MN murder suspect arrested in OK
A suspect in a Bloomington (MN) murder has been arrested. Bloomington police say 47-year-old Aaron Le of Texas was arrested at 12:30 AM Thursday in Oklahoma. Le is a suspect in a Wednesday shooting at a Vietnamese restaurant in Bloomington, in which a 49-year-old man was killed and a 25-year-old server was wounded multiple times, according to police, sustaining non-life-threatening injuries.
NDDOT worker seriously hurt in I-94 accident
A North Dakota D-O-T worker was seriously injured Wednesday after being pinned up against a median barrier along I-94, east of Casselton. The Highway Patrol says 62-year-old Charles Hart of White Bear Lake (MN) ignored the warning signs and didn’t move over lanes while road work was being done.
EGF Council considers policy for naming parks/rec sites
The East Grand Forks city council is discussing a potential policy for “naming” parks and/or recreation facilities. Parks superintendent Reid Huttunen says a Parks and Rec Committee has looked at what other Minnesota cities have done.. and drafted a policy … but made no recommendations. Council member...
