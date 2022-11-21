ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearfield County, PA

WJAC TV

Deer hunting season sees more business for local butcher

HUNTINGDON CO., Pa. (WJAC) — Saturday was the start of deer hunting season. For some, it's an opportunity for quality time with friends and family outside. For others, it's an opportunity for more business. It's also the season for hunters to snipe a buck or two. And for some...
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

Climate change protest blocks traffic heading to Penn State game

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WJAC) — A small group of protestors brought a big amount of State College traffic to a standstill in the hours before the final Penn State Nittany Lions home football game Saturday. The group with Pennsylvania Action on Climate blocked the intersection at College Avenue and...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WJAC TV

911: Crews on scene of house fire in Reade Township

Reade Township, PA (WJAC) — According to 911 dispatchers in Cambria County, crews are currently on scene of a house fire in Reade Township. Officials say the fire broke out at a home along the 100 block of Lidwell Road, in Fallentimber. Authorities have not provided any further details...
FALLENTIMBER, PA
WJAC TV

Annual holiday model train display returns inside Lakemont Park

Blair Co., PA (WJAC) — With the opening of Lakemont Park’s “Lights on the Lake” last week comes another timeless area holiday attraction with the Altoona Model Train Museum Association’s annual holiday train display. The display is truly a sight to behold, containing several thousand...
ALTOONA, PA
WJAC TV

Amtran organizes first ever 'Fill the Bus' initiative

Amtran’s first ever Fill the Bus initiative kicked off on Saturday at Park Hills Plaza in Altoona. The bus was parked outside of the Weis Market and collecting various pantry and non-perishable food items as well as monetary donations that are then given to the Altoona Food bank and the Mountain Lion backpack program.
ALTOONA, PA
WJAC TV

Clifford throws 4 TDs, No. 11 Penn State tops Michigan State

(WJAC/AP) — Sean Clifford threw four touchdown passes and No. 11 Penn State's defense tightened up late to beat Michigan State 35-16 in the regular-season finale. Tight end Theo Johnson caught two touchdown passes, Tyler Warren and running back Nick Singleton each caught one, and KeAndre Lambert-Smith threw a touchdown pass and caught another for the 10-2 Nittany Lions.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

