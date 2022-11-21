AUSTIN (NEXSTAR) — Long-term care facilities are still facing a staffing crisis amidst this holiday season, and likely will continue for months to come. A report from Texas Health and Human Services shows since 2022, at least 60 nursing facilities in the state — 2% — have permanently closed. The effects of the pandemic, inflation, staff burnout, and low Medicaid reimbursement rates are among the reasons facilities have had to close their doors.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO