America the beautiful—from sea to shining sea you’ll find areas of the country that seem like their own world. Different cuisine than what is “normal”—far ranging accents from the sultry southern twang to the bing-bongs of Coney Island. Varying climates and terrain from sandy beaches to the awe inspiring scenery of the northwest. A foreign country however, was not something one would find. When the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo was signed in, 1848, that brought an end to foreign territories inside American borders. Every once in a while you’ll hear a discussion about Texas seceding from the nation even as recently as last year, but that hasn’t and probably won’t happen. A country however was born inside of America in 2021, and very few people know of its existence.

6 DAYS AGO