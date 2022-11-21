Read full article on original website
Related
‘Morning Joe’: Scarborough Ridicules Religious Right for Embracing ‘The Antithesis of Jesus’ Teachings’ (Video)
The “Morning Joe” crew followed up their talk on the new Ron DeSantis ad about how God picked a “fighter” to become Florida’s governor with a conversation about many conservatives’ heightening politicization of Christianity. Joe Scarborough started by explaining that Jesus’ humility was what...
America Has Had It Worse
You could be forgiven for thinking that we live in uniquely horrible times. Four 21st-century horsemen haunt us—a baking planet, the next pandemic, technological singularity, and nuclear war. In the immediate present, Russia has declared war on the West, liberal democracy is weakening around the world, and the United States, at once stagnant and berserk, is suffering possibly irreversible decline, while Americans stare at the return to power of a would-be dictator. In rich countries the terrors are mostly anticipatory, and they coexist with unprecedented comforts. Waiting for the end of the world while ordering dinner on Seamless is its own kind of slow-motion Armageddon.
Why some people think fascism is the greatest expression of democracy ever invented
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Warnings that leaders like Donald Trump hold a dagger at the throat of democracy have evoked a sense of befuddlement among moderates. How can so many Republicans – voters, once reasonable-sounding officeholders and the new breed of activists who claim to be superpatriots committed to democracy – be acting like willing enablers of democracy’s destruction? […] The post Why some people think fascism is the greatest expression of democracy ever invented appeared first on Nevada Current.
newbooksnetwork.com
Heathen: Religion and Race in American History
In Heathen: Religion and Race in American History (Harvard University Press, 2022), Kathryn Gin Lum shows how the idea of the “heathen” has been maintained from the colonial era to the present in religious and secular discourses—discourses, specifically, of race. Race continues to operate as a heathen inheritance in the United States, animating Americans’ sense of being a world apart from an undifferentiated mass of needy, suffering peoples. Heathen thus reveals a key source of American exceptionalism and a prism through which Americans have defined themselves as a progressive and humanitarian nation even as supposed heathens have drawn on the same to counter this national myth.
"Opinion:" Nitwit Nation: Is America Too Dumb for Democracy
Most Americans are ardent supporters of their civil rights, but few are willing to be Democrats (or Republicans, if they like) to take on their most important responsibility. Vote reasonably and competently; The mountain of evidence that has been ignored for too long shows the inability of the vast majority of American citizens to meet this responsibility. Therefore our form of government can't accurately be called a "democracy." The word is similar to "Ochlocracy." A government based on the mob's ignorant passions and whims.
What makes someone Indigenous?
Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. What makes someone Indigenous? – Artie, age 9, Astoria, New York “In 1492, Columbus sailed the ocean blue.” You may have heard that in school. The rhyme makes it easier to remember that 1492 was the year when an Italian explorer named Christopher Columbus set sail from Spain and landed in a chain of islands near modern-day Florida called the “West Indies.” Europeans called the enormous land mass that we now know as North and South America the...
Ulysses S. Grant: Overlooked, his efforts helped save the country | Opinion
The United States is a country with a storied history replete with many notable political leaders, military heroes and individuals of destiny. One often overlooked and underappreciated is Ulysses S. Grant, a victorious Union army general, accomplished U.S. president and man of destiny, especially for his role in helping to achieve victory over the insurrectionist South, end slavery and preserve the country in the aftermath of the Civil War. This year marks the 200th anniversary of the...
MSNBC's Joy Reid blasts 'the myth' of Thanksgiving: 'Our birth was violent'
MSNBC host Joy Reid attacked what she referred to as “the myth” of Thanksgiving the day before the holiday while attacking America for its gun violence.
Freud was dying of cancer, the Nazis were closing in — and his last book challenged Judaism. Why?
Anti-Semitism is surging in a manner eerily reminiscent of the mid-20th century, when World War II broke out and the Holocaust claimed 6 million Jewish lives. There are extreme right-wingers coalescing around new media platforms (radio then, the internet now) to spread their conspiracies. Conspiracy theories continue to spread about Jewish banking families controlling the weather and Jewish space lasers igniting wildfires. Year after year there has been a rise in anti-Semitic hate crimes, which may even be underreported.
Amazon's The English Is a Stunning Western That Reimagines America's Founding Fantasy
The new miniseries starring Emily Blunt reimagines the founding fantasies of the American West
This Day in History: October 28
Prohibition agents destroying barrels of alcohol.Public Domain. On October 28, 1919, the United States Congress overrode President Woodrow Wilson's veto and passed the Volstead Act.
Slowjamastan, the independent republic inside America
America the beautiful—from sea to shining sea you’ll find areas of the country that seem like their own world. Different cuisine than what is “normal”—far ranging accents from the sultry southern twang to the bing-bongs of Coney Island. Varying climates and terrain from sandy beaches to the awe inspiring scenery of the northwest. A foreign country however, was not something one would find. When the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo was signed in, 1848, that brought an end to foreign territories inside American borders. Every once in a while you’ll hear a discussion about Texas seceding from the nation even as recently as last year, but that hasn’t and probably won’t happen. A country however was born inside of America in 2021, and very few people know of its existence.
Biden says his administration is engaged in talks to avert railroad strike
NANTUCKET, Mass., Nov 24 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden said on Thursday that his administration was involved in negotiations to avert a looming U.S. railroad strike that could shut down supply chains across the country but added that he has not directly engaged on the matter yet.
Iran protests: UN council votes to investigate human rights abuses
Official says country is in ‘fully fledged human rights crisis’ as fact-finding mission launched
bookriot.com
The Best Books of 2022, According to The Washington Post
The Washington Post throws its hat into the ring of early released end-of-year book lists with a roundup of 10 of the best books according to its editors and reviewers. The list includes a mix of fiction and nonfiction titles, with topics that range from colonialism to memoirs centering friendships. Among the authors are a Nobel Prize winner and a Kirkus Prize winner.
Paul van Buren and Unique Interpretations of Religions Like Christianity
Earlier, I wrote an article about nontheistic Christianity - a version of Christianity where people reject the idea of God as a personal God and see him as an impersonal force - but I forgot to write about the man who helped to produce this unique interpretation of Christianity - Paul van Buren. Paul was a Christian theologian and author who was born in Norfolk, Virginia back in 1924. During World War II, Paul served in the United States Coast Guard, and after his service, he went to Harvard University. Eventually, the man attended the Episcopal Theological School and got a bachelor's degree in sacred theology in 1951. After all of that, he received a Th.D. (a doctorate in theology) in 1957 from the University of Bael in Switzerland while studying under Calvinist theologian Karl Barth.
The Jewish Press
Word Prompt – RUACH – Shani Taragin
The first mention of ruach in Tanach is in the second verse of the Torah: “And the earth was a formless and desolate emptiness, and darkness was over the surface of the deep, and the ruach of G-d was hovering over the surface of the waters (Bereishit 1:2). Ruach...
Internet Points Out Irony in Elon Musk's 'Vox Populi' Quote
"Only Elon uses a quote to support his decision that is from a statement that says the opposite," one Twitter user wrote. "Talk about self-own."
Read Abraham Lincoln's 1863 Proclamation that Made Thanksgiving a National Holiday
On Oct. 3, 1863, President Abraham Lincoln issued a proclamation declaring the last Thursday of November as a day of Thanksgiving. He saw the occasion as a peaceful interlude amid the Civil War.
Washington Examiner
Socialism at Plymouth Rock: Getting the Thanksgiving story straight
One thing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving is that it took the Pilgrims only a year or so to figure out that socialism was bad, both for individuals and communities as a whole. Four centuries ago, William Bradford, the first governor of the Massachusetts Bay Colony, stated flatly in...
Comments / 0