturday in 2010. More than a decade later, the credit card company says, “Based on data in the Small Business Economic Impact Study from American Express, if every Gen Z and Millennial shopper spent $10 at a small business on Small Business Saturday, it would support $2 billion in local economic activity throughout the U.S. The study also found that $0.68 of every dollar spent at a small business in the U.S. stays in the local community, and that every dollar spent at small businesses creates an additional $0.48 in local business activity as a result of employees and local businesses purchasing local goods and services.”
Old Fort Niagara brims with holiday spirit
Old Fort Niagara offers a variety of special programs and activities for the holiday season. Beginning Thanksgiving weekend, the fort will present two days of family fun. On Nov. 25-26 (Black Friday and Small Business Saturday), historical interpreters will lead visitors in period games like bat and trap, blind man’s bluff, stilts, fox and geese, shut the box and draughts (checkers). Visitors will also have the opportunity to join the guard and experience the life of an 18th century soldier. On Saturday, the fort will present 18th century cooking demonstrations in addition to games and guard mount.
10th annual 'Saturday for Solders' in Youngstown
Colleen Mary Summerville of Youngstown invites residents to join her in supporting the 10th annual “Saturday for Soldiers.” The all-ages event will be held from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at the Ontario House on Lockport Street. “Let's make this holiday season very merry and full of Thanksgiving...
Billy Quarantillo makes a mark in MMA - leaves a mark at popular Lewiston eatery
Niagara County has produced some famous professional athletes. There was baseball outfielder Rick Manning, the Niagara Falls native who enjoyed a 13-year playing career with the Cleveland Indians. LaSalle High basketball phenom Jonny Flynn of Niagara Falls played for Houston, Portland and Minnesota of the NBA. Youngstown's Daryl "Moose" Johnston starred on three Super Bowl teams with the Dallas Cowboys.
Holiday display in Ransomville
Ransomville would like to give a special thank you to Frank Battaglia and Don Laurie for giving their time, talents and trains to enhance the theme about trains this year for the Ransomville Flag Day and Festival Parades 2022. Get on board and see the displays with trains in the...
Obituary: Shirley Luther
Shirley (nee Kreger) Luther, age 98, of Grand Island, died Nov. 18, 2022. She was Grand Island School secretary to the superintendent, and school district clerk. She was editor of the "Islander” from 1942-45, and a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, and to Save Historic Trinity Church; president of the Grand Island Memorial Library; director of the Neighbors Foundation; and a member of the Preservation Advisory Board and the Historical Society.
Community invited to 'Messiah Sing-in'
The Lockport Ward of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced a “Messiah Sing-in,” a new Christmas event for the local area. The event comprises a select group of choruses and a couple of solos. It offers a way for singers and audience members to remember past personal performances or events, as well as a chance to raise their voices and “make a joyful noise to the Lord.”
