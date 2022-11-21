A suspect in a Bloomington (MN) murder has been arrested. Bloomington police say 47-year-old Aaron Le of Texas was arrested at 12:30 AM Thursday in Oklahoma. Le is a suspect in a Wednesday shooting at a Vietnamese restaurant in Bloomington, in which a 49-year-old man was killed and a 25-year-old server was wounded multiple times, according to police, sustaining non-life-threatening injuries.

