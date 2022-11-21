ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shining Stars “Christmas Spectacular” – Dec. 9

Celebrate the holiday season when the Shining Stars take the stage for their 2022 “Christmas Spectacular” set for Friday, December 9 at 7:00 p.m. The show will take place on the main stage at the historic Union County Arts Center in Rahway as this talented cast sings and dances to many of your holiday favorites.
RAHWAY, NJ

