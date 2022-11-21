SBLive's Minnesota high school football Prep Bowl power rankings

Minnesota high school football recaps and photos from the state semifinals

No. 1 Rosemount (12-0)

Next game: December 2 vs. No. 2 Maple Grove (12-0)

Ranking rationale: It’s tough to beat Eden Prairie once. It’s tougher to beat Eden Prairie twice. The Irish took care of business against the Eagles 14-7 in Week 4 of the regular season in Rosemount and did it again 14-10 last week at U.S. Bank Stadium. It sets up a juicy matchup of unbeaten teams against Maple Grove in the Class 6A Prep Bowl.

Rosemount hadn’t really been tested in the postseason, so buckling down to win a tight one was good to see. Rushing for 240 yards in the state semifinals is, too. Four Rosemount rushers exceeded 36 yards with quarterback Landon Danner’s eight rushes for 67 yards leading the way. Running back Jackson Ganser was next with 60 yards and had a 17-yarder for a touchdown to open the scoring early in the first quarter. Jermaine Richardson had 11 carries for 36 yards and what proved to be the game-winning 3-yard touchdown in the second quarter. Rosemount is the only team to hold Eden Prairie to single digits all season. The Eagles’ next lowest output was 14 points.

Photo by Jeff Lawler

No. 2 Maple Grove (12-0)

Next game: December 2 vs. No. 1 Rosemount (12-0)

Ranking rationale: It didn’t come in the Prep Bowl, but getting revenge in the Class 6A semifinals still tasted sweet for Maple Grove. The Crimson are on to the state finals for the second year in a row after beating Lakeville South (9-3) in the semifinals in a rematch of the 2021 finals.

It looked like the Cougars were destined to win again when they grabbed a 7-0 first quarter lead. Maple Grove had other plans, scoring twice in the second quarter to take a 14-7 halftime lead that froze until the second half clock hit zeroes. Lakeville South’s patented run game still rushed 46 times for 219 yards (4.8 yards per carry), but the Cougars weren’t able to turn good drives into points.

Maple Grove did well to limit Iowa State running back commit Carson Hansen to 20 carries for 89 yards and one touchdown. Jacob Kilzer was one of the heroes for the Crimson with a perfect stat line of 9-for-9 passing for 131 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions. He also led the ground game with 16 carries for 73 yards. Maple Grove’s defense made Lakeville South pass more than it wanted to. The Cougars only completed half of 10 attempts for 48 yards and three picks.

Photo by Jeff Lawler

No. 3 Mankato West (12-0)

Next game: December 3 vs. No. 4 Elk River (12-0)

Ranking rationale: It may have not been the prettiest path to get there, but Mankato West is a win away from repeating as Class 5A state champion. The Scarlets survived their third straight one-possession game with a 14-10 win over Rogers (9-4). It took a goal line stop at the 1-yard line to preserve the victory.

No team has scored more than 24 points against Mankato West all season. Quarterback Bart McAninch scored both Mankato West touchdowns, rushing in from a yard out for the game’s first score in the first quarter. His second came from 11 yards out in what proved to be the game-winner in the third. McAninch was also a crisp 11-for-15 passing for 89 yards with no interceptions.

Rogers outgained West 254-147, but Mankato West made the opportune plays to extend its win streak to 31 dating back to 2019. Just like Class 6A, we’re treated to a battle of unbeatens in the Prep Bowl as the Scarlets look to stall a potent Elk River run game.



Photo by Jeff Lawler

No. 4 Elk River (12-0)

Next game: December 3 vs. No. 3 Mankato West (12-0)

Ranking rationale: While Elk River was dominating its competition west of the metro, Mankato West was doing the same down south. Class 5A is loaded with teams worthy of making it to the Prep Bowl, but these two ending their collision courses to meet one another is fitting.

The Elks ran roughshod over reigning state runner up Mahtomedi (10-2) in the semifinals, 38-21. Mahtomedi features one of the state’s top rushers in Corey Bohmert. He opened the scoring with a 64-yard touchdown in the first minute of the game. Elk River didn’t panic. It limited Bohmert to 55 yards on 19 carries and no touchdowns the rest of the way. The Zephyrs’ two other rushers combined for eight yards on seven carries.

Conversely, Elk River’s run game stops for nobody. The Elks did what they’ve done all season, generating 459 rushing yards on 64 carries (7.2 yards per carry) for four touchdowns. Quarterback Cade Osterman led with 18 rushes for 225 yards and two touchdowns while completing 3-of -5 passes for 34 yards. Elk River leads the class averaging 46.6 points per game and has the firepower to win its second state title after breaking through in 2016.



Photo by Jeff Lawler

No. 5 Hutchinson (11-1)

Next game: December 2 vs. No. 6 Simley (11-1)

Ranking rationale: Since its Week 4 loss to Becker, Hutchinson has been a team on a mission. The defending Class 4A state champion Tigers won their next seven games by 22 points or more. That streak was snapped in the state semifinals, but Hutchinson was still dominant in a 42-28 win over a Zimmerman (9-4) team that was riding high entering the matchup at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Hutchinson led wire-to-wire and by as much as 20-0 in the second quarter after AJ Ladwig rushed in for his third of four touchdowns. Hutch will be glad it won’t have to see Caden Spence again. He rushed 18 times for 230 yards and three touchdowns. His third score cut Zimmerman’s deficit to 28-21 early in the fourth quarter. The Tigers always had the answer.

They eclipsed 40 points for the sixth straight game. You know you’ve got a dominant rushing attack when 56 carries for 265 yards (4.7 ypc) and six touchdowns feels like a light day at the office. Aside from Spence, Zimmerman was unable to generate much offense. Hutchinson’s win sets up an intriguing Prep Bowl matchup of one-loss teams.



Photo by Jeff Lawler

No. 6 Simley (11-1)

Next game: December 2 vs. No. 5 Hutchinson (11-1)

Ranking rationale: When Simley’s won this season, it’s won big. The Spartans dropped a Week 7 matchup to Class 5A Mahtomedi (10-2), but otherwise beat the rest of their opponents by 20-plus points. That is, until a 17-16 Class 4A state semifinals win against Rocori (9-3).

In a battle of the Spartans, it was Simley that proved superior thanks to a 33-yard field goal by Reid Remackel that ended up as the game-winner with five minutes, 22 seconds remaining. He provided the only points that didn’t come in the second quarter. Tayvion McCoy rushed for a 3-yard touchdown to open the scoring for Simley and later caught a 69-yard touchdown pass from Caden Renslow. Simley has held five opponents in a row to 16 points or fewer. The upcoming matchup against Hutchinson expects to be a good one.



Photo by Jeff Lawler

No. 7 Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (12-0)

Next game: Dec. 3 vs. No. 10 New London-Spicer (10-2) in Minneapolis

Ranking rationale: Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton had the misfortune of having to face a fellow unbeaten in Esko (10-1) in the state quarterfinals. The Rebels survived that test 21-17 and expanded their margin of victory to 19-7 against Fairmont (10-3) in the semifinals. D-G-F broke a 7-7 halftime tie with a 22-yard Hayden Haul field goal and a 25-yard touchdown run by Nicholas Waale, all in the fourth quarter.

Jordan Summers had game highs of 33 carries, 168 yards and one touchdown. Fairmont was forced to be one-dimensional as the Cardinals mustered just 19 rushing yards and no touchdowns on 11 carries (1.7 yards per carry). D-G-F surrendered 15-for-20 passing for 162 yards and a touchdown by Brendan Schmidtke, but it did come up with an interception. Owen Leach was even more efficient for the Rebels, finishing at 6-for-7 for 49 yards and no touchdowns or picks. Fairmont was on an eight-game win streak and coming off a 42-point quarterfinals win.



Photo by Jeff Lawler

No. 8 Chatfield (12-0)

Next game: Dec. 2 vs. No. 9 Barnesville (12-0)

Ranking rationale: The defending Class 2A state champions continue to look capable of repeating in 2022. It was a back-and-forth battle for a while with Eden Valley-Watkins (11-1), but the game of tug of war eventually ended with the rope on the Gophers’ side in a 27-12 victory. EV-W struck first with a touchdown just over two minutes into the game and erupted for a 58-yard touchdown early in the third-quarter to tie the game at 12. Sam Backer took over in the fourth quarter.

Chatfield’s quarterback found Luke Carrier for a 2-yard touchdown to retake the lead with 8 minutes, 40 seconds remaining. Backer rushed in for a 1-yard touchdown to seal the win with 44 seconds left. His final stat line ended in 7-of-9 passing for 55 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions as well as 30 carries for 150 yards. Backer by himself nearly outrushed the Eagles’ total output of 38 carries for 152 yards (4.0 ypc). An intriguing matchup lies ahead in a battle of undefeated teams. Chatfield averages 38.5 points per game and allows 9.3.

Barnesville is a notch better in both at 42.8 and 4.0, respectively. The two have faced entirely different schedules with Chatfield hailing from Section 1 in southern Minnesota and Barnesville representing the north in Section 8. The Warriors have the tools to win it all, but I’ve got to give the nod in the power rankings to the defending champs.



Photo by Jeff Lawler

No. 9 Barnesville (12-0)

Next game: Dec. 2 vs. No. 8 Chatfield (12-0)

Ranking rationale: It’s hard to compare the dominant season Barnesville’s had to the same for Chatfield. So, it’s a good thing these two juggernauts will get to settle it on the field in the Class 2A Prep Bowl. The Warriors have beaten all comers this season by 15 or more points. That margin expands to 21 in the postseason where Barnesville has continued to run roughshod through four games.

The Warriors are in the championship after cruising to a 41-12 semifinals win over Jackson County Central (11-1). JCC was held without an offensive touchdown until less than two minutes remaining in the third quarter. Barnesville was efficient in rushing 44 times for 348 yards (7.9 yards per carry) and five touchdowns. John Roller led with 13 carries for 140 yards and two touchdowns.

Zachary Bredman made the most of a 2-for-3 passing night, completing a 77-yard touchdown pass to Dawson Gregg and a 28-yard pass to Braeden Bredman. Ayden Hauck had an interception for the Barnesville defense, which averages a Class 2A-low 4.0 points allowed per game and has not surrendered more than 13 in a game.



Photo by Jeff Lawler

No. 10 New London-Spicer (10-2)

Next game: Dec. 3 vs. No. 7 Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (12-0)

Ranking rationale: The cardiac ‘cats have advanced to the Class 3A Prep Bowl. After losing a close one in the regular season finale to defending state champ, Dassel-Cokato, NL-S is a game away from being the last team standing. The Wildcats survived their third straight one-possession victory in a 33-28 triumph over Watertown-Mayer (11-2). NL-S got down 7-0 late in the first quarter before quickly responding with a 57-yard Brycen Christensen touchdown run.

The Wildcats led by two possessions three different times and withstood one final body blow. The Royals struck for a 32-yard touchdown run with 1 minute, 45 seconds left but couldn’t draw closer. NL-S established the run with 43 carries for 208 yards (4.8 ypc) and two touchdowns while also showing trust in quarterback Blake Schultz. He ended at 8-for-14 passing for 146 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions.

The New London-Spicer defense held quarterback Albert Rundell to 9-for-22 for 90 yards and a touchdown. Hunter Downey led the Wildcats with 13 tackles. It was revenge for W-M, which won 38-36 in Watertown in Week 2. The ‘Cats will be underdogs coming up in the Prep Bowl. but they’re plenty capable of winning it all.



Photo by Jeff Lawler

No. 11 Minneota (10-2)

Next game: Dec. 2 vs. No. 12 Springfield (11-2)

Ranking rationale: Four out of the seven Prep Bowl games will feature two undefeated teams. It could be five, but a pair of two-loss teams handed their opponents their first loss of the season in the Class 1A semifinals. Minneota gets the upper hand in the power rankings as the perennial powerhouse Vikings are the defending state runner-ups who will be taking on a Springfield team making just its third state tournament appearance since 2008.

The Vikings advanced by the thinnest of margins as Fillmore Central (11-1) nearly erased a 21-point deficit late in the third quarter. Minneota stopped a 2-point conversion past with 3 minutes, 15 seconds left to seal the win. Quarterback Isaac Pohlen was a perfect 6-for-6 passing for 86 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions. Fillmore Central was held under 100 yards rushing.

Minneota gained 238 ground yards on 45 carries (5.3 yards per carry) and three touchdowns. Zack Fier led with 23 carries for 138 yards (6.0 yards per carry). Minneota will need to shore up its passing defense, but it should feel confident after knocking off a title contender.



Photo by Jeff Lawler

No. 12 Springfield (10-2)

Next game: Dec. 2 vs. No. 11 Minneota (10-2)

Ranking rationale: Springfield played spoiler in the Class 1A semifinals. The Tigers ended the perfect season for Deer River (12-1) with a 54-30 thrashing. Points were aplenty, especially early on. Springfield jumped out to a 32-8 lead midway through the second quarter and had a 40-24 advantage at the half. It never got closer than that.

The Tigers were led by quarterback Jakob Nachreiner who ended at 20-for-24 passing for 339 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions. His upcoming opponent just allowed 300-plus through the air, so a similar performance again in the Prep Bowl is not out of the question.

MaCoy Krick was his top target with four grabs for 136 yards and two scores. Springfield also benefited from a run game that churned out 166 yards and three touchdowns on 39 carries (4.3 yards per carry). Ashton Toll made 15 total tackles and joined Luke Boyle in hauling in an interception.



Photo by Jeff Lawler

No. 13 Spring Grove (13-0)

Next game: Dec. 3 vs. No. 14 Mountain Iron-Buhl (12-0)

Ranking rationale: Hope springs eternal in the Prep Bowl. In Class 1A, we have Springfield and in 9-man we have Spring Grove. The Lions continue to dominate as they’ve won all 13 games in 2022 by 18 points or more. They rolled former unbeaten Fertile-Beltrami (11-1) 27-6 in the semifinals. F-B scored first with a few minutes left in the first quarter before Spring Grove flipped the script. Elijah Solum rushed in for a 14-yard touchdown on the next drive.

Tysen Grinde returned a punt 76 yards for a touchdown after the ensuing drive. A 14-6 score held all the way through the third quarter until a couple short-yardage Solum touchdowns iced the game away in the fourth. The quarterback Solum completed 12 of 18 passes for 116 yards and ran 19 times for 170 yards. His running back Hunter Holland toted it 17 times for 134 yards.

The Falcons gained 147 rushing yards but needed 44 tries (3.3 yards per carry) to do so. Grinde also had an interception and Logan Brumm led the defense with 11 total tackles. Another unbeaten team stands in the way of Spring Grove’s second title in four years.

Photo by Jeff Lawler

No. 15 Mountain Iron-Buhl (12-0)

Next game: Dec. 3 vs. No. 13 Spring Grove (13-0)

Ranking rationale: There’s no shame in bringing up the rear in the power rankings this week. Mountain Iron-Buhl has yet to be stopped at the 9-man level this season. The Rangers trailed at two different points against Wheaton/Herman-Norcross (12-1) and 15-14 at halftime. The second half was all MI-B as it scored all 22 points to run away for a 36-15 victory. Quarterback Ashton Zubich did it all.

He completed 12-of-17 passes for 141 yards and three touchdowns, rushed 18 times for 99 yards and a score and on defense made 10 total tackles and had an interception. The Warriors were grounded down to 109 rushing yards on 41 carries (2.7 ypc) and no touchdowns.

Damian Tapio added 21 carries for 88 yards and a score for the Rangers. Micaden Clines led the Michigan Iron-Buhl defense with 13 total tackles. The Rangers have won every game in 2022 by double digits.