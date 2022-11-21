ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

FanSided

SEC Football: Auburn to have two big losses this week

By Saturday evening, Auburn will have taken two bad losses this week. A loss in the Iron Bowl will surprise few SEC football fans. Even Auburn fans know what is coming. The other loss will be far more painful. Why? It is because Lane Kiffin will have slammed a door in the face of the Auburn football program. As of Wednesday night, nothing had been settled. For Lane, Kiffin had been relatively quiet this week.
AUBURN, AL
WolverineDigest

Buckeye Admits To Not Taking Michigan Seriously

It's hard to imagine any player - whether it be on Michigan's side or Ohio State's side - not taking the rivalry between the Wolverines and Buckeyes seriously. It's even harder to imagine that a player would admit that they were unprepared for what is arguably the biggest rivalry in all of sports, but that's exactly what Buckeyes receiver Emeka Egbuka admitted to on Wednesday.
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

The implications of Michigan Football win over Ohio State

#3 Michigan football dominated #2 Ohio State this afternoon on the road. Michigan football used a 28-3 second half to pull away from the Ohio State Buckeyes 45-23 this afternoon in Columbus. The Wolverines won The Game for the second year in a row. Michigan has not defeated Ohio State in consecutive seasons since 1999-2000. Ohio State had won eight in a row before Michigan’s two-game win streak.
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Everything Jim Harbaugh said after Michigan’s second straight win over Ohio State

Here’s everything Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh said after the Wolverines’ 45-23 victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes. Ever since being hired as Michigan’s head coach in late 2014, Jim Harbaugh was tasked with two goals. The first, win a national championship. The second, beat the rival Ohio State Buckeyes. The latter was something that hasn’t been done since 2011. Harbaugh received his first win as a coach against the Buckeyes last year. Now, he’s made it two in a row.
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Big Ten bowl projections and College Football Playoff predictions after Week 12

The Big Ten has a rich history in bowl games, and the expectations are that it will continue in 2022 — so we think. Here at Buckeyes Wire, we keep the tradition going and give you a look at where we think all the teams in the conference will end up when the dust settles on the season. We re-evaluate after each week with games and projects based on what our little eyeballs tell us.
GEORGIA STATE
FanSided

Brian Kelly gets trolled relentlessly for LSU losing to Texas A&M

LSU’s College Football Playoff chances are dead after their loss to Texas A&M, and head coach Brian Kelly got trolled. The LSU Tigers rose up to the No. 5 spot in this past week’s College Football Playoff rankings following Tennessee’s loss to South Carolina. With that, LSU couldn’t afford another loss, considering they already had two to their credit on the season, if they wanted to sneak into the Playoff.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
The Spun

Look: Lee Corso Tossing Michigan Helmet Going Viral

There was never really any doubt that College GameDay analyst Lee Corso would pick Ohio State to beat Michigan in The Game today. But that didn't stop the college football icon from having some fun with the crowd over it. Early in the broadcast, Corso started playing up the crowd...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

CJ Stroud reveals key to handling pressure of playing QB at Ohio State

C.J. Stroud makes being one of the top quarterbacks in the country look easy, but that isn’t to say there isn’t pressure that comes with the role. In an interview with Fox Sports’ Matt Leinart, Stroud detailed how he handles the pressure that comes with being the leader for a top team in the country.
COLUMBUS, OH
CBS Sports

Watch Michigan State vs. Alabama: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NCAAB game

The #12 Michigan State Spartans will square off against the #18 Alabama Crimson Tide at 10:30 p.m. ET Thursday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Things were close when MSU and the Villanova Wildcats clashed last week, but the Spartans ultimately edged out the opposition 73-71. Four players on MSU scored in the double digits: guard Tyson Walker (22), forward Joey Hauser (13), guard A.J. Hoggard (13), and forward Malik Hall (12).
TUSCALOOSA, AL
