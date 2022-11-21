ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Kicker Cut After Missing Extra Point In Week 11

By Cameron Flynn
Titans helmet

The Tennessee Titans won their seventh game in eight weeks this past Thursday, defeating the Green Bay Packers 27-17.

Needing a placekicker to fill in for injured starter Randy Bullock, the Titans signed veteran Josh Lambo last week to perform kicking duties against Green Bay.

Today, according to Titans' writer Jim Wyatt, the Tennessee franchise has waived Lambo from the 53-man roster after he made three of four extra point attempts in Week 11.

"The #Titans have waived kicker Josh Lambo from the team’s 53-man roster," Jim Wyatt tweeted Monday.

With Randy Bullock slated to make a return from his one-game absence in Week 12, it appears Lambo's stint in Tennessee has come to an end.

While his missed extra point against Green Bay didn't influence the outcome of the game, the Titans seemingly prefer Bullock's consistency to Lambo's big leg.

In 9 games this season, Bullock is a perfect 19-19 on extra point attempts.

Lambo, on the other hand, has gone 16-21 on point after tries over the last three years, including his 3-4 showing against the Packers in Week 11.

The Titans, 7-3, have a commanding lead in the AFC South and will look to extend it in Week 12 against Randy Bullock's former team, the Cincinnati Bengals.

Beer man
4d ago

Another clickbait article. He got cut because the regular kicker was coming back, not because he missed an extra point. Journalism is dead.

