Richard Sherman Reacts To Zach Wilson's Concerning Postgame Interview

By Mitchell Forde
Athlon Sports
 5 days ago

Richard Sherman

The most talked-about highlight for Zach Wilson from the New York Jets' loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday came after he left the field.

Wilson made headlines when, asked by a reporter whether he and the Jets' offense let the team's defense down in a 10-3 loss, he answered "no."

One of the people around the NFL who have expressed outrage at the lack of ownership from Wilson is former cornerback Richard Sherman.

The five-time Pro Bowler disagreed with Wilson's take on the situation, to say the least.

"Wow. 9 completions the entire game and 10 punts," Sherman tweeted. "You have let Defense down."

As Sherman alluded to, Wilson's stat line from the contest was brutal. He completed just nine of 22 passes for 77 yards.

The Jets mustered 103 yards of total offense and scored only via a 45-yard field goal. They logged six first downs and 10 punts during the game.

The New York defense, meanwhile, held the Patriots offense out of the end zone, with New England's only score coming on a punt return in the game's final seconds.

In the 24 hours since Wilson's comment, reports have swirled that his teammates are not happy about it.

The good news for the Jets is they are still 6-4 on the season and have won five games in a row against teams not named the Patriots. Perhaps they will return to their winning ways now that Bill Belichick's defense is no longer on the schedule.

The Jets should have an opportunity to bounce back when they host the 3-8 Chicago Bears, who could be without quarterback Justin Fields, on Sunday.

Athlon Sports

