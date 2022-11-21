Baylor’s offense was on fire much of the time against TCU as it rolled up 501 yards. Blake Shapen threw for 269 yards and a touchdown while Craig “Sqwirl” Williams led the running game with 112 yards. Texas’ defense has been solid most of the season, ranking third in the Big 12 by allowing 20.6 points per game. The Longhorns’ run defense has been particularly good as it ranks second in the league by allowing 125 yards per game, but the Bears should be able to move the ball.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO