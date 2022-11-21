Read full article on original website
SEC Football: Auburn to have two big losses this week
By Saturday evening, Auburn will have taken two bad losses this week. A loss in the Iron Bowl will surprise few SEC football fans. Even Auburn fans know what is coming. The other loss will be far more painful. Why? It is because Lane Kiffin will have slammed a door in the face of the Auburn football program. As of Wednesday night, nothing had been settled. For Lane, Kiffin had been relatively quiet this week.
Deion Sanders interested in leaving Jackson State for this job offer
One job Deion Sanders could leave Jackson State for is the Pac-12 opening over at Colorado. Deion Sanders could leave Jackson State for a Power Five opportunity, possibly at Colorado. While Sanders has done a remarkable job at the HBCU level, considerable Power Five opportunities have largely evaded him. The...
Howard Suggests OSU Could Ditch Day For Meyer With a Loss to UM
The former Wolverine is predicting a second straight loss for the Buckeyes to the Wolverines.
Buckeye Admits To Not Taking Michigan Seriously
It's hard to imagine any player - whether it be on Michigan's side or Ohio State's side - not taking the rivalry between the Wolverines and Buckeyes seriously. It's even harder to imagine that a player would admit that they were unprepared for what is arguably the biggest rivalry in all of sports, but that's exactly what Buckeyes receiver Emeka Egbuka admitted to on Wednesday.
The implications of Michigan Football win over Ohio State
#3 Michigan football dominated #2 Ohio State this afternoon on the road. Michigan football used a 28-3 second half to pull away from the Ohio State Buckeyes 45-23 this afternoon in Columbus. The Wolverines won The Game for the second year in a row. Michigan has not defeated Ohio State in consecutive seasons since 1999-2000. Ohio State had won eight in a row before Michigan’s two-game win streak.
Look: Even Nick Saban is getting bloodied by the Iron Bowl
Nick Saban took a blow to the face during Alabama’s Iron Bowl meeting with Auburn and kept coaching with a bleeding cut on his face. If you heard Nick Saban got bloodied up in the Iron Bowl, you might think his Alabama team was in danger of being upset.
Everything Jim Harbaugh said after Michigan’s second straight win over Ohio State
Here’s everything Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh said after the Wolverines’ 45-23 victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes. Ever since being hired as Michigan’s head coach in late 2014, Jim Harbaugh was tasked with two goals. The first, win a national championship. The second, beat the rival Ohio State Buckeyes. The latter was something that hasn’t been done since 2011. Harbaugh received his first win as a coach against the Buckeyes last year. Now, he’s made it two in a row.
Auburn has Plan B ready if Lane Kiffin is truly out of the running
If Lane Kiffin does say no to Auburn to stay with Ole Miss, Liberty’s Hugh Freeze might say yes. With Lane Kiffin expected to stay put at Ole Miss, that might pave the way for Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze to make his triumphant return to the SEC at Auburn.
Big Ten bowl projections and College Football Playoff predictions after Week 12
The Big Ten has a rich history in bowl games, and the expectations are that it will continue in 2022 — so we think. Here at Buckeyes Wire, we keep the tradition going and give you a look at where we think all the teams in the conference will end up when the dust settles on the season. We re-evaluate after each week with games and projects based on what our little eyeballs tell us.
Gut reactions to College Football Week 13 as playoff takes shape
College Football Week 13 was always going to have some defining moments but it’s about more than just Michigan beating Ohio State. Going into ‘The Game’ between Michigan and Ohio State, you knew it was going to have a big impact on the College Football Playoff race.
OHSAA state semifinal football playoff scores for Friday, Nov. 25, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Here are the state semifinal scores from the OHSAA football playoffs on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Look: New Weather Update For Ohio State vs. Michigan On Saturday
One of college football's greatest rivalries will feature two of the top three teams in America this Saturday. In their annual matchup dubbed "The Game," No. 2 Ohio State will host No. 3 Michigan this weekend in a clash likely to decide the Big Ten's representative in the College Football ...
Watch: Ohio State Fans Chant ‘We Want Urban’ After Team’s Loss to Michigan
Buckeyes fans were calling for change after a blowout loss.
Brian Kelly gets trolled relentlessly for LSU losing to Texas A&M
LSU’s College Football Playoff chances are dead after their loss to Texas A&M, and head coach Brian Kelly got trolled. The LSU Tigers rose up to the No. 5 spot in this past week’s College Football Playoff rankings following Tennessee’s loss to South Carolina. With that, LSU couldn’t afford another loss, considering they already had two to their credit on the season, if they wanted to sneak into the Playoff.
Look: Lee Corso Tossing Michigan Helmet Going Viral
There was never really any doubt that College GameDay analyst Lee Corso would pick Ohio State to beat Michigan in The Game today. But that didn't stop the college football icon from having some fun with the crowd over it. Early in the broadcast, Corso started playing up the crowd...
South Carolina football: 3 takeaways from shocking upset of Clemson
Head coach Sean Beamer would have been happy if South Carolina football had had one win against a top-10 team. South Carolina’s defeat of Tennessee was quite the shocker. The Gamecocks, however, had an encore to end their regular season. South Carolina football traveled to Death Valley East and...
College Football Writer: Ryan Day Will Be On Hot Seat With Loss To Michigan
The time for insanity has begun - a college football columnist believes that Ryan Day will be on the hot seat if Ohio State loses to Michigan this weekend. Yes, that's an actual thought someone has. Dan Wolken of USA Today thinks this will be the game that "makes or breaks" Day's tenure with the Buckeyes football program.
Michigan State loses starter to injury for Phil Knight Invitational, key reserve 'doubtful' vs. Alabama
Michigan State men's basketball will be without starting small forward Malik Hall for the entirety of the Phil Knight Inviational in Portland, Ore. according to a report from The Athletic's Brendan Quinn late last night. Quinn reports that the Spartans expect to be without Hall for "multiple weeks". Additionally, Quinn...
