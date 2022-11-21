Read full article on original website
Related
Defiant Mitch McConnell declares 'I'm not going anywhere' as he is re-elected Republican Senate leader after challenge with Rick Scott and despite criticism over underwhelming GOP midterms
Senator Mitch McConnell fended off a challenge from Florida Sen. Rick Scott to hold on to his position as GOP leader on Wednesday. 'I'm not going anywhere,' McConnell told reporters when asked if he would step aside after he surpasses late Sen. Mike Mansfield, D-Mont., for longest-serving party leader in history in 2023.
Republicans win supermajority in State Senate, fall one seat short in State House: Midterms 2022
The new breakdown could mean a stronger push on issues like the budget or tax cuts.
Ginni Thomas joins conservatives pressing to delay House, Senate GOP elections
Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, is among a group of 59 influential conservative power brokers who signed an open letter pressing Republican leaders in the House and Senate to delay their internal conference leadership elections. “The Republican Party needs leaders who will confidently and skillfully...
Why a firebrand Virginia Republican says it’s time to divorce Trump
Virginia Del. Tim Anderson has been labeled a Trump-style Republican for his attention-getting combativeness and staunchly conservative politics. But as the GOP surveyed the disappointment of a surprisingly lackluster performance in the midterm elections, Anderson is the first Virginia Republican to call bluntly for a full breakup with former President Donald Trump. “He will lose […] The post Why a firebrand Virginia Republican says it’s time to divorce Trump appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Democrats Rejoicing As Kentucky GOP House Chief David Floyd Bashes Trump On Twitter
Moderate Republican David Floyd (front Right) Pictured With Far Left Democrat Gerald Neal Announcing Opposition To Death Penalty In 2015Photo Credit: News Source 1. November 10, 2022 (Bardstown, KY) by Don Thrasher Article Courtesy of Affiliate The KY Record.
buzzfeednews.com
Republicans Have Won The House, But The Democrats Will Keep Control Of The Senate
Republicans have won a slim majority in the House of Representatives while Democrats retained narrow control of the Senate after last week’s midterm elections, setting up a divided Congress that will likely struggle to get anything done. The Associated Press, the New York Times, and other media outlets made...
Republican firebrand Boebert wins House re-election after Democrat concedes
Nov 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Representative Lauren Boebert, a polarizing Republican who gained a national reputation during her first term with her combative brand of politics, will return to the U.S. House after her Democratic opponent conceded on Friday.
3 House Republicans say they won't support McCarthy for speaker
No-compromise conservatives in the House Freedom Caucus say they won't support Republican leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif, for House speaker in January.
Mitch McConnell Faces Mutiny As GOP Senators Call For Delayed Leadership Elections
Several Republican senators are calling for a delay to GOP leadership elections next week, as open warfare threatens the party — and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) — following disappointing midterm results. In a letter Friday, Sens. Rick Scott of Florida, Ron Johnson of Wisconsin and Mike Lee...
Freedom Caucus says there will be an 'alternative challenger' to Kevin McCarthy for House speaker
The hard line Freedom Caucus is poised to offer an "alternative" to Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy as House speaker. "McCarthy doesn't have 218 and there will be an alternative challenger," a spokesman for Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., told Fox News Digital. Biggs, who chaired the Freedom Caucus until earlier this...
Warren urges Democrats to get 'aggressive' against Republicans after Senate triumph
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) is calling on her fellow Democrats to be "aggressive" and put Republicans on the defensive now that her party has secured the Senate for two more years.
Top Republican Blames McCarthy for Republicans Being "Rolled" in Midterms
There is more tension among members of the Republican party, as members look for who to blame for this month’s disappointing midterm elections. Mediaite reports that “Rep. Bob Good (R-VA) laid into House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) at a closed-door meeting as the Republican leader’s potential troubles begin to mount after the party suffered significant defeats in the midterms.”
Chronicle
Party Reps Say Gluesenkamp Perez Won House Seat, Not Democrats
Turnout gaps. Extremist positions. Mass appeals to moderate voters. Theories abound about how Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez pulled out the upset win against Republican Joe Kent to win Washington’s 3rd District House race. For an election where she currently leads by 2,900 votes out of 320,000 ballots, a lot of things could have swung the election to the Republican favorite.
Republicans win majority of seats in U.S. House, CBS News projects
The GOP is now projected to win between 218 and 223 seats, a narrow majority. Republicans needed 218 to claim control of the House. Ballots are still being counted in a handful of close races. Though the projections indicate Republicans will prevail, their slim majority is likely to complicate House...
House Republicans unanimously back Steve Scalise for majority leader
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The House Republican conference on Tuesday (Nov. 15) elected Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) to serve as majority leader when the next session of Congress begins in January. “I’ve served as the Whip now for the last eight years and it’s been a great honor, but...
Live Results: Washington Democrat Marie Pérez defeats Trump-backed Joe Kent, who ousted a pro-impeachment Republican
Explore more race results below. Marie Gluesenkamp Pérez defeated Republican Joe Kent in a Washington House race. Pérez's win will flip Washington's third district. Kent was a Trump-backed candidate who ousted the incumbent representative during the primaries. Election 2022 Washington Results Explore more election results. House (1 District)
Top Senate Republican Says Republican Leadership "Caved" to Democrats
Top Senate Republican Sen. Rick Scott of Florida is accusing Senate GOP leadership of “caving” to Democrats, according to The Hill. Scott made the comments on Fox Business, saying that Republicans “caved in on the debt ceiling, caved in on a gun bill, caved in on a fake infrastructure bill.”
GOP projected to retake control of the House in key win after Democrats held Senate
ABC NEWS – Republicans are projected to retake control of the House in the midterm elections, breaking Democrats’ unified control of the federal government, ABC News reports. Despite other midterm disappointments, that marks a major victory for the party that’s been the chamber’s minority since 2019 — and...
Trump-backed Republican wins in California, boosting House majority to 220 seats
Republican Kevin Kiley defeated Democratic challenger Kermit Jones to win California's 3rd Congressional seat, raising the GOP's House majority to 220 seats.
The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Dems’ have tight window on Trump’s taxes before GOP House control
To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: https://bit.ly/30ARS1U. To receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox, please sign up here: https://bit.ly/3qmIoS9. –> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.*. *Ha. Haha....
Comments / 0