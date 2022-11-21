Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Gooch: National Semifinal using NJCAA ticketing platform
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — As Blue Dragon fans make their plans for the NJCAA National Semifinal football game to be held Saturday Dec. 3 at Gowans Stadium at 2 p.m., it's important to note that they will need to go through the national office to get their tickets. "The links...
🏀 WBB: Shockers take control in overtime to outlast Montana
LOS ANGELES – Wichita State completed another double digit second half comeback to defeat Montana in overtime in the opening game of the LMU Thanksgiving Classic, 78-69, Friday afternoon. Wichita State (4-1) won its third straight game and second straight facing a double digit deficit in the second half....
🏀 MBB: Shockers host Tarleton State
TARLETON STATE (3-2) at WICHITA STATE (3-2) Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022 | 3 p.m. CT. Radio: KEYN 103.7 FM (goshockers.com/Listen) Series: WSU leads 1-0; Last: Nov. 16, 2021 in Wichita (WSU, 65-51) TICKETS:. Fans can purchase tickets online at goshockers.com/Tickets, by phone at 316-978-FANS (3267), or in person at the...
Four straight: Indians win state title over Holton 28-0 Saturday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Andale Indians came in to Saturday's Class 3A state championship game having won 50 straight games and had won every game this season by at least 30 points. They didn't quite meet the 30 point mark, but the most important number was their defense putting...
🏐 WSU VB: Shorthanded Shockers Stun SMU
DALLAS, Texas— Trailing two sets to one and without star middle Natalie Foster due to injury, Wichita State rallied for a thrilling five-set win at SMU, 20-25, 26-24, 17-25, 25-19, 15-12. It's the sixth win in the last seven tries for Wichita State (17-12, 12-6), who avenged a three-set...
Hutch Post
Kansas crash kills three, injures two Friday afternoon
MARION — A two-vehicle wreck just northwest of Marion resulted in the deaths of three people and injured two others Friday afternoon. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2003 Dodge Grand Caravan driven by Charlotte S. Cole, 52, of Moundridge, was northbound on Kansas Highway 256 at the junction with U.S. 56 when Cole pulled out in front of a westbound 2016 Ford Taurus driven by Rebecca R. Young of Broken Arrow, Okla. The Taurus struck the Grand Caravan on the passenger side, causing both vehicles to come to rest in the north ditch.
Vote online for the Downtown Hutch Holiday Window Decorating Contest
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The holiday season is in full swing and so is the Downtown Hutch Holiday Window Decorating Contest. Head Downtown this holiday season to vote for your favorite holiday window. You can vote daily online. The winner will be announced on December 3rd Thursday live on the...
Fog a factor in Kan. accident: Pickup strikes parked semi
BARTON COUNTY — At about 5 a.m. Wednesday, the Barton County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a report of an injury accident in the 10 block of NE 20th Road. Upon arrival, deputies discovered a single-vehicle accident in which a 1991 Chevrolet pickup struck a parked 2003 Peterbilt tractor-trailer unit.
Accident on Thanksgiving sends two to hospital
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Two people were taken to the hospital on Thanksgiving just before noon after an accident at US-50 and Buhler Road. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2017 Toyota Corolla was southbound on Buhler Road and failed to yield the right of way at the posted stop sign at US-50 and was struck by an eastbound 2004 Chevy Tahoe.
Hutchinson Salvation Army to get match of special Giving Tuesday donations
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — On Tuesday, November 29, Giving Tuesday, the Salvation Army of Reno County has a great way to help support the community. Sam’s Club is matching up to $250,000 for the local territory and each of the other 3 territories in the United States from their $1,000,000 donation.
30th to be closed for railroad repairs Wednesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — On Wednesday, November 23rd from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Union Pacific Railroad will be closing East 30th Avenue between K-61 and Apple Lane for railroad bridge repairs. Traffic will be detoured. Traffic on 30th will be sent down Apple Lane to 17th coming in from...
Mayor: New City Manager hire to be on December council meeting agenda
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Mayor Jade Piros de Carvalho said the two in person interviews conducted by the Hutchinson City Council on Tuesday are the culmination of a months-long process using a Kansas based firm for the national search along with public input from stakeholder groups. "We convened three...
Planning Commission to meet Tuesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Planning Commission will look at a rezoning request from Richardson Brothers Construction at its meeting on Tuesday. The applicant is requesting a zone change of its property at 2400 Line Road from C-4 Special Commercial District to I-3 Heavy Industrial District. If approved, the applicant will then request a Special Use to allow Motor Vehicle Repair (Heavy) on the site.
Salina-area woman, daughter injured in SUV rollover
SALINE COUNTY — A Saline County woman and her 8-year-old daughter were injured when the SUV they were in rolled northwest of Salina Tuesday afternoon. Brittney Walters, 28, of rural Salina, and her daughter were westbound on W. Stimmel Road in a 2004 Honda Pilot when she lost control of the SUV, Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning. The SUV went off the south side of the road, struck a fence, and rolled, coming to rest on its side.
Kansas police recover camper missing since early October
GREAT BEND — On Oct. 3, deputies with the Barton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported theft in the 2300 block of Railroad Avenue just south the city of Great Bend. The person reporting the theft advised law enforcement that a 2018 Jayco Jayflight bumper-pull camper had...
Chaplains to feed first responders Thursday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The chaplains for law enforcement and the fire department in Hutchinson are going to feed those they serve on Thanksgiving. "This Thursday, we are providing Thanksgiving meals to our law enforcement, fire department and all first responders that will be out there protecting us and serving us while we are enjoying Thanksgiving with our family," said Chaplain Richard Haley.
Plans approved for new Newton Public Library
NEWTON, Kan. — At Tuesday’s meeting, the Newton City Commission approved final plans for the new Newton Public Library and moved ahead toward construction. According to city manager Kelly McElroy, the new library will be 25,000 square feet on the east end of Military Park, with a new parking lot on the northwest side of the new building. After construction of the new building, the library contents will be moved into the new building and the old building will be demolished. A large green space will be created west of the building in the park. The 1880 train engine will remain in its current location.
Santa Claus appearing all over Hutchinson
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Meeting Santa Claus is a time-honored tradition for many families throughout the holiday season. Sometimes tracking him down can be a little difficult, he appears in so many places. To remedy that, Eagle Media reporters have compiled a small list to help parents track down where...
Noel Lodge helps people get on their feet
Hutchinson, Kan. – New Beginnings’ Noel Lodge Emergency Housing is a light for many experiencing homelessness in the Hutchinson community. “Noel stands for “New Beginnings Overnight Emergency Lodge,” and it was created at Christmas time as a way in which people could give to something that they believe in and make a gift for Christmas,” New Beginnings President and CEO, Shara Gonzales said. “It was a group of churches that started it.”
Partington: Prices of consumables having negative effect on budget
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County Administrator Randy Partington said that consumable resources are taking a bite into the county budget. "Asphalt road work, we actually did fewer miles this year than planned, because of inflation, which will have a lasting impact for future years," Partington said. "The same thing may happen next year. Gasoline is another one that's really hurting us this year. The sheriff's office, their budget is pretty tight, but a lot of it is fuel."
Hutch Post
Hutchinson, KS
19K+
Followers
22K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hutchpost.com/
Comments / 0