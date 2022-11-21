Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WacoTrib.com
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 23, 2022 in Waco, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waco area. It looks like it will be a mild 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 40% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
More Video From This Month’s Strongest Earthquake In Texas In 27 Years!
Did you feel the Earthquake on November 16th? Apparently, a lot of people in West Texas did. At approximately 332pm, a 5.3 Earthquake hit the Mentone, Texas area here in West, Texas on November 16th, 2022. SEE VIDEO BELOW. • IT WAS THE STRONGEST EARTHQUAKE IN TEXAS IN 27 YEARS!
TxDOT to close SL 121 in Belton for road work
BELTON, Texas — TxDOT has announced that it and its contractor will fully close SL 121 in Belton for road work beginning on Monday, Nov. 28. The road will be closed from FM 93 to the Sparta Road intersection to allow for drainage installation. The road will be closed...
East Texas Man Goes Shopping Inside HEB On Thanksgiving Eve
While East Texans Have Literally Been Begging For HEB To Come To Our Area, I Wonder Why... While we're all excited to get back together with family and friends for Thanksgiving, one aspect about the holiday I believe is being forgotten about: THE SHOPPING CHAOS. I've been living in East...
KWTX
Early morning police presence in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is currently investigating a situation Sunday morning. Authorities along with the Killeen Fire Department responded to a call around 8:50 a.m. Nov. 20 in the 2600 block of Andover Drive. This is developing. We currently have a team en route.
WacoTrib.com
Clearing begins on land eyed for Live Oak ballfields after Oncor lawsuit is resolved
A legal struggle between Oncor Electric Delivery and Waco businessman Michael Hillman over a South Waco tract has been resolved, leaving Live Oak Classical School supporters free to build a sports complex there and Oncor to build a substation next door at South 26th Street and Mary Avenue. Land clearing...
Sascee's brings southern-style love and soul to homecooked meals in Waco
WACO, Texas — When you think of good cooking, Sascee's Southern Style Eatery should be right at the top of your list. Sascee's serves up a whole host of southern-style favorites on its menu, from green beans, mac and cheese, smothered pork chops, their fan-favorite oxtails and much more.
WacoTrib.com
Waco contractors vie for Cameron Park Zoo hospital, education center project
Two Waco general contractors submitted bids to build a new veterinary hospital and education center for Cameron Park Zoo, the second project in a three-part expansion partially funded by voter-approved bonds. Bids for the project came in right on the city's moving target, with a $14.9 million bid from John...
WacoTrib.com
Bears seek strong finish against Texas
With its window to return to the Big 12 championship game shut and locked, Baylor still wants to finish strong and position itself for bowl season. The season finale against No. 24 Texas at 11 a.m. Friday at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium doesn’t carry the weight the Bears had hoped.
WacoTrib.com
How they match up: Baylor vs. Texas
Baylor’s offense was on fire much of the time against TCU as it rolled up 501 yards. Blake Shapen threw for 269 yards and a touchdown while Craig “Sqwirl” Williams led the running game with 112 yards. Texas’ defense has been solid most of the season, ranking third in the Big 12 by allowing 20.6 points per game. The Longhorns’ run defense has been particularly good as it ranks second in the league by allowing 125 yards per game, but the Bears should be able to move the ball.
Do you know this dog? Lost dog makes its way to 6 News
TEMPLE, Texas — The 6 News building has had an unexpected visitor over the past few days, a dog. The Temple Lost Dogs, Cats & Pets Facebook page also recently made a post featuring the dog, asking local residents if anyone knows the pup's family. The dog has been...
fox44news.com
Fire damages Harker Heights restaurant
Harker Heights (FOX 44) – The Harker Heights Fire Department is investigating a fire that damaged a restaurant Wednesday morning. The first report of the fire came in at 9:05 a.m. at 129 W. Veterans Memorial Blvd. That is the address of Just Cooking BBQ and More. When firefighters...
KWTX
Woman hospitalized after stabbing at Killeen Mall
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - One person has been arrested after a stabbing at the Killeen Mall. Officers responded to the mall Tuesday evening where they found a woman with a stab wound. She was taken to Baylor Scott & White in stable condition. The suspect was also detained and transported...
fox44news.com
Suspects sought in Killeen business robbery
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Unit needs your help to identify two suspects in a Robbery of a Business. The department responded around 1:40 a.m. Tuesday to a Robbery at a Mickey’s Convenience Food Store, located in the 4800 block of Stagecoach Road. It was reported that two men entered the business and stole merchandise while assaulting an employee. The suspects fled the business in a silver vehicle.
KWTX
Driver collides with Killeen police patrol unit
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The driver of a Kia was transported to Baylor Scott & White in stable condition, and two Killeen Police Department officers sustained minor injuries, after a vehicle collision. The wreck happened at approximately 7:50 p.m. on Saturday, Nov.19. Two police officers were riding in the patrol...
KWTX
Woman wounded in overnight shooting in Temple
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting that wounded a woman overnight. It happened in the 400 block of N. 6th St. at 12:30 a.m., police said. Officers responded to a shots fired call in the area and located a woman suffering from a gunshot...
fox44news.com
Free Thanksgiving food basket giveaway in Waco
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Community Outreach Coalition of Waco is having a free food basket giveaway on Tuesday. The giveaway will start at 6 p.m. – and will be first-come, first-served until they are gone. The event is located at 1208 Rose Street in waco, so...
San Angelo LIVE!
DPS Weighs in on Fatal Crash That Followed Ominous Snapchat Videos
SAN ANGELO- The Department of Public Safety has released the preliminary investigation of the crash at occurred near Wall in the early morning hours on Saturday morning. According to DPS Sergeant Justin Baker, the investigation indicated that vehicle one, a 2015 BMW M4, being driven by Vincente Francisco Nandin, 39, of San Angelo, was traveling the wrong direction on US 87 near mile post 482. Nandin was traveling northbound in the southbound lane.
WacoTrib.com
Police: Teen indicted in deadly July crash in Waco ran red light
The teen driver in a fatal July 30 crash in Waco was indicted Tuesday on suspicion of manslaughter in a case where police accused him of speeding and running a red light. A McLennan County grand jury indicted Rafe William Kalama, 19, on a second-degree felony charge of manslaughter in the two-vehicle crash that happened about 4:30 a.m. July 30 near Loop 340 and the Marlin Highway access road.
fox44news.com
Man wounded in Killeen stabbing, suspect in custody
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Correction: A previous version of this report stated the victim was a woman, citing information obtained by Killeen Police. The department later sent out a correction. A man is recovering from a stab wound he got at the Killeen Mall, while the suspect is...
Comments / 0