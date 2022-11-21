Read full article on original website
14news.com
Dispatch: Crash involving 3 cars on NB Hwy 41 and Walnut St.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A crash involving three cars happened on Saturday night in Evansville. Dispatch responded to a crash involving three cars at Northbound Highway 41 and Walnut Street. Dispatch says one of the people involved in the wreck hit their head and was checked out on scene. Officials...
More information on shooting reported on Garfield Avenue
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – We’ve received more information on the shooting reported to have happened at the 1600 block of Garfield Avenue. Police tell us the victim claimed to be shot when on Maple Street. Officers say the victim was shot twice, but they are expected to be ok. Officials say still no arrests have […]
14news.com
Evansville Police make Thanksgiving DUI arrests
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police made several drunk driving arrests over the Thanksgiving holiday. In the reports for Thursday into Friday morning, there were at least seven alcohol related reports. [Previous: Indiana State Police provides tips for holiday travelers]. Police say one happened shortly before 3 a.m. Thanksgiving morning.
14news.com
Update: WB Lloyd back open at Burkhardt
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s a traffic update for drivers in Evansville. Dispatchers say westbound Lloyd Expressway is back open at Burkhardt after a vehicle broke down. They say it was not a wreck, but it was impacting traffic at one of Evansville’s busiest intersections on Black Friday.
14news.com
Some lanes of 2nd St. back open in Henderson after DUI crash
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Police Department says all lanes of 2nd Street between N. Ingram and N. Adams were closed early Friday morning. They say there was a DUI crash and power lines were down. Police say westbound lanes and one eastbound lane opened before 6 a.m. Police...
Pedestrian hit on 41 identified
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office and the Evansville Police Department are investigating the death of Herbert Moore, 35, of Evansville. Officials say Moore died at a local hospital where he was taken after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 41 near Washington Avenue. The coroner’s office says Moore died as a […]
14news.com
Home catches fire on Thanksgiving in Masonville
MASONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - In Daviess County, a home caught on fire on Thanksgiving. It was just after 2 p.m. on Deer Valley’s Creekview Court. Masonville Firefighters say the fire was coming from the garage, but spread into the home and attic. No one was hurt. The cause is...
Names revealed in deadly Posey County crash
POSEY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — The Posey County Sheriff has revealed new details and the names of the victims killed in a fatal accident late Tuesday night. Sheriff Tom Latham confirms the passing of Christopher M. Wagner and Justus Avery Ricketts in the crash. We’re told Daniel L. Powell survived the crash, but had to […]
wevv.com
Car overturns in Evansville crash
Crews were cleaning up a crash in Evansville Tuesday morning. The crash happened around 10 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Fulton Avenue and John Street, just off of the Lloyd Expressway. No one was injured in the crash, but one vehicle was overturned in the crash. Stay with us...
Body found in Spencer County identified, autopsy to follow
The Spencer County Coroner's office says a dead body has been found on the side of the roadway in the 8000 block of West Eureka Road in Rockport.
14news.com
Officials identify victims in fatal Posey Co. crash
POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Posey County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash Tuesday night where two people died and one was taken to the hospital. On Wednesday, officials announced Christopher Wagner and Justus Ricketts were killed in the crash. A passenger in the vehicle, Daniel Powell was taken to the hospital for his injuries.
14news.com
Family provides update on Evansville juvenile who was shot in the head
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Family members describe Landon Heck as a normal, happy-go-lucky 15-year-old who loves basketball and has a big heart. Since he was young, he’s been close with his grandparents, which is what makes a phone call like the one Dena and Tim Rowans received that much harder to fathom.
Dawnita Wilkerson missing for over two years
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – It’s been more than two years since Dawnita Wilkerson went missing, and her family is left spending another Thanksgiving without her. The family says a new detective has taken over the case, but they haven’t had any updates. Wilkerson’s aunt Faye Cardin tells us that the holidays were special to her […]
West Franklin Road crash kills two, injures one
Breaking News from Posey County brings Eyewitness News to a car crash on West Franklin Road.
HPD: Shots fired near Henderson pawn shop
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson Police Department (HPD) investigated a shots fired report near a local pawn shop. HPD says employees of Bullets Pawn stated a subject in front of the store shot a round off and fled the scene. Officers with the Henderson Police Department quickly found the subject, Tony Melton, on Jefferson […]
EPD: Pedestrian dies after being struck on Highway 41
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police say a man has passed away after being struck by an SUV on Highway 41 Saturday morning. We’re told the accident happened shortly before 11:30 near Washington Avenue. The victim reportedly walked into the road and was nearly hit by a vehicle. Police say an SUV, however, was not […]
One person hurt in Evansville motel shooting
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say a mid morning shooting left one person injured on Evansville’s north side. Authorities tell us the incident happened just before 9:45 a.m. at the Esquire Motel along Old Business 41. Not much has been said on the incident, but we’re told the one victim was shot in the arm […]
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
Christelle Thelus, 29, of Washington, was arrested on counts of Rape, Public Voyeurism, and Intimidation. Bond was set at $100,000. Brendan Dillon, 39, of Washington, was arrested on two counts of intimidation. Bond was set at $50,000. Samuel Minick, 32, of Washington, was arrested for Failure to Appear. Bond was...
Woman killed in Hopkins County car crash
The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office says they dispatched deputies to a car accident on Tuesday afternoon in the area of Hanson Road and Jones Road.
14news.com
Update: Body found in Spencer Co. creek identified, authorities say
SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - We now know the name of the person who was found dead in a Spencer County. Deputies say the body of 56-year-old Bret Fulks, was found on the side of the road in Eureka. Officials say he was deceased when they found him. They say...
