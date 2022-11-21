ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, WA

thereflector.com

Volunteers needed for Walk and Knock as food drive approaches

As the nation’s largest local one-day food drive returns back to its original format of porch pickups this year, Walk and Knock is on the hunt for volunteers. The event, which is always held on the first Saturday of December, has featured a “drive and drop” format for the last two years. This year, between 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Dec. 3, volunteers will once again collect donations from people’s front porches.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
Canby Herald

Old Carus Schoolhouse's future soon to be determined

The two-story schoolhouse was given to the Clackamas School District in 1885, and went vacant in 2005.The Canby School District has applied to Clackamas County to demolish the White Building, a 1926 historic schoolhouse located next to Carus Elementary School at the corner of Carus Road and Highway 213. The school district is in the process of selling the building for $1, with the understanding that the buyer will remove the building by March of 2023. The district intends to use the additional space to change traffic and parking patterns on the Carus Elementary site to improve traffic safety on...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
iheart.com

Anarchist To Pay Nearly $50,000 Restitution

Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced that Darrell Anthony Kimberlin, 33, pled guilty to Riot and Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree. A Multnomah Circuit Court Judge sentenced Kimberlin to 18 months probation and $49,755.74 in restitution to the organizations and businesses that Kimberlin damaged. The charges stem from...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
KXL

Portland’s Mayor Leaves A Lot To Be Desired

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler stands by his decision to defund police more than two years ago…even as he brags today about the city hiring new officers. Wheeler admits that during his six years as Mayor ”conditions have deteriorated” and he says accepts responsibility for “all of that”.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Where’s our humanity?

Regarding the letter, “Readers respond: Sweeps are not the solution:” (Nov. 15): “We know their names” and sometimes their story; but their courage, resilience, resourcefulness, sense of community, humor and vulnerability are always evident. So evident in fact that they seem more human and more real than those of us who are serving lunch. What does it mean to be human? What does it mean to de-humanize? How is it that those living outside in tents are treated so inhumanely by other so-called human beings? Aren’t we all part of the human family?
PORTLAND, OR

