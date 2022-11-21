Shop Small: Niagara County businesses ready for Thanksgiving weekend. American Express created the template for Small Business Saturday in 2010. More than a decade later, the credit card company says, “Based on data in the Small Business Economic Impact Study from American Express, if every Gen Z and Millennial shopper spent $10 at a small business on Small Business Saturday, it would support $2 billion in local economic activity throughout the U.S. The study also found that $0.68 of every dollar spent at a small business in the U.S. stays in the local community, and that every dollar spent at small businesses creates an additional $0.48 in local business activity as a result of employees and local businesses purchasing local goods and services.”

