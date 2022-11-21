Read full article on original website
Related
WJAC TV
Deer hunting season sees more business for local butcher
HUNTINGDON CO., Pa. (WJAC) — Saturday was the start of deer hunting season. For some, it's an opportunity for quality time with friends and family outside. For others, it's an opportunity for more business. It's also the season for hunters to snipe a buck or two. And for some...
WJAC TV
Climate change protest blocks traffic heading to Penn State game
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WJAC) — A small group of protestors brought a big amount of State College traffic to a standstill in the hours before the final Penn State Nittany Lions home football game Saturday. The group with Pennsylvania Action on Climate blocked the intersection at College Avenue and...
WJAC TV
911: Crews on scene of house fire in Reade Township
Reade Township, PA (WJAC) — According to 911 dispatchers in Cambria County, crews are currently on scene of a house fire in Reade Township. Officials say the fire broke out at a home along the 100 block of Lidwell Road, in Fallentimber. Authorities have not provided any further details...
WJAC TV
Annual holiday model train display returns inside Lakemont Park
Blair Co., PA (WJAC) — With the opening of Lakemont Park’s “Lights on the Lake” last week comes another timeless area holiday attraction with the Altoona Model Train Museum Association’s annual holiday train display. The display is truly a sight to behold, containing several thousand...
WJAC TV
Amtran organizes first ever 'Fill the Bus' initiative
Amtran’s first ever Fill the Bus initiative kicked off on Saturday at Park Hills Plaza in Altoona. The bus was parked outside of the Weis Market and collecting various pantry and non-perishable food items as well as monetary donations that are then given to the Altoona Food bank and the Mountain Lion backpack program.
WJAC TV
Memory tree at local restaurant providing holiday help for those struggling with addiction
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — In Blair County, a local organization dedicated to ending the stigma around drug addiction is once again collecting donations to help continue to spread awareness for their cause. The organization Families United for Change set up a Christmas memory tree to honor those who...
WJAC TV
'Support their hometown:' customers shop small for Black Friday, Small Business Saturday
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — Bright and early on Black Friday morning, Jake Dryzal looked for some steals and deals at George's Song Shop in Downtown Johnstown. He could have turned to a big box store, but decided to keep his Black Friday shopping local. His purchases were also...
WJAC TV
Bottle Works Ethnic Arts Center hosts Small Business Saturday Artisan Market
This Saturday marked national Small Business Saturday and many of our local organizations took part. The Bottle Works Ethnic Art Center hosted over a dozen artisans and crafters as part of this special day. Their mediums varied from fiber art to painting to even stone carving. Organizers highlight that one...
WJAC TV
'The kindness is overwhelming:' Johnstown Family Kitchen serves free Thanksgiving meals
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — While many of us enjoyed Thanksgiving meals with our families and friends, several people in our community weren't as fortunate. Many local volunteers dedicate their own holiday to make sure others have a great one. Over 100 people gathered at the St. Vincent de...
WJAC TV
One family's two-decade tradition: Giving Thanksgiving meals to the less fortunate
MILESBURG, Pa. (WJAC) — Thanksgiving's a day for family and expressing thanks for all your blessings. However, one Centre County family has a long-standing tradition of not just giving thanks — but giving back to those in need. Brenda Davidson and her family have done this for almost...
WJAC TV
Clifford throws 4 TDs, No. 11 Penn State tops Michigan State
(WJAC/AP) — Sean Clifford threw four touchdown passes and No. 11 Penn State's defense tightened up late to beat Michigan State 35-16 in the regular-season finale. Tight end Theo Johnson caught two touchdown passes, Tyler Warren and running back Nick Singleton each caught one, and KeAndre Lambert-Smith threw a touchdown pass and caught another for the 10-2 Nittany Lions.
Comments / 0