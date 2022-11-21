ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

Hutch Post

🏀 WBB: Shockers take control in overtime to outlast Montana

LOS ANGELES – Wichita State completed another double digit second half comeback to defeat Montana in overtime in the opening game of the LMU Thanksgiving Classic, 78-69, Friday afternoon. Wichita State (4-1) won its third straight game and second straight facing a double digit deficit in the second half....
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

🏀 MBB: Shockers host Tarleton State

TARLETON STATE (3-2) at WICHITA STATE (3-2) Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022 | 3 p.m. CT. Radio: KEYN 103.7 FM (goshockers.com/Listen) Series: WSU leads 1-0; Last: Nov. 16, 2021 in Wichita (WSU, 65-51) TICKETS:. Fans can purchase tickets online at goshockers.com/Tickets, by phone at 316-978-FANS (3267), or in person at the...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

🏐 WSU VB: Shorthanded Shockers Stun SMU

DALLAS, Texas— Trailing two sets to one and without star middle Natalie Foster due to injury, Wichita State rallied for a thrilling five-set win at SMU, 20-25, 26-24, 17-25, 25-19, 15-12. It's the sixth win in the last seven tries for Wichita State (17-12, 12-6), who avenged a three-set...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Kansas crash kills three, injures two Friday afternoon

MARION — A two-vehicle wreck just northwest of Marion resulted in the deaths of three people and injured two others Friday afternoon. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2003 Dodge Grand Caravan driven by Charlotte S. Cole, 52, of Moundridge, was northbound on Kansas Highway 256 at the junction with U.S. 56 when Cole pulled out in front of a westbound 2016 Ford Taurus driven by Rebecca R. Young of Broken Arrow, Okla. The Taurus struck the Grand Caravan on the passenger side, causing both vehicles to come to rest in the north ditch.
MARION, KS
Hutch Post

Fog a factor in Kan. accident: Pickup strikes parked semi

BARTON COUNTY — At about 5 a.m. Wednesday, the Barton County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a report of an injury accident in the 10 block of NE 20th Road. Upon arrival, deputies discovered a single-vehicle accident in which a 1991 Chevrolet pickup struck a parked 2003 Peterbilt tractor-trailer unit.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Accident on Thanksgiving sends two to hospital

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Two people were taken to the hospital on Thanksgiving just before noon after an accident at US-50 and Buhler Road. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2017 Toyota Corolla was southbound on Buhler Road and failed to yield the right of way at the posted stop sign at US-50 and was struck by an eastbound 2004 Chevy Tahoe.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

30th to be closed for railroad repairs Wednesday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — On Wednesday, November 23rd from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Union Pacific Railroad will be closing East 30th Avenue between K-61 and Apple Lane for railroad bridge repairs. Traffic will be detoured. Traffic on 30th will be sent down Apple Lane to 17th coming in from...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Planning Commission to meet Tuesday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Planning Commission will look at a rezoning request from Richardson Brothers Construction at its meeting on Tuesday. The applicant is requesting a zone change of its property at 2400 Line Road from C-4 Special Commercial District to I-3 Heavy Industrial District. If approved, the applicant will then request a Special Use to allow Motor Vehicle Repair (Heavy) on the site.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Salina-area woman, daughter injured in SUV rollover

SALINE COUNTY — A Saline County woman and her 8-year-old daughter were injured when the SUV they were in rolled northwest of Salina Tuesday afternoon. Brittney Walters, 28, of rural Salina, and her daughter were westbound on W. Stimmel Road in a 2004 Honda Pilot when she lost control of the SUV, Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning. The SUV went off the south side of the road, struck a fence, and rolled, coming to rest on its side.
SALINA, KS
Hutch Post

Chaplains to feed first responders Thursday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The chaplains for law enforcement and the fire department in Hutchinson are going to feed those they serve on Thanksgiving. "This Thursday, we are providing Thanksgiving meals to our law enforcement, fire department and all first responders that will be out there protecting us and serving us while we are enjoying Thanksgiving with our family," said Chaplain Richard Haley.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Plans approved for new Newton Public Library

NEWTON, Kan. — At Tuesday’s meeting, the Newton City Commission approved final plans for the new Newton Public Library and moved ahead toward construction. According to city manager Kelly McElroy, the new library will be 25,000 square feet on the east end of Military Park, with a new parking lot on the northwest side of the new building. After construction of the new building, the library contents will be moved into the new building and the old building will be demolished. A large green space will be created west of the building in the park. The 1880 train engine will remain in its current location.
NEWTON, KS
Hutch Post

Santa Claus appearing all over Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Meeting Santa Claus is a time-honored tradition for many families throughout the holiday season. Sometimes tracking him down can be a little difficult, he appears in so many places. To remedy that, Eagle Media reporters have compiled a small list to help parents track down where...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Noel Lodge helps people get on their feet

Hutchinson, Kan. – New Beginnings’ Noel Lodge Emergency Housing is a light for many experiencing homelessness in the Hutchinson community. “Noel stands for “New Beginnings Overnight Emergency Lodge,” and it was created at Christmas time as a way in which people could give to something that they believe in and make a gift for Christmas,” New Beginnings President and CEO, Shara Gonzales said. “It was a group of churches that started it.”
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Partington: Prices of consumables having negative effect on budget

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County Administrator Randy Partington said that consumable resources are taking a bite into the county budget. "Asphalt road work, we actually did fewer miles this year than planned, because of inflation, which will have a lasting impact for future years," Partington said. "The same thing may happen next year. Gasoline is another one that's really hurting us this year. The sheriff's office, their budget is pretty tight, but a lot of it is fuel."
