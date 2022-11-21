ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

Defiant Mitch McConnell declares 'I'm not going anywhere' as he is re-elected Republican Senate leader after challenge with Rick Scott and despite criticism over underwhelming GOP midterms

Senator Mitch McConnell fended off a challenge from Florida Sen. Rick Scott to hold on to his position as GOP leader on Wednesday. 'I'm not going anywhere,' McConnell told reporters when asked if he would step aside after he surpasses late Sen. Mike Mansfield, D-Mont., for longest-serving party leader in history in 2023.
FLORIDA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Why a firebrand Virginia Republican says it’s time to divorce Trump

Virginia Del. Tim Anderson has been labeled a Trump-style Republican for his attention-getting combativeness and staunchly conservative politics. But as the GOP surveyed the disappointment of a surprisingly lackluster performance in the midterm elections, Anderson is the first Virginia Republican to call bluntly for a full breakup with former President Donald Trump. “He will lose […] The post Why a firebrand Virginia Republican says it’s time to divorce Trump appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
buzzfeednews.com

Republicans Have Won The House, But The Democrats Will Keep Control Of The Senate

Republicans have won a slim majority in the House of Representatives while Democrats retained narrow control of the Senate after last week’s midterm elections, setting up a divided Congress that will likely struggle to get anything done. The Associated Press, the New York Times, and other media outlets made...
News Breaking LIVE

Top Republican Blames McCarthy for Republicans Being "Rolled" in Midterms

There is more tension among members of the Republican party, as members look for who to blame for this month’s disappointing midterm elections. Mediaite reports that “Rep. Bob Good (R-VA) laid into House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) at a closed-door meeting as the Republican leader’s potential troubles begin to mount after the party suffered significant defeats in the midterms.”
Chronicle

Party Reps Say Gluesenkamp Perez Won House Seat, Not Democrats

Turnout gaps. Extremist positions. Mass appeals to moderate voters. Theories abound about how Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez pulled out the upset win against Republican Joe Kent to win Washington’s 3rd District House race. For an election where she currently leads by 2,900 votes out of 320,000 ballots, a lot of things could have swung the election to the Republican favorite.
WASHINGTON STATE
CBS News

Republicans win majority of seats in U.S. House, CBS News projects

The GOP is now projected to win between 218 and 223 seats, a narrow majority. Republicans needed 218 to claim control of the House. Ballots are still being counted in a handful of close races. Though the projections indicate Republicans will prevail, their slim majority is likely to complicate House...
Business Insider

Live Results: Washington Democrat Marie Pérez defeats Trump-backed Joe Kent, who ousted a pro-impeachment Republican

Explore more race results below. Marie Gluesenkamp Pérez defeated Republican Joe Kent in a Washington House race. Pérez's win will flip Washington's third district. Kent was a Trump-backed candidate who ousted the incumbent representative during the primaries. Election 2022 Washington Results Explore more election results. House (1 District)
WASHINGTON STATE

