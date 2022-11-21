Deborah Miles, daughter of the late Edgar and Flora Miles, of Willis Wharf, passed away Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in St. Louis. Debbie is survived by her son, Keyci, and his friend Donelle; her daughter, Ariana; grandson, Marc; her brother, Tom Miles, of Norfolk; her sister, Martha Kilmon, of Onley; and numerous nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Alfred “Butch” Miles.

WILLIS WHARF, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO