ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampden, ME

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Q106.5

Madison Woman Dies In Pileup On Interstate 95 Near Waterville Friday

Friday's icy road conditions caused issues for many drivers across the state. On the interstate, near Waterville, was a particularly slick area. Maine Department of Public Safety Spokesperson Shannon Moss said emergency dispatchers started to receive calls around 7 PM about vehicles going off the road, both northbound and southbound, due to the icy conditions.
WATERVILLE, ME
wabi.tv

1 dead, 3 injured after I-95 crash in Waterville

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A crash on Interstate 95 in Waterville Friday night left one woman dead and several others injured. Police say they received multiple reports just after 7 p.m. that icy road conditions contributed to multiple crashes in both the north and south bound lanes of I-95 on the Messalonskee bridge.
WATERVILLE, ME
wabi.tv

Body washed ashore in Searsport

SEARSPORT, Maine (WABI) - Police are investigating after they say a body washed ashore on Sears Island in Searsport this morning. Police say a group of hikers called around 9:15 to report finding a man’s body. According to the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office, the body is believed to have...
SEARSPORT, ME
B98.5

Central Maine Woman Dead Following Friday Night Crash

Friday night's icy roads led to a series of crashes across the State of Maine. Sadly, one of those crashes was fatal. According to a press release from Shannon Moss at the Maine Department of Public Safety, a 59 year old woman from Madison is dead following a crash that happened near Waterville on the I-95.
WATERVILLE, ME
wabi.tv

Waterville Goodwill robbed, police still searching for suspect

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Waterville Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place today at a Goodwill. Police say they were called to the scene of 10 West Concourse at approximately 11:35 this morning. The suspect is described as a white male, around 5′9″ tall with a thin build....
WATERVILLE, ME
penbaypilot.com

Belfast Police beat

BELFAST — Belfast Police reported the following activity Nov. 17-23. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Nov. 22. Shane R. Burlingham, 43, of Belfast, was arrested...
BELFAST, ME
foxbangor.com

Hampden woman hits construction flagger

HAMPDEN — A construction flagger was injured Monday when he was hit by a driver who was apparently blinded by the sun. According to Hampden Deputy Police Chief Scott Webber, an 88-year-old Hampden woman was driving south on Maine Road North when she came upon a construction zone. The woman told police that she was blinded by the sun, didn’t see the flagger and hit him.
HAMPDEN, ME
wabi.tv

Multi-vehicle crash causes major backup on I-95 in Waterville

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Waterville Fire-Rescue tells us a multi-vehicle crash caused a major pile-up on I-95 north in Waterville Friday night. Drivers were asked to avoid the area of exit 130 as crews from Waterville, Winslow, Clinton and Albion responded. No word yet on if anyone was hurt. This...
WATERVILLE, ME
B98.5

Augusta Police Looking For The Owners Of This Pup

According to the Augusta Police Department Facebook page, they are looking for the public's help in locating the owner of this adorable pup. We are looking to reunite our four legged friend with her family. Give us a call if you can know who the owners are. If you know...
AUGUSTA, ME
WMTW

Police dismantle Maine drug trafficking operation

SULLIVAN, Maine — Police say they have dismantled a drug trafficking operation in Hancock County. The Hancock County Sheriff's Office and Maine Drug Enforcement Agency arrested three men in Sullivan following an investigation that spanned several weeks. Police say the men were bringing fentanyl and other drugs into the...
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
The Maine Writer

Things to Do Friday, November 25th in Maine

Do you have a house full of relatives and are looking for something to do on Friday? Or maybe you are looking for something to get you into the holiday spirit. Well, no worries, because I've got you covered. There are several tree lightings on Friday, along with a few holiday craft fairs, and the kids can see Santa, as he will be making an appearance at some of the events. I will also be sending out my usual weekend things-to-do list, which will be jam-packed with holiday events to check out. Have a great weekend!
MAINE STATE
NECN

‘Destructive Devices' Found in Home Amid Maine Homicide Investigation

Maine State Police found "several destructive devices" while conducting a search of a home in connection with the investigation into last week's home invasion and homicide in Cherryfield, a news release from the agency said. State police were searching a home on East Side Road in Addison Saturday morning when...
ADDISON, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy