Colin Cowherd Compares Current College Quarterback To Patrick Mahomes

The one consensus surrounding the upcoming NFL draft is that it will be rich in quarterbacks. Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Will Levis...all will be well-positioned to take on prominent NFL roles by this time next season.

A quarterback worth keeping an eye on for 2024, however, is Caleb Williams of the USC Trojans. The 20-year-old, who will not be eligible for this coming draft, has put himself on the nation's radar with a string of offensive outbursts. Most recently, he threw for a whopping 470 yards in a win over the UCLA Bruins.

Never one to shy away from polarizing predictions, pundit Colin Cowherd gave Williams an eyebrow-raising prediction Monday: Patrick Mahomes.

"I don't see a hole in his game... The comp feels really accurate," Cowherd said, referring to Williams and Mahomes.

Now, obviously, there's a long way to go between now and Williams signing a $450M contract, as Mahomes did in 2020. But Cowherd's praise on a high-reach media outlet like Fox Sports 1 is undoubtedly a feather in Williams' cap.

This comparison further puts him on fans' radar, and elevates his stock once our attention turns to the 2024 draft.

Williams' praise hasn't just come from media entities. Chip Kelly, current UCLA coach and former coach of the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers, offered a lofty assessment of Caleb as well.