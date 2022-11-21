Read full article on original website
Ex-chief: Use ‘organized crime model’ to deal with Hendon house
A problem house in North Portland's Kenton neighborhood has been attracting dangerous activity.
Prank call for active school shooter prompts Clark County deputies to respond
A prank caller told law enforcement that several students had been shot at Heritage High School in Vancouver Tuesday. Half a dozen deputies from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office arrived within minutes to find the report was false. The caller, pretending to be a teacher inside the school, said...
thereflector.com
Volunteers needed for Walk and Knock as food drive approaches
As the nation’s largest local one-day food drive returns back to its original format of porch pickups this year, Walk and Knock is on the hunt for volunteers. The event, which is always held on the first Saturday of December, has featured a “drive and drop” format for the last two years. This year, between 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Dec. 3, volunteers will once again collect donations from people’s front porches.
Old Carus Schoolhouse's future soon to be determined
The two-story schoolhouse was given to the Clackamas School District in 1885, and went vacant in 2005.The Canby School District has applied to Clackamas County to demolish the White Building, a 1926 historic schoolhouse located next to Carus Elementary School at the corner of Carus Road and Highway 213. The school district is in the process of selling the building for $1, with the understanding that the buyer will remove the building by March of 2023. The district intends to use the additional space to change traffic and parking patterns on the Carus Elementary site to improve traffic safety on...
Suspect in Clackamas County double homicide shot by deputies in Washington: Authorities
A 19-year-old man connected to a double homicide investigation in Clackamas County from October was hospitalized after deputies in Washington state fired their weapons at him, authorities said on Tuesday.
KXL
Clackamas County And West Linn PD Seek Tips And Suspect In Multiple Thefts
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. – The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office and West Linn Police are asking for the public’s help to capture a suspect involved in multiple thefts. Sarah Rebecca Salo — 44, of Portland — is the suspect in thefts at:. West Linn High School...
iheart.com
Anarchist To Pay Nearly $50,000 Restitution
Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced that Darrell Anthony Kimberlin, 33, pled guilty to Riot and Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree. A Multnomah Circuit Court Judge sentenced Kimberlin to 18 months probation and $49,755.74 in restitution to the organizations and businesses that Kimberlin damaged. The charges stem from...
kptv.com
2 Southwest Washington high schools receive prank calls about active shooters
CLARK CO. Wash. (KPTV) - Two high schools in Southwest Washington received prank calls about fake active shooters on Tuesday morning. Sheriff’s deputies responded to Heritage High School in Heritage after a prank caller claimed that there was an active shooter and seven students were shot. According to a...
WWEEK
Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty and the Portland Police Association Are Asking for Discovery That Neither Party Wants to Put in the Public Record
City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty lost her reelection bid this month. But on another front, her battle continues: Her lawsuit against the Portland police union has reached the discovery phase, and both sides are demanding records that could prove explosive. The case: On Dec. 13, 2021, Hardesty sued the city...
‘Like a slap in the face’: Multnomah County cuts back on homeless supplies
PORTLAND, Ore. — Piles of wet clothes and blue tarps surround an outdoor space heater by a tent off of Southeast Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard Monday morning. 45 degrees with signs of rain on the way and those living around that campsite prepared for colder days ahead. “Not...
Readers respond: Portland homeless camp sweeps must continue
The letter protesting sweeps of homeless camps is the perfect example of the fanatical activist viewpoint that is, in my opinion, vastly over-represented in the local news media, (“Readers respond: Sweeps are not the solution,” Nov. 15). The fact is we are in a severe drug crisis. The...
thereflector.com
Fosterful and Legions Realty hosts coat and shoe drive for foster children
Fosterful and Legions Realty recently teamed up to host a winter coat and shoe drive to ensure foster children have warm clothing this winter. The drive will run until the second week of December. Donna Weaver, a realtor for Legions, started the drive to help those in need. “A few...
Driver shot by PPB officer in church parking lot dies
The man shot by a Portland police officer in the early hours of November 19 died from his injuries, PPB said in a release on Wednesday.
Oregon man facing charges in Jan. 6 Capitol attack refuses to make plea bargain
A former Washington County Republican party official accused in the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol turned down federal prosecutors’ offer to show him all evidence they have against him in an effort to settle his case.
Gunfire erupts, 1 dead in Southeast Portland
Shortly before 8 p.m., shots rang out in the 4200 block of SE 37th Avenue. When officers arrived they found one person gravely wounded. Despite emergency effort, the person died at the scene, officials said.
KXL
Portland’s Mayor Leaves A Lot To Be Desired
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler stands by his decision to defund police more than two years ago…even as he brags today about the city hiring new officers. Wheeler admits that during his six years as Mayor ”conditions have deteriorated” and he says accepts responsibility for “all of that”.
Readers respond: Where’s our humanity?
Regarding the letter, “Readers respond: Sweeps are not the solution:” (Nov. 15): “We know their names” and sometimes their story; but their courage, resilience, resourcefulness, sense of community, humor and vulnerability are always evident. So evident in fact that they seem more human and more real than those of us who are serving lunch. What does it mean to be human? What does it mean to de-humanize? How is it that those living outside in tents are treated so inhumanely by other so-called human beings? Aren’t we all part of the human family?
‘I feel duped’: Parents search for answers after Portland daycare dissolved overnight
Parents and families fear they are out thousands of dollars after the daycare they take their kids to has suddenly stopped operating over the weekend.
Fred Meyer facing class action lawsuit for allegedly not paying employees
Fred Meyer is facing a class action lawsuit over wages as two employees are seeking at least $5 million on behalf of employees who aren't getting paid.
Why is Multnomah County's prosecution rate for petty theft so much lower than neighboring counties, really?
PORTLAND, Ore. — This week, KGW investigative reporter Kyle Iboshi took a look at criminal cases of misdemeanor theft in the Portland metro area as part of an ongoing series on shoplifting. His latest report examined the rate at which county district attorneys prosecute misdemeanor theft cases, and found...
