5d ago
That's to bad, they really have a great convenience store. I hope they continue with the way they have done business. Always find fresh fruits, veggies and surprisingly meats.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Darrell Brooks- aka Mathboi Fly- Disproves his own ArgumentGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Choking student saved by a fellow 4th grader using HeimlichMuhammad Junaid MustafaRacine, WI
Cream City Classic from 11/26 to 11/28Adrian HolmanMilwaukee, WI
This Huge Drive-Through Light Show in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPewaukee, WI
Badger Herald
New interstate railway has potential to connect divided Wisconsin
The Minnesota, Wisconsin and Illinois Departments of Transportation are partnering with Amtrak for the Twin Cities-Milwaukee-Chicago Intercity Rail Project. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, construction on the railway is set to begin in 2023 and finish in 2025. The project will cost approximately $53 million. As of now, the railway will not include a Madison stop, but the project does leave room for a TCMC connecting shuttle service.
4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are highly praised for their food and service.
Wis. election officials weigh changes to military voting
Wisconsin election officials are weighing whether changes to military absentee voting are needed after a top Milwaukee election official was charged with fraud in false requests for military absentee ballots just days before the midterm election. Members of the Wisconsin Election Commission say they've talked about the potential for a change in state law that would allow military voters to use their military IDs to verify their identity. However, it's not clear if such a law would comply with federal requirements or if a change is even necessary to a system that has been effective at preventing widespread voter fraud.
Wisconsin weighs changes to military absentee voting after top election official charged with fraud
Members of the Wisconsin Election Commission say they've talked about the potential for a change in state law that would allow military voters to use their military IDs to verify their identity.
Two Wisconsin Towns Named Most 'Magical Winter Wonderland Towns' In U.S
Here's where you can find them.
newsfromthestates.com
Deaths of unhoused people in Milwaukee rising
Deaths among unhoused Milwaukeeans are rising, according to the Milwaukee Medical Examiner’s Office. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that the medical examiner’s office has recorded 52 deaths of unhoused people in 2021, up from 21 in 2018. The Sentinel references data obtained by the Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service.
WISN
Holiday shoppers take on 'Small Business Saturday'
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — The last Saturday in November dedicated to Small Business Saturday. This day encourages shoppers to shop locally instead of big box retailers. "We were here the other day and saw some stuff and we thought maybe it will be better on small business Saturday," says Gail Neuens, she came shopping with her sister, Linda Meyer.
WISN
Leaves collected in Milwaukee turned into rich compost
MILWAUKEE — This year, the Milwaukee Department of Public Works picked up about 10,000 tons of leaves during their annual leaf collection, but the life cycle of the leaves restarts after DPW picks them up. All of Milwaukee's leaves are taken to the Orchard Ridge Composting facility in Menomonee...
This Huge Drive-Through Light Show in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for an easy way to get into the holiday spirit, you might want to try going to a holiday light show!
horseandrider.com
Strangles Confirmed in Wisconsin
A five-year-old gelding at a private facility in Waukesha County, Wisconsin, was confirmed positive for strangles. The gelding began displaying clinical signs, including respiratory symptoms and abscesses, on October 6. The horse is now recovering, but one additional case is suspected. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program...
Steph Connects: 'Carrot Man' to no longer sell produce in West Allis
Steph takes us to West Bend where she’s connecting with a farmer who’s been bringing his fresh produce to West Allis Farmers Market for three decades but has now decided it’s time to move on.
WISN
Kenosha bar owner wants to create a Happy Days Al statue
KENOSHA, Wis. — Milwaukee has its Bronze Fonz. Now, if a local business owner has his way, Kenosha could eventually have a Happy Days statue of its own. A familiar face lines the walls and even the ceiling at a neighborhood bar called the Port of Kenosha. The bar pays homage to Kenosha native Al Molinaro, an actor remembered by 70's sitcom fans as drive-in owner Al Delvecchio on Happy Days.
Deadly pedestrian hotspots nationwide share similarities with Milwaukee streets
A new study by the University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee identifies the deadliest streets in the country for pedestrians and there are similar characteristics for several corridors in Cream City.
WISN
Milwaukee's iconic Brady Street to be portrayed in documentary by UWM
MILWAUKEE — A drive down Milwaukee's Brady Street today may look different from decades ago. “It's one of these neighborhoods that completely changes again and again over time — it's kind of a chameleon — it's also one of the most condensed neighborhoods in the state of Wisconsin,” said Sean Kafer director of UW Milwaukee's documentary media center.
wearegreenbay.com
Fond du Lac man dies after colliding with tree in southeast Wisconsin
TRENTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Shortly after deputies in southeast Wisconsin tried to stop a speeding car, the vehicle crashed into a tree, killing a 21-year-old man from Fond du Lac. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 1:20 a.m. on Thanksgiving day, just south of...
WISN
'People think we're crazy': First in line outside Lakefront Brewery set to wait 13+ hours
MILWAUKEE — The Black Friday Eve line, or lack thereof, outside the Best Buy in Greenfield painted a much different picture than the same store in 2019, where a line wrapped around the building. It was a similar story at a Target in West Allis Thursday evening. Stanchions were...
WISN
Lakefront Brewery hosts Black Friday tradition
MILWAUKEE — Lakefront Brewery is hosting its Black Friday tradition!. People have been lining up as a early as the night before to get their hands on four limited-edition beers. This year's flavors are:. 2022 Black Friday Imperial Stout - $20. 2022 Double Barrel Black Friday - $30. 2022...
Popular discount retail chain opens another new location in Wisconsin
A popular discount retail chain just opened another new store location in Wisconsin, offering local shoppers a new place to find holiday gifts, decorations, and more. On Saturday, November 19, 2022, the popular discount retail chain HomeGoods opened its newest Wisconsin store in West Bend.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Striving to make her final birthday special
PEWAUKEE — The past month has been devastating for a Pewaukee family. Heather Krings said ear infections were normal for her 4-year-old daughter Delaney since she was a baby. But what started out as a simple ear infection this time turned into brain surgery and a terminal diagnosis. In...
Smokestack from Phoenix shipwreck discovered 175 years later in Sheboygan
The smokestack of the Phoenix, a ship that caught fire in Lake Michigan and killed hundreds of people, was discovered off Sheboygan's shore 175 years later.
Comments / 10