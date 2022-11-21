Read full article on original website
Related
North Platte Telegraph
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 23, 2022 in North Platte, NE
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. North Platte people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
North Platte Telegraph
Windy Thursday would ground Thanksgiving turkeys — if they could fly
Thanksgiving Day in North Platte will be chilly and blustery, though it’s expected to be a one-day blip in the region’s respite from cold weather. Thursday’s high temperature will reach the 40s under mostly cloudy skies, according to the National Weather Service office at Lee Bird Field.
North Platte Telegraph
Eye Surgeons of Nebraska joins Great Plains Health
Eye Surgeons of Nebraska has officially joined the Great Plains Health family, a press release announced Monday. Beginning Jan. 1, the clinic will operate under its new name, Great Plains Health Eye Institute. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed |...
North Platte Telegraph
112222-npt-new-eyesurgeonsbrief_merged
Eye Surgeons of Nebraska has officially joined the Great Plains Health family, a press release announced Monday. Beginning Jan. 1, the clinic will operate under its new name, Great Plains Health Eye Institute. Dr. Kristen Burwick, owner of Eye Surgeons of Nebraska, approached leadership at Great Plains Health about acquiring...
North Platte Telegraph
2110 W 4th, NORTH PLATTE, NE 69101
© 2016 Lincoln County Board of REALTORS® MLS. All rights reserved. All information herein relating to real estate for sale on this website comes from the Internet Data Exchange of the Lincoln County Board of REALTORS® MLS, and is provided by third party brokerage firms who are members of the MLS. All brokers providing this data deem it generally reliable, but not guaranteed and advise interested parties to independently verify it. All measurements and other detailed data are assumed approximate only. The Lincoln County Board of REALTORS® MLS shall not be liable in any way to any party for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions in the data provided herein, or any resulting claims for any reason. This information provided courtesy of Lincoln County Board of REALTORS® and the Lincoln County MLS.
North Platte Telegraph
Trap, Neuter, Return of North Platte helps return Aurora home
It looked like her cat, and when Sarah Gregg gently reached out, the cat gave her hand a head bump and she knew. It was Aurora. Trap, Neuter, Return co-founder Sami Erickson said the reunion was emotional as Gregg identified her long-lost cat. Aurora had been missing for about 28 months.
North Platte Telegraph
Welfare check turns into hours-long standoff on city's west side on Sunday
A welfare check on a 33-year-old North Platte man just after noon Sunday turned into a multi-hour standoff with law enforcement that lasted until 10:30 p.m. The man was taken into emergency protective custody and transported to Great Plains Health, according to a North Platte Police Department media release. The...
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte neighbors: Obituaries for November 23
Read through the obituaries published today in North Platte Telegraph. (6) updates to this series since Updated 2 hrs ago.
North Platte Telegraph
Habitat TIF study backed by Planning Commission; no one speaks at hearing
The North Platte City Council will decide Dec. 6 whether to declare North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity’s next planned housing development eligible for tax increment financing. No one spoke at a Planning Commission hearing Tuesday before the panel voted 8-0 to recommend council approval of Habitat’s TIF eligibility...
Comments / 0