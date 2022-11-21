ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Trainer Who Worked With Top NBA Stars Arrested On Rape Warrant

By Jason Hall
 2 days ago

Photo: Warwick Police Department

Basketball trainer Rob McClanaghan -- who had previously worked with Stephen Curry , Kevin Durant and other top NBA stars -- was arrested in Rhode Island last Friday (November 18) on a rape warrant, ESPN reported on Monday (November 21).

McClanaghan, 43, was charged with rape and drugging for intercourse in relation to an incident that allegedly took place in downtown Boston.

The trainer was taken into custody in East Greenwich, Rhode Island, and spent the night at the Warwick Police station before being transported to a Cranston, Rhode Island correctional facility on Saturday (November 19), where he remained on Sunday (November 20).

McClanaghan, who is being held without bail, appeared in Rhode Island's Third District Court on Monday and didn't context extradition, according to ESPN .

A Warwick Police Department representative told ESPN that "it's highly likely" that McClanaghan would "be in Boston custody by the end of [Monday] or [Tuesday] at the latest."

Boston Police and the Suffolk County District Attorney didn't provide a comment, stating that McClanaghan had to be arraigned first in Massachusetts, however, a Boston Police Department press release announcing McClanaghan's arrest warned "the public of the dangerousness of scentless, colorless, and tasteless drugs such as Rohypnol, also known as roofie, being placed in the drinks of unsuspecting victims."

McClanaghan refers to himself as "the premier skills development trainer for the top players in the NBA" on his official website and has previously worked with Durant and Curry, as well as fellow former NBA MVP Russell Westbrook and Derrick Rose .

The 43-year-old had played for Syracuse as a walk-on basketball player from 1998-2001, having made an appearance in the Orange-s second-round NCAA Tournament loss to the Kansas Jayhawks in 2001.

