Rhoda Robberecht
Mrs. Rhoda Taylor Robberecht, 65, wife of David W. Robberecht and a resident of Cheriton, passed away Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital in Onancock. A native of Oyster, she was the daughter of the late William R. “Bud” Taylor and the late Viola Bell Taylor. Rhoda was a community development assistant for Bayview Citizens for Social Justice Inc.
Sara L. Fisher
Mrs. Sara L. Fisher, 90, of Washington, D.C., formerly of Wachapreague, was called to rest on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022 at her residence. Born in Wachapreague, Sara was the beloved daughter of the late Samuel and Lucille Mapp. She was affectionately called “Nanny” by her family and friends.
Deborah Miles
Deborah Miles, daughter of the late Edgar and Flora Miles, of Willis Wharf, passed away Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in St. Louis. Debbie is survived by her son, Keyci, and his friend Donelle; her daughter, Ariana; grandson, Marc; her brother, Tom Miles, of Norfolk; her sister, Martha Kilmon, of Onley; and numerous nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Alfred “Butch” Miles.
Joshua Wayne Walton
Mr. Joshua Wayne Walton, 41, husband of Summer Walton and a resident of Cape Charles, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, in Chesapeake, Va. A native of Cape Charles, he was the son of Michael Walton and his wife, Tammy, of Iowa, and the late Connie Brady Walton. In addition...
