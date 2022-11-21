Read full article on original website
Related
Patriots, NFL Legends React To Controversial No-Catch Call Vs. Vikings
The New England Patriots used Thanksgiving as an opportunity to put together their best offensive performance of the season, but things definitely weren’t perfect. Mac Jones and company carved up the Minnesota Vikings defense throughout the first three quarters Thursday, scoring in six of their first seven drives. They had a chance to take a seven-point lead in the third frame, but had points wiped off the board following a video review.
Look: Erin Andrews' Thanksgiving Outfit Is Going Viral
Erin Andrews is in the holiday spirit this Thanksgiving. The Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants game has kicked off this evening. FOX's No. 1 broadcasting crew is on the call for this one. Andrews is rocking quite the red outfit on FOX during the broadcast. The FOX reporter and...
What Hunter Henry Said About Controversial Reversed TD Catch
The Patriots didn’t lose to the Vikings on Thursday solely because of Hunter Henry’s reversed touchdown catch — but it didn’t help. Henry and Mac Jones connected during the third quarter on what initially was ruled a six-yard touchdown catch. The play would’ve broken a 23-23 tie and given New England an important touchdown lead in Minnesota.
Patriots lost because they broke Bill Belichick’s most important rules (Overreactions)
The New England Patriots have assumed many forms under Bill Belichick’s tenure as head coach. But through it all, there have been a few key “Belichick Rules” that have always held true. They’re the things he preaches above all else:. Don’t beat yourself with dumb mistakes....
Popculture
Playboy Model Shows Interest in Tom Brady Following Gisele Bündchen Divorce
A Playboy model would love to get to know Tom Brady more following his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. Sara Blake recently spoke to the New York Post and said she is interested in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback now that he's single. However, Blake would have to get permission from her husband first.
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Tom Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month.
Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’
Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
‘This Was Not Tom’s Idea’: Gisele Bündchen Pulled The Trigger On $400 Million Divorce As Tom Brady Begged For Reconciliation
Tom Brady was privately begging his supermodel wife Gisele Bündchen for a shot at saving their marriage but she refused to give it another go, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sources close to the situation have begun to speak out about Tom and Gisele’s relationship problems in the days after their divorce was finalized in Florida. An insider revealed that Tom had no intention of getting a divorce and wanted his marriage of 13 years to work. Another source told People that Tom was prepared to “do whatever it took to make things work.” “This was not Tom’s idea. This was never Tom’s...
Bill Belichick grumbling about losing to the Vikings is JUST THE BEST!
Usually, when we watch Bill Belichick grumble during press conferences it annoys me. It’s part of your job, get over it and stop acting like a child who doesn’t want to go to church. But when he grumbles at the hands of the Minnesota Vikings, it’s kind of...
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split
Since they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
Patriots-Vikings Refs Missed Clear Penalty On This Touchdown
The Vikings’ game-tying touchdown Thursday night should not have counted. Immediately after Mac Jones hit tight end Hunter Henry to give the New England Patriots a 23-16 lead at U.S. Bank Stadium, Kene Nwangwu returned the ensuing kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown to even the score. Safety Kyle...
Vikings’ Justin Jefferson Appropriately Breaks NFL Record Vs. Patriots
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson made NFL history on Thanksgiving, and appropriately it came against the New England Patriots. With an insane first half performance, catching six balls for 94 yards and a touchdown, Jefferson broke the NFL record for most receiving yards in a players first three seasons. The man whose record he broke? Former Vikings and Patriots legend Randy Moss.
Bill Belichick Weighs In On Controversial Calls After Patriots Loss
The Minnesota Vikings benefited from multiple controversial officiating decisions in their Thanksgiving win over the New England Patriots. Speaking with reporters one day after his team’s 33-26 defeat at U.S. Bank Stadium, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was asked for his take on two pivotal plays that helped swing the outcome.
Three Studs, Three Duds From Patriots’ Heartbreaking Loss To Vikings
The New England Patriots played well enough to win Thursday night in Minnesota, but self-inflicted errors and poor situational defense resulted in a 33-26 loss to the Vikings. Mac Jones, finally with solid protection in front of him, completed 28 of 39 passes for two touchdowns and a career-high 389 yards. He was sacked three times but generally had a lot of time to operate in the pocket.
How Mac Jones Reacted To Patriots’ Disallowed Touchdown
Thursday’s Patriots loss featured multiple controversial officiating decisions. Chief among them: Hunter Henry’s disallowed third-quarter touchdown. After a lengthy video review, officials ruled that Henry did not maintain possession as he hauled in a pass from Mac Jones at the goal line. The Patriots settled for a field goal to take a three-point lead, and the Minnesota Vikings went on to score 10 unanswered points to claim a 33-26 victory on Thanksgiving night.
NBC Sports
Walt Anderson on reversal of Hunter Henry touchdown: Ball touched ground and player lost control
With Thursday night’s game tied at 23, the Patriots had the ball at the Minnesota six. It was third and goal. Tight end Hunter Henry caught the ball at the goal line and reached it across before hitting the ground. He lost possession of the ball and then finished the catch in the field of play.
NFL Explains Why Hunter Henry Touchdown Was Overturned
Why was Hunter Henry’s touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings overturned? Because the New England Patriots tight end did not “survive the ground.”. That’s the explanation NFL vice president of officiating Walt Anderson gave to pool reporter Mike Reiss of ESPN after New England’s 33-26 loss to Minnesota on Thanksgiving night at U.S. Bank Stadium.
How Stephen Curry Is Helping Red Sox With Aaron Judge Free Agency
The Boston Red Sox might have Stephen Curry to thank if Aaron Judge leaves the New York Yankees this offseason. OK, maybe that’s an exaggeration. But the Golden State Warriors superstar was called upon this week to help the San Francisco Giants in their effort to sign Judge — a free agent after seven seasons with the Yankees — and a successful sales pitch obviously would benefit the Red Sox (and the rest of the American League East, for that matter).
NESN
Boston, MA
27K+
Followers
49K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 1